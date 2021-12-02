BOYS BASKETBALL
South Central 60, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 43
South Central defeated SEB in a National Trail Conference matchup Tuesday.
The Cougars defeated the Eagles 60-43.
Ethan Watwood led South Central (1-1, 1-0 National Trail Conference) with 22 points. Spencer Johannes had 15 points. Aidan Dodson had 13 points. Keenin Willshire had nine points and London Hails had one point.
Meanwhile, for SEB (4-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Gavyn Smith led the team with 12 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Brady Maxey had seven points, five rebounds, and one assist. Jarrett Pasley had six points, two rebounds, one assist, and one block. Adam Atwood had six points, one rebound, and three steals. Quinton Logan had five points, two rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Caleb Campbell had four points, eight rebounds, two assists, four steals, and one block, and Wyatt Stine had three points, one rebound, and two steals.
Altamont 41, Cumberland 32
Altamont defeated Cumberland at Waldrip Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The Indians beat the Pirates 41-32.
Noah Klimpel led Altamont (2-0) with 19 points. Eric Kollmann had eight points. Mason Robinson had seven points. Mason Winn had five points and Will Schultz had two points.
Meanwhile, for Cumberland (2-2), Maddox McElravy had nine points. Trevin Magee had seven points. Jaxon Boldt had five points. Gavin Hendrix had four points. Wiley Peters had three points and Elijah McElravy and Gage Gerhardt had two points.
Neoga 73, Beecher City (Cowden-Herrick) 46
Neoga defeated Beecher City (Cowden-Herrick) on Tuesday night.
The Indians bested the Bobcats 73-46.
Dontye Perry led Neoga (3-1, 1-0 National Trail Conference) with 23 points. Paci McClure had 22 points. Quintin Richards had 20 points. Will O'Dell, Brady Reynolds, and Kaden Young had two points, and Kaden Will and Luke Romack had one point.
Meanwhile, for Beecher City (0-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Jadon Robertson had 22 points. Silas Buzzard had 10 points. Beau Brummet and Wes Radloff had three points, and Kade Persinger, Jack Robinson, and Clayton Wojcik had two points.
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 57, Sullivan 33
Stew-Stras defeated Sullivan on Tuesday night.
The Hatchets won 57-33.
Samuel Vonderheide led Stew-Stras (4-1) with 14 points. Jordan and Austin Wittenberg had 12 points. Landon Miller had eight points. Talon Bridges had seven points and Dylan Curry and Jacob Gracey had two points.
Dieterich 66, Cisne 57
Dieterich defeated Cisne Tuesday.
The Movin' Maroons won 66-57.
Caleb Gephart and Bryce Budde led Dieterich (2-2) with 16 points. Pete Britton had 14 points. Andrew Lidy and Lucas Westendorf had eight points and Andrew Wente had four points.
Salem 48, Newton 43
Newton fell to Salem on Tuesday.
The Eagles lost 48-43.
Evan Schafer led Newton (3-1) with 22 points. Mason Schafer had 11 points. Mason Mulvey had five points. Ben Meinhart had three points and Leo Weber had two points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Robinson 58, North Clay 54
North Clay fell to Robinson Tuesday.
The Lady Cardinals lost 58-54.
Miah Ballard led North Clay (2-5) with 27 points. Alexis Van Dyke had nine points. Matia Price and Kirsten Allen had eight points and Sydney Kincaid had two points.
Dieterich 56, OPH 34
Dieterich defeated OPH Tuesday night.
The Movin' Maroons won 56-34.
Ruby Westendorf led Dieterich (4-5) with 18 points. Maddie Brummer had 15 points. Cortney Brummer had 10 points. Brittney Wiemerg had six points. Eva Meinhart had three points and Morgan Esker and Miley Britton had two points.
Effingham 38, Taylorville 34
Effingham defeated Taylorville in an Apollo Conference matchup Tuesday night.
The Hearts won 38-34.
Meredith Schaefer led Effingham (6-0, 1-0 Apollo Conference) with 18 points. Madison Mapes had nine points. Ella Niebrugge had five points. Coralin Ohnesorge had three points. Sawyer Althoff had two points and Olivia Moser had one point.
WRESTLING
Robinson 60, Effingham 24
Effingham fell to Robinson on the mats Tuesday.
The Hearts lost 60-24.
Kaiden Stewart and Robert Reardon secured the wins that weren't via forfeit for Effingham (1-2). Stewart defeated Kaylub Truman, by pinfall, in 1:24 and Reardon defeated Charley McColpin, by pinfall, in 3:03.
Ryan Smith and Jon Perry picked up wins by forfeit at 152 pounds and 160 pounds, respectively.
