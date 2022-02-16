BOYS BASKETBALL
Effingham 80, Central A&M 24
Effingham defeated Central A&M, 80-24, in a non-conference matchup Tuesday evening.
The Hearts (10-20) received 19 points from Brayden Pals; 18 from Garrett Wolfe; 17 from Jett Volpi; nine from Andrew Donaldson; five from Gunner Brown; four from Armando Estrada, and two from Ethan Ritz, Andrew Splechter, and Logan Heil.
Tuscola 46, Neoga 37
Neoga fell to Tuscola, 46-37, in a non-conference matchup Tuesday evening.
The Indians (15-14) received nine points from Paci McClure and Quintin Richards; six from Kaden Young; five from Brady Reynolds; four from Luke Romack, and two from Kyle Peters and Will O'Dell.
St. Elmo/Brownstown 63, Ramsey 44
SEB defeated Ramsey, 63-44, in a non-conference matchup Tuesday evening.
The Eagles (15-15) received 20 points, one rebound, four assists, and two steals from Gavyn Smith; 18 points, three rebounds, one assist, and two steals from Caleb Campbell; nine points, five rebounds, and three steals from Adam Atwood; eight points, one rebound, one assist, and two steals from Jarrett Pasley; three points, four rebounds, four assists, and one steal from Brady Maxey; two points, two rebounds, and three steals from Quinton Logan; two points from Wyatt Stine, and one point from Lukas Miller.
Cumberland 68, Argenta-Oreana 36
Cumberland defeated Argenta-Oreana, 68-36, in a Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup Tuesday evening.
The Pirates (15-13, 6-3 LPC) received 19 points from Maddox McElravy; 11 from Jaxon Boldt and Gavin Hendrix; 10 from Elijah McElravy; seven from Trevin Magee; five from Wiley Peters; three from Julian Bueker, and two from Galen Martinez.
