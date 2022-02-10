BOYS BASKETBALL
Charleston 57, Effingham 46
Effingham fell to Charleston, 57-46, in an Apollo Conference tilt on Tuesday.
The Hearts (9-17, 1-9 Apollo) received 20 points from Garrett Wolfe, 18 from Armando Estrada, three from Andrew Donaldson, two from Quest Hull and Logan Heil, and one from Dalton Fox.
St. Anthony 54, South Central 42
St. Anthony defeated South Central, 54-42, in a National Trail Conference tilt on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (15-12, 7-0 NTC) received 23 points from Craig Croy, nine points from Griffin Sehy, seven points from Kyle Stewart, six points from Adam Rudibaugh, five points from Brock Fearday, and two points from Colton Fearday and Max Koenig.
Meanwhile, the Cougars (19-7, 4-2 NTC) received 13 points from Aidan Dodson, 12 points from Ethan Watwood, eight points from Spencer Johannes, six points from Keenin Willshire, two points from Brandt Hiestand, and one point from London Hails.
Teutopolis 56, Casey-Westfield 48
Teutopolis defeated Casey-Westfield, 56-48, on Tuesday at J.H. Griffin Gym.
The Wooden Shoes (20-7) received 13 points from Caleb Siemer, 12 points from Max Niebrugge, nine points from Brendan Niebrugge, eight points from Dylan Pruemer, six points from James Niebrugge, five points from Mitch Althoff, and three points from Joey Ruholl.
Martinsville 57, Dieterich 56
Dieterich fell to Martinsville in double overtime, 57-56, in a non-conference tilt on Tuesday.
The Movin' Maroons (14-9) received 16 points from Pete Britton and Andrew Lidy, eight points from Caleb Gephart, seven points from Bryce Budde, six points from Lucas Westendorf, two points from Cole Will, and one point from Andrew Wente.
Altamont 51, Neoga 39
Altamont defeated Neoga, 51-39, in a National Trail Conference tilt on Tuesday.
Altamont (21-5, 4-1 NTC) received 12 points from Noah Klimpel, 11 points from Eric Kollmann, nine points from Avery Jarhaus, six points from Tyler Robbins, five points from Mason Robinson, four points from Will Schultz, and two points from Jared Hammer and Mason Winn.
Meanwhile, Neoga (14-12, 2-6 NTC) received 13 points from Paci McClure, 12 points from Brady Reynolds, seven points from Luke Romack, three points from Will O'Dell, and two points from Kaden Young and Kyle Peters.
Cumberland 68, St. Elmo/Brownstown 61
Cumberland defeated St. Elmo/Brownstown, 68-61, in a non-conference tilt on Tuesday.
The Pirates (13-13) received 19 points and two rebounds from Wiley Peters; 15 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, and one block from Gavin Hendrix; 12 points, 12 rebounds, and one block from Jaxon Boldt; 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals from Maddox McElravy; seven points, one rebound, four assists, four steals, and one block from Trevin Magee; three points, one rebound, and one assist from Elijah McElravy, and two points and two rebounds from Galen Martinez.
Meanwhile, the Eagles (12-14) received 22 points, six rebounds, and one assist from Brady Maxey; 15 points, two rebounds, two assists, and three steals from Jarrett Pasley; 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, and three steals from Caleb Campbell; nine points, three rebounds, one steal, and two blocks from Cade Schaub, and four points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals from Adam Atwood.
Olney/Richland County 66, North Clay 48
North Clay fell to Olney/Richland County, 66-48, in a non-conference tilt on Tuesday.
The Cardinals (10-15) received 21 points from Logan Fleener, six points from Alex Boose, five points from Collyn Ballard, Bryton Griffy, and Brady Ingram, four points from Levi Smith, and two points from Layton Dawkins.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dieterich 63, Webber Township 36
Dieterich defeated Webber Township, 63-36, in a non-conference tilt on Tuesday.
The Movin' Maroons (18-11) received 21 points from Kaitlyn Boerngen, 12 from Maddie Brummer, 11 from Cortney Brummer, seven from Miley Britton, and four from Ruby Westendorf, Estella Meinhart, and Olivia Brummer.
Newton 50, Casey-Westfield 20
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield, 50-20, in a Little Illini Conference tilt on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles (11-17, 4-5 LIC) received 13 points, five steals, and three assists from Ava Kessler; eight points and three rebounds from Alexis Hetzer; seven points from Addy O'Dell; six points, four rebounds, eight steals, and two assists from Camryn Martin; six points and four rebounds from Lilly Kessler; three points from Morgan White; two points and three assists from Karasyn Martin; two points from Emma Nadler and Aleah Higgs, and one point and two assists from Sydney Dobbins.
Nokomis 57, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 55
CHBC fell to Nokomis, 57-55, in a non-conference tilt on Tuesday.
The Bobcats (22-6) received 18 points and nine rebounds from Gracie Heckert; 17 points from Lani Morrison; eight points from Madison Wojcik; four points from Karlee Smith; three points, three steals, and three assists from Macee Rodman; three points from Ruby Stuckemeyer, and two points from Harleigh Bunch.
