BASEBALL
Altamont 13, Richland County 3
Altamont defeated Richland County, 13-3, Tuesday.
Tyler Robbins and Wyatt Phillips had two hits, while Nathan Stuemke, Mason Robinson, Jared Hammer, Kaidyn Miller, Haden Siebert, Mason Winn, and Logan Cornett had one hit. Robbins hit one double.
Aden McManaway and Winn pitched for the Indians. McManaway threw 3 2/3 innings and gave up four hits, three earned runs, and six walks with four strikeouts; Winn pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out three batters.
Oblong Palestine-Hutsonville 4, Brownstown St. Elmo 3
BSE fell to OPH, 4-3, Tuesday.
Adam Atwood, Wyatt Chandler, and Kyle Behl had two hits, while Brady Maxey and Lukas Miller had one hit. Atwood had one RBI, and Chandler hit one double.
Okaw Valley 10, Neoga 0
Neoga fell to Okaw Valley, 10-0, Tuesday.
Kaden Young had the lone hit for the Indians.
SOFTBALL
Robinson 14, Dieterich 4
Dieterich fell to Robinson, 14-4, Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Boerngen had three hits. Marli Michl had two hits, and Lucie Jansen, Eva Meinhart, and Jadeyn Pruemer had one hit. Michl hit a double.
Boerngen, Pruemer, and Michl pitched for the Movin' Maroons. Boerngen pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up one hit, two earned runs, and two walks; Pruemer pitched two innings and gave up six hits and seven runs - three earned - and Michl pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up three hits, five runs - one earned - and one walk with one strikeout.
Altamont 16, Ramsey 1
Altamont defeated Ramsey, 16-1, Tuesday.
Ellie McManaway, Adria Denton, Lanie Tedrick, and Brianna Grunloh had two hits, while Peyton Osteen, Grace Lemke, Bailey Teasley, and Julianna Berg had one hit. Grunloh, Berg, Teasley, and Tedrick hit doubles, and Tedrick hit a triple.
Lemke also pitched for the Lady Indians. She threw four innings and gave up one hit, one unearned run, and four walks with 10 strikeouts.
South Central 12, St. Elmo Brownstown 1
South Central defeated SEB, 12-1, Tuesday.
Taegan Webster, Kaitlyn Swift, Brooklyn Garrett, Laney Webster, Lily Malone, Abi Shuler, and Kyra Swift had hits for the Lady Cougars. Taegan Webster had one double, one triple, and two RBIs. Kaitlyn Swift had two doubles. Garrett had two RBIs. Laney Webster had one double. Malone had one home run and two RBIs, and Kyra Swift had one double and two RBIs.
Meanwhile, Kairi Speagle, Kelly Moss, and Dezerae Morlan had hits for the Bombers.
Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond 13, Neoga 1
Neoga fell to ALAH, 13-1, Tuesday.
Audrey Kepp, Avery Fearday, Haylee Campbell, and Klowee Conder had one hit for the Indians.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Anthony 9, Paris 0
St. Anthony defeated Paris, 9-0, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman won 6-0, 6-2. Aidan Tegeler won 6-1, 6-0. Adam Rudibaugh won 6-2, 6-2. Evan Mossman won 6-2, 6-4. Henry Kemme 6-1, 6-1, and Isaac McDonald won 7-5, 6-1.
In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler won 6-0, 6-1. Rudibaugh and Evan Mossman won 6-1, 6-0, and Kemme and McDonald won 6-0, 6-0.
Richland County 8, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Richland County, 8-1, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Rex Hallam 6-0, 6-4. He scored the only point for the Hearts.
