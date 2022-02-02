BOYS BASKETBALL
North Clay 56, Neoga 51
North Clay defeated Neoga, 56-51, in a National Trail Conference matchup Tuesday evening.
The Cardinals (10-14, 4-2 NTC) received 16 points from Alex Boose, 13 from Bryton Griffy and Dakota Weidner, seven from Logan Fleener, four from Collyn Ballard, and three from Brady Ingram.
The Indians (14-11, 2-5 NTC) received 24 points from Paci McClure, 14 from Brady Reynolds, six from Luke Romack, four from Kaden Young, and three from Quintin Richards.
Altamont 45, Flora 41
Altamont defeated Flora, 45-41, in a non-conference matchup Tuesday evening.
The Indians (20-5) received 20 points from Noah Klimpel, eight from Eric Kollmann, seven from Mason Robinson, three from Tyler Robbins and Logan Cornett, and two from Jared Hammer and Mason Winn.
Dieterich 62, St. Elmo/Brownstown 57
Dieterich defeated SEB in a National Trail Conference matchup Tuesday evening.
The Movin' Maroons (14-8, 3-3 NTC) received 27 points, five rebounds, and one steal from Bryce Budde; 15 points, three rebounds, and one assist from Andrew Lidy; 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, and four blocks from Lucas Westendorf; six points, one rebound, and five assists from Pete Britton, and two points and one rebound from Ojas Desai.
Meanwhile, the Eagles (11-13, 1-5 NTC) received 20 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and three steals from Gavyn Smith; 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists from Caleb Campbell; nine points, four rebounds, nine assists, and four steals from Brady Maxey; six points, two rebounds, and one block from Adam Atwood, and five points, two rebounds, and one assist from Jarrett Pasley.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 51, Pana 49
WSS defeated Pana, 51-49, in a non-conference matchup Tuesday evening.
The Hatchets (19-5) received 16 points from Austin Wittenberg, 12 from Jordan Wittenberg, eight from Sam Vonderheide, six from Talon Bridges and Landon Miller, and three from Carter Chaney.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 72, Mulberry Grove 59
CHBC defeated Mulberry Grove, 72-59, in a non-conference matchup Tuesday evening.
The Bobcats (9-14) received 29 points from Jadon Robertson, 17 from Silas Buzzard, 11 from Kade Persinger and Clayton Wojcik, and four from Wes Radloff.
Cerro Gordo 66, Cumberland 57
Cumberland fell to Cerro Gordo, 66-57, in a Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup Tuesday evening.
The Pirates (11-13, 3-3 LPC) received 14 points from Trevin Magee, 13 points from Elijah McElravy, 10 points from Maddox McElravy, seven points from Jaxon Boldt and Gavin Hendrix, and six points from Galen Martinez.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 82, Sandoval 39
CHBC defeated Sandoval, 82-39, in a non-conference matchup Tuesday evening.
The Bobcats (22-4) received 22 points and six steals from Lani Morrison; 20 points, eight rebounds, six steals, and six assists from Gracie Heckert; 10 points and nine rebounds from Ruby Stuckemeyer; eight points from Harleigh Bunch and Macee Rodman; four points from Hallye Morrison, and two points from Karlee Smith.
South Central 61, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 58
South Central defeated CORL, 61-58, in a non-conference matchup Tuesday evening.
The Lady Cougars (14-12) received 18 points from Brooklyn Garrett, 14 from Kaitlyn Swift, 12 from Brooke Cowger, eight from Laney Webster, seven from Taegan Webster, and two from Ryleigh Swartzlander.
Arcola 56, Cumberland 50
Cumberland fell to Arcola, 56-50, in a Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup Tuesday evening.
The Lady Pirates (18-9, 4-3 LPC) received 19 points from Abbie Becker, 11 points from Zoe Mitchell, eight points from Paige Dittamore, seven points from Sage Carr, four points from Jadalyn Sowers, and one point from Katelyn Shoemaker.
