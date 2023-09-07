TEUTOPOLIS — When the Teutopolis volleyball team played Sullivan one season ago, the end result was not what head coach Jim Dietz wanted.
Tuesday night, when both schools met again, the result — and play — was different.
The Lady Shoes were the ones on top and did so in dominating fashion, as they defeated Sullivan in two sets (25-19, 25-18) at J.H. Griffin Gym.
“Last year, when we went up to Sullivan, we gave up 70 points — 47 of them on unforced errors. We did not do that tonight,” Dietz said. “We came out and held them. Tonight was a solid night.”
Claresa Ruholl finished with two aces and 15 digs. Sara Niemerg had seven digs and two kills. Summer Wall had two aces and six digs. RyLee Dittamore had two blocks, two aces, three digs and three kills. Ava Ruholl had one dig. Molly Pals had four digs and six kills. Emma Deters had four blocks, two aces and four kills. TaNeal Einhorn had three blocks, two digs and five kills. Danielle Probst had one dig and 10 assists. Sara Zumbahlen had two blocks and nine assists and Gabby Tegeler had one kill.
Teutopolis improved to 7-4 with the win.
Taylorville 2, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Taylorville in two sets on Tuesday.
The Flaming Hearts lost the first set 25-14 and the second 25-15.
Angela Ballman had one dig. Sidney Donaldson had five kills and one dig. Berkley Pullen had two assists and four digs. Hannah Thompson had one kill, 10 assists, one ace, one block and two digs. Raegan Boone had one kill, one assist and four digs. Bria Beals had four kills and four digs. Olivia Katt had one dig and Bella Austin had three kills, one ace and six digs.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 2, Neoga 0
St. Anthony defeated Neoga in two sets on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (6-2, 2-0 National Trail Conference) won the first set 25-10 and the second 25-8.
Abbi Hatton had six kills, two digs and one block. Maddie Kibler had three aces and 10 digs. Andrea Rudolphi had two kills, five digs, one block and one assist. Addi Nuxoll had four kills, six digs and two blocks. Anna Niemeyer had one kill and one dig. Laney Coffin had two kills, one dig and one assist. Stacie Vonderheide had one ace, five digs and four assists. Addie Wernsing had one kill, one ace, seven digs and eight assists. Gracie Passalaqua had one ace, one dig and one assist. Hailey Niebrugge had two aces and four digs. Nora Gannaway had one dig and Abby Thoele had one dig and one block for the Bulldogs.
Neoga (0-11, 0-1 National Trail Conference) had no stats provided.
Farina (South Central) 2, Dieterich 0
South Central defeated Dieterich in two sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Cougars (5-5, 2-1 National Trail Conference) won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-23.
Emma Runge had three digs. Jalynn Mitchell had one dig. Reagan Roberts had three kills and 18 assists. Emma Chambers had two kills, two digs and two aces. Brooke Cowger had 10 kills and one dig. Emma Jenne had five kills. Bailey Wodtka had two kills. Lauren Johnson had two aces. Mya Schaal had one dig and Ella Watwood had two digs.
The Movin Maroons had no stats provided.
Louisville (North Clay) 2, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to North Clay in two sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians (2-5-2, 0-1 National Trail Conference) lost the first set 12-25 and the second 16-25.
Peyton Osteen had one ace, four kills, one dig, eight assists and one block. Libby Reardon had three kills, seven digs and one assist. Grace Lemke had three kills, two digs, one assist and one block. Makaylee Splechter had one kill, two digs and seven assists. Della Berg had one ace, two kills and three digs. Kylie Osteen had two kills, one dig and one block. Brianna Grunloh had six digs. Maya Moore had two kills and one dig. Riley Rippetoe had five kills and Hope Roedl had one dig.
For the Lady Cardinals (8-2, 1-0 National Trail Conference), Camdyn Tappendorf had five kills, three aces, two blocks, two digs and 13 assists. Morgan Hance had four kills, one ace and six digs. Kyia Cone had four kills and one block. Samantha Craig had two kills and four digs. Miah Ballard had one kill and eight digs. Callie Johnson had one ace, one block and two digs. Keidra Kuenstler had 10 digs and Sydney Kincaid had four digs.
St. Elmo/Brownstown 2, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 1
St. Elmo/Brownstown defeated Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City in three sets on Tuesday.
The Eagles (3-3, 1-1 National Trail Conference) lost the first set 20-25, won the second 25-18 and won the third 25-22.
Presley Williams had 10 kills and one assist. Peyton Garrard had six kills, four aces and 13 digs. Avree Strobel had five kills, one ace and two digs. Anna Stine had four kills and seven digs. Addie Sasse had four kills, 13 digs and 21 assists. Abbi Ledbetter had four kills and one dig. Macie Gammon had one kill, two aces and six digs. Cordelia Lytle had three digs and Jaide Wilhour had two digs and seven assists for the Eagles (3-3, 1-1 National Trail Conference).
For the Bobcats (2-3, 1-1 National Trail Conference), Karlee Smith had four kills, five blocks and four digs. Ellie Miller had four kills, two aces and 13 digs. Marissa Summers had two kills, two aces, 17 assists and six digs. Macee Rodman had seven kills, one ace, one block and 15 digs. Birgen Schlanser had 12 digs. Kyleigh Wallace had three kills, one ace and two blocks. Sarah Doedtman had two kills and Katlyn Arnett had 10 digs.
Cerro-Gordo/Bement 2, Toledo (Cumberland) 0
Cumberland fell to Cerro-Gordo/Bement in two sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates (3-7, 0-1 Lincoln Prairie Conference) lost the first set 9-25 and the second 17-25.
Katelyn Shoemaker had three kills, one block and seven digs. Charlee Thornton had three kills and two digs. Alysa Dittamore had two kills and one dig. Hannah Shoemaker had two kills. McKenzie Matteson had one kill and two digs. Suzanna Fritts had one ace, 11 digs and one assist. Katelyn Haarmann had six digs. Megan Yaw had five digs and 10 assists and Leah Gray had five digs.
Fairfield 2, Newton 0
Newton lost to Fairfield in two sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles (6-7) lost the first set 22-25 and the second 19-25.
Bailee Frichtl had one ace, three kills and five digs. Alisson Stanley had one ace, three kills, one assist, one block and three digs. Paige Zumbahlen had five kills and one dig. Brooke Schafer had six kills, six assists, one block and six digs. Lilly Kessler had three kills and two blocks. Sally Mahaffey had one kill, eight assists and one dig. Isabel Meinhart had three assists and two digs. Elley Bennett had one assist and 12 digs and Camryn Martin had three digs.
BASEBALL Effingham (St. Anthony) 14, Brownstown/St. Elmo 1
St. Anthony defeated Brownstown/St. Elmo on Tuesday, 14-1.
Aiden Lauritzen went 1-for-2 with one run, two RBI and one walk. Brock Fearday went 1-for-2 with one triple, one run, one RBI and one walk. Connor Roepke went 2-for-3 with one triple, one run and three RBI. Vincent Vogel went 1-for-2. Brady Hatton went 2-for-3 with one triple, two runs and two RBI. Will Fearday went 2-for-2 with one run and three RBI. Henry Brent went 1-for-2 with one run. Beau Adams scored two runs and had one RBI and two walks. Joey Trupiano scored one run and had one walk. Nick Ruholl scored one run and had one RBI. Max Koenig scored two runs and one walk. Sam Link had one walk and Jordan Jones scored one run.
Link, Will Fearday and Alex Mayar pitched for the Bulldogs (10-0, 4-0 National Trail Conference).
For the Bombers (2-7, 0-3 National Trail Conference), Josiah Maxey went 1-for-1. Adam Atwood went 1-for-2 and Lowell Wilhour had one RBI.
Cade Schaub pitched for Brownstown.
Altamont 7, Louisville (North Clay) 1
Altamont defeated North Clay on Tuesday, 7-1.
Nathan Stuemke went 1-for-4 with one RBI. Eli Miller went 1-for-3 with one double, one run and two RBI. Dillan Elam went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Kaden Davis went 2-for-2 with one run and two RBI. Ethan Robbins went 1-for-3 with one double and one RBI. Riley Berg went 1-for-3 with one run. Kade Milleville went 1-for-2. Keegan Schultz had one walk. Kaidyn Miller scored one run and had one walk. Kaden Wolff scored one run and Will Reardon scored one run.
Kade Milleville pitched for the Indians (5-3, 3-1 National Trail Conference).
For the Cardinals (4-4, 1-3 National Trail Conference), Jack Compton went 2-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI. Trenton Ingram went 1-for-3. Ayden Jones went 1-for-3 and Ian Jones scored one run and had one walk.
Compton, Ayden Jones and Ben Czyzewski pitched for North Clay.
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 7, Neoga 2
Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Neoga on Tuesday, 7-2.
Jackson Gurgel went 1-for-4 with one double, two runs, one RBI and one walk. Kendall Morris went 2-for-3 with one home run, two runs, two RBI and one walk. Connor Manhart went 1-for-5 with one RBI. Branson Tingley went 3-for-4 with one double, one run and one RBI. Carter Verdeyen went 1-for-1 with one run, one RBI and three walks. Ben Bridges scored one run. Seth Rincker had one walk and Blayzz Verdeyen had two walks.
Gurgel pitched for the Hatchets (4-4, 3-2 National Trail Conference).
For the Indians (3-4, 2-2 National Trail Conference), Trey Sheehan went 2-for-4 with one run. Riley Durdel went 1-for-3 with one double and one run. Josiah Gentry went 1-for-3. Brock Lanham went 1-for-2. Colin Blazich had one walk. James Ballinger had two walks and Carter Young had one walk.
Blazich, Micah Staszak and Sheehan all pitched for Neoga.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 10, Farina (South Central) 0
Beecher City defeated South Central on Tuesday, 10-0.
Clayton Wojcik had one single and one RBI. AJ Radloff had two singles, one double and two RBI. Layne Jones had one single and one RBI. Gage Lorton had one single, one double and three RBI. Blake Mueller had three singles and one RBI. Kyle Lamb had two singles and Conner Nowitzke had one single.
Lamb pitched for the Bobcats (4-2, 2-2 National Trail Conference).
For the Cougars (8-1, 3-1 National Trail Conference), Brody Markley went 1-for-2 with one walk. Colton Smith went 1-for-2 with one walk and Colby Bursott went 1-for-1 with one double and two walks.
BOYS GOLF Effingham 159, Vandalia 170
Effingham defeated Vandalia at Effingham Country Club on Tuesday, 159-170.
Max Seachrist and Evan Pryor both shot a nine-hole round of 38. Cannon Bockhorn fired a 42 and Jude Traub and Brody Boehm each carded a 42.
Rayden Schneider did not count toward the team total. He fired a 43.
GIRLS GOLF Mt. Zion Triangular
St. Anthony defeated Effingham and Mt. Zion in a triangular match at Mt. Zion on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs fired a team score of 170. Effingham came in with a 192 and Mt. Zion was third with a 208.
Addison Krouse carded a 36 for St. Anthony. Gianna Frisbie shot a 43. Mia Schwing shot a 45. Sydney Kibler shot a 46 and Brooklyn Phillips shot a 56.
Elen Niebrugge fired a 43 for Effingham. Ella Tuman shot a 44. Makenna Mayhood shot a 52. Grace Harper and Natalie Armstrong each shot a 53 and Mya Harvey shot a 54.
O’Fallon Invitational
Teutopolis finished 11th out of 14 teams at the O’Fallon Invitational on Tuesday.
Halle Bushue was the low individual for the Lady Shoes, finishing 22nd with a final round of 89.
There were no other scores available.
SOCCER Effingham 2, Mattoon 1
Effingham defeated Mattoon on Tuesday, 2-1.
Maicol Sefton had two goals. Camilo Aden and Edu Crespo each had one assist and Xander Marler had six saves for the Hearts (5-0).
“We had a very hard-fought game against a tough opponent. We played well together and got the win,” said head coach Logan Arney in an email to the Daily News.
Newton 2, Olney (Richland County) 1
Newton defeated Olney (Richland County) on Tuesday, 2-1.
Nick Brody and Brock Anderson scored for the Eagles (5-1). Greyson Dow and Brody had assists.
GIRLS TENNIS Effingham 9, Charleston 0
Effingham defeated Charleston on Tuesday, 9-0.
In singles matches, Izzy Volpi (E) beat Christine Pschirrer (C) 6-0, 6-0. Charly Kreke (E) beat Kailee Gough (C) 6-0, 6-3 and Kristen Armstrong (E) beat Mia Carcasi (C) 6-0, 6-3.
In doubles matches, Volpi and Armstrong beat Gough and Pschirrer 6-2, 6-2. Kreke and Cora Hartmann (E) beat Carcasi and Taryn Cole (C) 6-1, 6-1 and Lindy Kalber and Addy Hemrich (E) beat Ella Kenner and Raylin Cox (C) 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Effingham (St. Anthony) 7, Olney (Richland County) 2
St. Anthony defeated Olney (Richland County) on Tuesday, 7-2.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke (STA) bested Evie Potter (RC) 6-0, 6-4. Mia Kinkelaar (STA) beat Claire Uhl (RC) 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-2. Liv Hoene (STA) beat McKenna Snider (RC) 6-3, 6-2. Ellie Link (STA) beat Raley Inskeep (RC) 6-3, 4-6, 10-3. Nora Trupiano (STA) beat Annara Cox (RC) 6-0, 6-0 and Anna Greene (STA) beat Karlee Bissey (RC) 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles matches, Kinkelaar and Link fell to Potter and Uhl 4-6, 6-1, 8-10. Hoene and Trupiano fell to Snider and Inskeep 6-7 (1), 6-4 and Kowalke and Julia Schultz (STA) beat Cox and Bissey 6-0, 6-0.
Newton 7, Mt. Carmel 2
Newton defeated Mt. Carmel on Tuesday, 7-2.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann (N) beat Elizabeth Hefner (MC) 6-0, 6-2. Paige Klingler (N) beat Selby Patberg (MC) 6-0, 6-1. Jailyn Hall (N) fell to Ava Giese (MC) 3-6, 6-3, 14-12. Abby Menke (N) beat Hazel Earnest (MC) 6-1, 6-0. Darci Marble (N) beat Jordis Riley (MC) 6-3, 6-0 and Kendall Sessions (N) fell to Livia Mancini (MC) 2-6, 2-6.
In doubles matches, Schackmann and Menke beat Hefner and Patberg 10-2. Klingler and Hall beat Giese and Earnest 10-3 and Marble and Chloe Kroenlein (N) beat Riley and Mancini 10-2.
GOLF Ramsey 182, Altamont 187
Altamont fell to Ramsey at St. Elmo Golf Club on Tuesday, 182-187.
Gavin Flack shot a final round of 40. Daniel McCammon shot a 42. Justin Kollmann shot a 50 and Alex Walker shot a 55. Justin Brummer shot a 59 and Jack Mathesis shot a 77.
Sophia Pearcy shot a 48 and Gabby Weishaar shot a 58 on the girls side.
