BOYS BASKETBALL
Dieterich 56, Cisne 44
Dieterich defeated Cisne on Tuesday is a non-conference matchup.
The Movin' Maroons (3-1) won 56-44.
Caleb Gephart had 17 points. Lucas Westendorf had 14. Cole Will had 13. Tanner Will had six. Kolton Kidd had three. Jaxon Funneman had two, and Luke Wente had one.
Dieterich: 14, 12, 13, 17 = 56
→ Funneman 2, Wente 1, C. Will 13, T. Will 6, Westendorf 14, Gephart 17, Kidd 3. FG 24, FT 4-8, F 18. (3-pointers: C. Will 3, Kidd 1)
Cisne: 10, 10, 9, 15 = 44
→ Harrell 5, Atwood 12, Best 4, Keck 14, Bowen 9. FG 14, FT 14-17, F 15. (3-pointers: Harrell 1, Keck 1)
Newton 65, Salem 49
Newton defeated Salem on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup.
The Eagles (3-1) won 65-49.
Parker Wolf had 24 points. Dylan Gier had 16. Caden Nichols had 13. Jacob Weber had six. Gus Bierman had four, and Marc Jansen had two.
Newton: 8, 27, 24, 6 = 65
→ Jansen 2, Nichols 13, Bierman 4, Wolf 24, Weber 6, Gier 16. FG 26, FT 9-11. (3-pointers: Wolf 2, Bierman 1, Nichols 1)
Salem: 13, 14, 12, 10 = 49
→ Bailey 20, Tennyson 12, Ettress 4, Greeve 4, Stroud 5, Rose 2, Irvin 2. FG 21, FT 6-7. (3-pointers: Stroud 1)
Neoga 61, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 42
Neoga defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City on Tuesday in a National Trail Conference matchup.
The Indians (3-1, 1-0 National Trail Conference) defeated the Bobcats (1-4, 0-1 National Trail Conference), 61-42.
Brady Reynolds finished with 25 points for Neoga. Quintin Richards had 19. Trey Sheehan had eight. James Bullock had four. Braydon Letterle had three, and Bryar Hennesay had two.
As for CHBC, Clayton Wojcik had 11 points. Kaidyn Calame and Trevor Thies had 10. Gage Lorton had four. Carter Bain had three, and AJ Radloff and Kenny Robbins had two.
Neoga: 19, 16, 13, 13 = 64
→ Bullock 4, Reynolds 25, Letterle 3, Sheehan 8, Richards 19, Hennesay 2. FG 20, FT 19-30, F 16. (3-pointers: Reynolds 1, Richards 1)
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City: 4, 16, 10, 12 = 42
→ Bain 3, Wojcik 11, Robbins 2, Calame 10, Thies 10, Lorton 4, Radloff 2. FG 17, FT 7-10, F 22. (3-pointers: Bain 1)
South Central 67, Ramsey 58
South Central defeated Ramsey on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup.
The Cougars (2-0) won 67-58.
Aidan Dodson had 31 points for South Central. Anthony Buonaura had 18. Ethan Watwood had nine. Seth Bergmann had five, and Rahkeim Anderson and Brody Markley had two.
South Central: 16, 15, 15, 21 = 67
→ Anderson 2, Dodson 31, Markley 2, Buonaura 18, Watwood 9, Bergmann 5. FG 25, FT 14-20, F 14. (3-pointers: Watwood 2, Dodson 1)
Ramsey: 16, 14, 13, 15 = 58
→ Ritter 2, B. Hayes 8, Finley 22, Reiss 8, H. Hayes 15, Hortenstine 3. FG 22. FT 5-6, F 17. (3-pointers: Finley 6, B. Hayes 2, H. Hayes 1. Fouled out: Hortenstine)
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 52, Sullivan 42
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Sullivan on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup.
The Hatchets (4-1) won 52-42.
Austin Wittenberg finished with 24 points. Talon Bridges had 11. Jordan Wittenberg had eight. Rhett Rincker had two. Carter Chaney had three, and Nathaniel Gracey and Dane Curry had two.
Austin Wittenberg also scored the 1,000th point of his career during the game.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg: 8, 14, 9, 21 = 52
→ A. Wittenberg 24, Bridges 11, J. Wittenberg 8, Rincker 2, Chaney 3, Gracey 2, Curry 2. FG 19, FT 13-14. (3-pointers: Chaney 1)
Sullivan: 7, 8, 14, 13 = 42
→ Corkill 12, Bushue 10, Fryman 8, Ballinger 8, Watkins 3, Winings 1. FG 17, FT 3-7. (3-pointers: Bushue 2, Ballinger 2, Watkins 1)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pana 65, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 53
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Pana on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup.
The Bobcats (5-2) lost 65-53.
Mady Wojcik had 18 points and eight rebounds. Gracie Heckert had 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Ruby Stuckemeyer had 11 points, and Marissa Summers, Macee Rodman, Aja Gour, and Karlee Smith had two points.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City: 12, 13, 15, 13 = 53
→ Summers 2, Rodman 2, Heckert 18, Gour 2, Smith 2, Wojcik 18, Stuckemeyer 11. FG 18, FT 14-22. (3-pointers: Heckert 2, Wojcik 1)
Pana: 12, 14, 21, 18 = 65
→ A. Beyers 11, Vaughn 2, Hadowski 10, M. Beyers 3, Alde 17, Ashcraft 22. FG 20, FT 18-28. (3-pointers: Alde 5, M. Beyers 1, Hadowski 1)
