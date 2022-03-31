Cumberland 9, Altamont 4
Sage Carr blasted a home run to go along with three hits, two runs, and four RBIs in Cumberland’s 9-4 win over Altamont at Gilbert Park Tuesday.
However, Carr wasn’t the only one to have a strong afternoon at the plate.
Libby McGinnis added two hits, two runs, and one RBI. Taylor Tolen had one hit — a double — with two runs. Isabel Martinez had one hit, one run, and two RBIs, and Avery Donsbach had one hit, one run, and one RBI.
Altogether, the Lady Pirates had eight hits.
Martinez also started in the circle for Cumberland, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing six hits, two earned runs, and one walk while striking out one. Callie Lewis would then relieve Martinez and pitch 3 1/3 innings. She gave up four hits and two runs — one earned — while striking out five batters.
Meanwhile, for the Lady Indians, Peyton Osteen had three hits, one run, and one RBI. Ellie McManaway had two hits and one run. Grace Lemke had two hits — one double — with one run and one RBI. Claire Boehm had two hits and one run, and Bailey Teasley had one hit.
Altamont finished with 10 hits for the game.
Teasley also started for the hosts, going four innings and giving up seven hits, seven runs — five earned — and one walk with four strikeouts. Lemke then relieved Teasley and went three innings. She allowed one hit, two earned runs, and five walks while striking out four.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 13, Dieterich 3
WSS defeated Dieterich, 13-3, on Tuesday.
Natalie Hayes had three hits, two runs, and two RBIs; Ella Kinkelaar had two hits, two runs, and one RBI; Maddy Pfeiffer had two hits, including a double, one run, and three RBIs, and Sam Porter had two hits, one run, and one RBI.
Karlie Bean, Sam Hayes, Gabby Vonderheide, Kaylyn Carey, Ellie Wittenberg, and Alaira Friese also collected hits for the Hatchets.
Sam Hayes also started for WSS, pitching five innings and allowing seven hits, one earned run, and one walk while striking out seven.
As for the Movin’ Maroons, Kaitlyn Boerngen, Brittney Niemerg, Lucie Jansen, Cortney Brummer, Ruby Westendorf, and Eva Meinhart all collected hits for the guests.
Overall, three different pitchers ended up seeing time in the circle for Dieterich. Niemerg started while Boerngen and Jadyn Pruemer relieved her.
Newton 9, Hutsonville Palestine 1
Newton defeated Hutsonville Palestine, 9-1, on Tuesday.
Lexie Grove had two hits, one double, and one RBI for the Lady Eagles.
Bailee Frichtl, Amber Russell, Ava Kessler, Lilly Kessler, and Macy Barthelemy also collected hits for Newton.
Arcola 17, Neoga 2
Arcola defeated Neoga, 17-2, on Tuesday.
Trista Moore, Haylee Cambell, Audrey Kepp, and Klowee Conder all collected hits for the Indians, while Andrea Burcham and Kepp saw time in the circle for Neoga.
Odin 14, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
Odin defeated CHBC, 14-0, on Tuesday.
Ruby Stuckemeyer and Birgen Schlanser had the only hits for the Bobcats.
St. Anthony 13, Flora 0
St. Anthony defeated Flora, 13-0, on Tuesday.
Eli Levitt, Beau Adams, and Colton Fearday all had two hits for the Bulldogs. Levitt added three runs, Adams added three runs and three RBIs, and Fearday added three runs and one RBI.
Brody Niebrugge, Angelo Mendella, Eli Link, Josh Blanchette, and Brady Hatton also collected hits for St. Anthony.
Hatton also started for the Bulldogs. He threw five innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out four.
Teutopolis 10, Breese Mater Dei 7
Teutopolis defeated Breese Mater Dei, 10-7, on Tuesday.
Caleb Siemer and Sam Bushur both had multiple hits for the Wooden Shoes. Siemer had a double while Bushur had two doubles.
Cade Buehnerkemper, Conner Siemer, Dylan Pruemer, Mitch Althoff, and Caleb Bloemer also collected hits for Teutopolis. Bloemer’s hit was a double.
Bushur also started on the mound for the Shoes. He pitched four innings, giving up seven hits and four earned runs while striking out two. Buehnerkemper and Caleb Siemer then relieved Bushur and combined to allow four hits, three earned runs, and one walk while striking out four over three innings.
Altamont 6, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 2
Altamont defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 6-2, on Tuesday at ACHS.
Keinon Eirhart had three hits, including one double, with one run and three RBIs, and Wyatt Phillips had two hits and one run. Nathan Stuemke, Mason Robinson, Nathan Shepard, Tyler Robbins, Kaidyn Miller, and Logan Cornett also had hits for the Indians.
North Clay 24, Dieterich 3
North Clay defeated Dieterich, 24-3, on Tuesday at DHS.
Donnie Zimmerman, Holden Clifton, Carson Burkett, and Dakota Weidner all had two hits for the Cardinals. Zimmerman scored four runs and had one RBI; Clifton scored three runs with two doubles and three RBIs; Burkett had one double and one RBI, and Weidner scored two runs and had two RBIs.
Collyn Ballard, Alex Boose, Logan Fleener, Evan Clifton, Aiden Jones, Jacob Hoyt, Layton Dawkins, and Bryton Griffy also had hits for North Clay.
As for the Movin’ Maroons, Noah Dill, Pete Britton, Jaxon Funneman, and Sam Hardiek collected the hits for the hosts.
Four different pitchers saw time on the mound for the Cardinals, while three pitchers saw time for Dieterich.
Burkett started the game for North Clay while Daniel Warren, Jones, and Boose all relieved him.
As for the Movin’ Maroons, Austin Ruholl started while Funneman and Lucas Westendorf relieved him.
Newton 2, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 1
Newton defeated WSS, 2-1, on Tuesday in Newton.
Gavan Wernsing started for the Hatchets. He went 5 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, two runs — one earned — and one walk while striking out 14 batters. Samuel Vonderheide then relieved Wernsing, pitching 1/3 of an inning.
Carter Chaney and Lance Lankow collected the only hits for Newton. Chaney had the lone RBI.
As for the Eagles, Carder Reich started for the hosts. He pitched six innings and gave up two hits, one earned run, and three walks while striking out six. Gus Bierman then relieved Reich and pitched one inning.
Ben Meinhart, Reich, Mason Mulvey, and Gage Reynolds all collected hits for Newton. Mulvey and Reynolds each had RBIs.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 5, Odin 2
CHBC defeated Odin, 5-2, on Tuesday.
Quaid Schlanser, Carson Evans, Silas Buzzard, Wes Radloff, Gage Lorton, AJ Radloff, and Wyatt Rueff also collected hits for the Bobcats. Evans had two RBIs, and Buzzard had a double and two RBIs.
South Central 12, Mulberry Grove 1
South Central defeated Mulberry Grove, 12-1, on Tuesday.
Beau Jolliff had two hits, including one double, two runs, and one RBI; Ethan Dunn had two hits, one run, and three RBIs, and Spencer Johannes had two hits — including one double — and two RBIs.
Andrew Magnus, Aidan Dodson, Anthony Buonaura, Jon Bursott, and Brandt Hiestand also collected hits for the Cougars. Buonaura’s hit was a double, while Dodson’s was a home run.
Dunn and Hiestand saw time on the mound for South Central. Dunn pitched four innings and gave up three hits and one earned run while striking out nine; Hiestand pitched two innings, with one walk and two strikeouts.
St. Anthony 9, Robinson 0
St. Anthony defeated Robinson, 9-0, on Tuesday.
SINGLES
In singles competition, Manaye Mossman defeated Eli Rosborough, 6-3, 6-0. Adam Rudibaugh defeated Aiden Elder, 6-1, 6-2. Aiden Tegeler defeated Luke Hatfield, 6-1, 6-1. Evan Mossman defeated Owen Schmidt, 6-0, 6-0. Henry Kemme defeated Evan Gower, 6-1, 6-0, and Bryant Mossman defeated Cody Waggoner, 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES
In doubles competition, Tegeler and Kemme defeated Rosborough and Elder, 6-2, 6-2. Rudibaugh and Isaac McDonald defeated Hatfield and Schmidt, 6-0, 6-0, and Matt Herzing and Roberto Valdes defeated Gower and Waggoner, 6-0, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.