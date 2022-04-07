BASEBALL

Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 4, Dieterich 0

Dieterich fell to OPH, 4-0, on Tuesday.

Pete Britton had two hits for the Movin' Maroons, while Jaxon Funneman had one.

Shadel pitched for Dieterich. He went six innings and gave up six hits, four runs — two earned — and three walks with three strikeouts.

BOYS TENNIS

Flora 6, Effingham 3

Effingham fell to Flora, 6-3, on Tuesday.

Singles

In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Bobby Powless, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6, and Tyler Nohren defeated Ollie Collins, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles

In doubles matches, Dillow and Blayne Pals defeated Powless and Lawson Spicer, 8-1.

Teutopolis 6, Salem 3

Teutopolis defeated Salem, 6-3, on Tuesday.

Singles

In singles matches, Ethan Thoele defeated John Tran, 6-4, 6-0. Kolten Tabbert defeated Logan Bandy, 6-2, 7-6. Carter Davidson defeated Andrew Tate, 6-4, 6-4. Hayden Jansen defeated Brendan Phillips, 6-2, 4-6, 1-0, and Oliver Lee defeated Treyton Simcox, 3-6, 7-6, 1-0.

Doubles

In doubles matches, Tabbert and Colin Habing defeated Daniyal Islam and Tran, 7-5, 2-6, 1-0.

