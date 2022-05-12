BASEBALL
Effingham 10, Taylorville 3
Effingham defeated Taylorville, 10-3, Tuesday.
Jack Harper had three hits, Max Hardiek and Joe Matteson had two, and Gauge Massey, Kaiden Nichols, Camden Raddatz, and Evan Waymoth had one. One of Hardiek's hits was a double, while one of Matteson's hits was a home run.
Benton 11, Teutopolis 3
Teutopolis fell to Benton, 11-3, Tuesday.
Sam Bushur had three hits, Dylan Pruemer and Derek Konkel had two, and Evan Waldhoff and Caleb Siemer had one. Both of Konkel's hits were a double and a home run, while one of Bushur's hits was a triple.
Dieterich 10, Cumberland 9
Dieterich defeated Cumberland, 10-9, Tuesday.
Pete Britton and Braden Shadel had three hits, Noah Dill, Garrett Niebrugge, Austin Ruholl, and Jaxon Funneman had two hits, and Lucas Westendorf had one hit. Britton, Dill, and Westendorf hit doubles, and Funneman hit a home run.
As for the Pirates, Wyatt Jackson had three hits, Gavin Hendrix had two hits, and Maddox McElravy, Ross McBride, Blake McMechan, Ty Bradley, and Bryant Weber had one hit.
Altamont 3, Brownstown St. Elmo 0
Altamont defeated Brownstown St. Elmo, 3-0, Tuesday.
Tyler Robbins and Dillan Elam had two hits, while Nathan Shepard, Jared Hammer, Kienon Eirhart, and Kaidyn Miller had one. One of Robbins' hits was a double.
Wyatt Phillips pitched for the Indians. He threw seven innings and allowed two hits and no runs with seven strikeouts.
As for the Bombers, Adam Atwood and Dalton Myers had hits.
Father McGivney 6, Newton 4
Newton fell to Father McGivney, 6-4, Tuesday.
Ben Meinhart and Isaac Flowers had two hits, while Mason Mulvey, Gage Reynolds, Owen Mahaffey, Gus Bierman, and Dalton Baltzell had one. Bierman's hit was a double.
South Central 11, Pana 1
South Central defeated Pana, 11-1, Tuesday.
Ethan Watwood had three hits, Aidan Dodson, Beau Jolliff, and Brody Markley had two hits, and Chase Thompson and Anthony Buonaura had one. One of Watwood's hits was a double, while one of Dodson, Jolliff, and Buonaura's hits were home runs.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 3, Mulberry Grove 0
CHBC defeated Mulberry Grove, 3-0, Tuesday.
Silas Buzzard had two hits for the Bobcats.
Buzzard and Clayton Wojcik pitched for CHBC. Buzzard threw five innings and allowed four hits, no runs, and two walks with eight strikeouts; Wojcik pitched two innings and struck out five batters.
North Clay 20, Vandalia 0
North Clay defeated Vandalia, 20-0, Tuesday.
Bryton Griffy and Fyre had two hits, while Logan Fleener, Brady Ingram, Donnie Zimmerman, Dakota Weidner, and Layton Dawkins had one. One of Griffy's hits was a grand slam.
SOFTBALL
Altamont 9, Dieterich 1
Altamont defeated Dieterich, 9-1, Tuesday.
Claire Boehm had three hits, while Ellie McManaway, Peyton Osteen, Bailey Teasley, and Grace Lemke had one. One of Boehm's hits was a double, and McManaway's hit was a home run.
Teasley also pitched. She threw seven innings and allowed six hits, one earned run, and two walks with seven strikeouts.
As for the Movin' Maroons, Kaitlyn Boergnen had two hits and Lucie Jansen, Eva Meinhart, Brittney Niemerg, and Megan Bierman had one. One of Boerngen's hits was a double.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 16, Cumberland 2
WSS defeated Cumberland, 16-2, Tuesday.
Natalie Hayes and Maddy Pfeiffer had three hits, Ella Kinkelaar, Gabbie Vonderheide, and Kaylyn Carey had two, and Karlie Bean, Ava Richards, Sam Hayes, and Sam Porter had one. One of Carey's hits was a double, while Bean and Porter's hits were doubles.
As for the Lady Pirates, Zoe Mitchell, Libby McGinnis, Avery Donsbach, Chaney Thornton, Jadalyn Sowers, and Grace Myers had one hit.
Clay City North Clay 5, Grayville 3
Clay City North Clay defeated Grayville, 5-3, Tuesday.
Kirstin Allen had two hits - including a double - with two runs scored, one stolen base, and two walks. Morgan Hance had two hits with one stolen base and one RBI. Carolyn Hurd had one hit and one stolen base. Chelsea Beck had one hit with one RBI, and Hannah Kramer-McKinney had one hit with one RBI and one run scored.
Hance also pitched for Clay City. She threw eight innings and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and six walks while striking out 19 batters.
Mulberry Grove 10, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
CHBC fell to Mulberry Grove, 10-0, Tuesday.
Addison Wasson had the lone hit for the Bobcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.