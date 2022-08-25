SOCCER
Greenville 3, St. Anthony 0
St. Anthony fell to Greenville, 3-0, in the St. Anthony-Teutopolis Soccer Invitational Tuesday.
"Our team defended great for the first two-thirds of the game," said Bulldogs' head coach Martin Reyes in an email to the Effingham Daily News. "The three goals came late in the game after a couple of mistakes due to tiredness."
Reyes added that he credited his defense for keeping the team in the match.
Reyes mentioned juniors Pierce Verdeyen, Evan Mossman, Evan Meyer, and Marvin Rodriguez, and freshman Ronan Bailey as the headliners on that side of the field.
GIRLS GOLF
Effingham 175, Teutopolis 213
Effingham defeated Teutopolis, 175-213, Tuesday.
Marah Kirk fired a 41 for the Flaming Hearts, highlighted by her first-career eagle on No. 2 at Foreway Golf Course. Ella Niebrugge and Anna Hirtzel shot 43, and Elena Niebrugge shot a 48.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Ella Tuman's 49 and Marissa Allie's 51.
As for Teutopolis, Brileigh Bloemer shot a 50. Abigail Wortman shot a 51. Alaina Helmink shot a 55, and Halle Bushue shot a 57.
The two scores that didn't count were Josie Deter's 60 and Mollie Koester's 62.
VOLLEYBALL
Teutopolis 25-25, Richland County 20-23
Teutopolis defeated Richland County in straight sets Monday.
The Lady Shoes won the first set 25-20 and the second set 25-23.
Sara Niemerg had six kills, one block, two aces, nine digs, and one assist for Teutopolis (1-0). Sara Zumbahlen had one kill, eight digs, and 18 assists. Taylor Bueker had one block and two digs. Emily Konkel had eight kills, one block, and two digs. Ava Ruholl had five digs. Molly Pals had four kills and three digs. TaNeal Einhorn had three kills, three blocks, four digs, and one assist. Danielle Probst had four aces and one assist, and Summer Wall had two aces and 12 digs.
"You could tell we had first match jitters," said Lady Shoes' head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Effingham Daily News. "We had only one kill in our first 10 swings. I also think Richland County did a great job of mixing up off-speed shots with hard swings, but we had some great defense across the back row. We were only aced three times, and we were relentless in tracking down balls and keeping them in play. It's a good start for a season."
JUNIOR VARSITY
Teutopolis won on the junior varsity side in three sets
The Lady Shoes won the first set 25-23, lost the second 25-27, and won the third 25-13.
Habing had three digs and three assists for Teutopolis (1-0). Miller had nine kills, three blocks, and one dig. Probst had two kills, two aces, three digs, and 19 assists. Frye had four kills, two blocks, one ace, and four digs. Swingler had three kills, one ace, 14 digs, and one assist. Ruholl had one kill, 19 digs, and one assist. Bloemer had two kills, three blocks, two aces, and two digs. Wilkins had one ace and one assist. Tebbe had three digs. Wittenmeyer had one kill, one ace, and seven digs, and Dittamore had nine kills, three aces, and six digs.
FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE
Teutopolis won on the freshman-and-sophomore side in straight sets.
The Lady Shoes won the first set 25-17 and the second 19-16.
Okaw Valley 25-25, Neoga 15-16
Neoga fell to Okaw Valley in straight-sets Monday.
The Indians lost the first set 15-25 and the second set 16-25.
Klowee Conder finished with four kills for Neoga (0-1). Sydney Richards had two kills and two blocks. Haylee Campbell had two kills and three blocks. Natalie O'Dell had two blocks, three assists, and three aces, and Andrea Burcham had seven assists and five aces.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 25-25, Mulberry Grove 23-21
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City defeated Mulberry Grove in straight sets Tuesday.
The Bobcats won the first set 25-23 and the second set 25-21.
Gracie Heckert finished with five kills, two aces, and two digs for CHBC (1-0, 1-0 Egyptian Illini Conference). Madison Wojcik finished with two kills, six aces, nine assists, one block, and two digs. Marissa Summers had three kills, one ace, nine assists, and two digs. Karlee Smith finished with three kills, one block, and one dig. Kaycie Stefanski finished with four kills. Birgen Schlanser finished with one assist and four digs, and Kyleigh Wallace finished with one assist and four digs.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Mulberry Grove won on the junior varsity side in straight sets.
The Bobcats lost the first set 25-7 and the second set 25-23.
St. Elmo Brownstown 19-25-25, Martinsville 25-22-22
St. Elmo Brownstown defeated Martinsville in three sets Tuesday.
The Eagles lost the first set 19-25, won the second 25-22, and won the third 25-22.
Morgan Hall finished with eight kills, one ace, one block, and 12 digs for SEB (1-1). Laney Baldrige had six kills, three digs, and two assists. Peyton Garrard had four kills, one ace, two digs, and 18 assists. Shelby Sasse had three kills, three aces, eight digs, and two assists. Jayna Ireland had two kills, one block, and one dig. Avery Myers had two kills, three digs, and one assist. Lydia Smith had one kill and four aces, and Kinley Carson had one ace and three digs.
South Central 25-25, Ramsey 16-18
South Central defeated Ramsey in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-16 and the second 25-18.
Sierra Arnold finished with four digs for South Central (1-0). Olivia Brauer finished with one kill, seven assists, one ace, and three digs. Brooklyn Garrett finished with three kills, four aces, and five digs. Sidney Shumate finished with five assists. Chloe Smith finished with one dig. Emma Chambers finished with three kills and three aces. Brooke Cowger finished with five kills, two aces, and two digs. Rayna Hall finished with three digs. Emma Jenne finished with two kills, and Emma Runge finished with three digs.
JUNIOR VARSITY
South Central won on the junior varsity side in straight sets.
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-16 and the second 25-18.
Cumberland 25-25, Oblong 16-22
Cumberland defeated Oblong in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-16 and the second 25-22.
Kennedy Stults had three kills, three aces, and four digs for Cumberland (1-0). McKenzie Matteson had one assist and one kill. Emi Stierwalt had five assists and three digs. Isabel Martinez had one ace and three digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had one kill. Kendyn Syfert had four kills, two blocks, and one dig. Chaney Thornton had one assist and one dig, and Ashton Coleman had two kills and one block.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Cumberland lost on the junior varsity side in straight sets.
The Lady Pirates lost the first set 25-19 and the second 25-22.
Leah Gray had one kill and one ace for Cumberland (0-1). Megan Yaw had two assists and one ace. Suzy Fritts had two assists and one dig. Jadalyn Sowers had one kill, three aces, and three digs. Hannah Shoemaker had one kill, one block, and one dig, and Charlee Thornton had one kill and one block.
BASEBALL
St. Anthony 6, Altamont 3
St. Anthony defeated Altamont, 6-3, Tuesday.
The Bulldogs scored one run in the first, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, and two in the sixth.
Eli Levitt hit one triple for St. Anthony (4-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference). Brock Fearday hit one single and had one RBI. Sam Link hit one single and had one RBI. Brock Jansen hit one single, and Max Koenig had one RBI.
Levitt and Fearday pitched for the Bulldogs. Levitt threw five innings and allowed six hits, three earned runs, and four walks with one strikeout; Fearday threw two innings and allowed two walks with three strikeouts.
As for the Indians, they scored one run in the first and two in the fourth.
Keinon Eirhart hit two singles and had one RBI for Altamont (0-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference). Jared Hammer hit one double. Wyatt Phillips hit one single. Logan Cornett hit one single, and Carter Siebert hit one double and had two RBIs.
Mason Robinson, Aden McManaway, and Dillan Elam pitched for the Indians. Robinson threw four innings and allowed one hit, two earned runs, and five walks with three strikeouts; McManaway pitched two innings and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and three walks with one strikeout, and Elam pitched one inning and allowed one walk with one strikeout.
South Central 18, Dieterich 1
South Central defeated Dieterich, 18-1, Tuesday.
The Cougars scored 11 runs in the first and seven in the second.
Andrew Magnus hit two singles and one double and had three RBIs for South Central (2-1, 1-0 National Trail Conference). Chase Thompson hit two singles and had two RBIs. Colton Smith hit two singles and had two RBIs. Aidan Dodson hit one double and had two RBIs. Ethan Watwood hit one single and had two RBIs. Maddox Robb hit one single. Calaway Smith hit one single and had two RBIs. Anthony Buonaura had two RBIs, and Brody Markley had one RBI.
Buonaura and Thompson pitched for the Cougars. Buonaura threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed one walk with eight strikeouts; Thompson pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits and one earned run.
As for the Movin' Maroons, they scored one run in the fourth.
Garrett Niebrugge and Lucas Westendorf hit singles for Dieterich (2-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference).
Niebrugge, Jaxon Funneman, Andrew Hall, and Westendorf pitched for the Movin' Maroons. Niebrugge did not record an out and gave up seven hits, 10 earned runs, and three walks; Funneman pitched one inning and gave up two earned runs and four walks; Hall pitched one inning and gave up three hits, one earned run, and four walks, and Westendorf pitched one inning and gave up one hit and two walks.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Brownstown St. Elmo 0
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg (WSS) defeated Brownstown St. Elmo (BSE), 2-0, Tuesday.
The Hatchets scored one run in the second and one in the third.
Carter Chaney hit one single for WSS (2-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference). Jordan Wittenberg had one RBI. Jackson Gurgel hit one single, and Ben Bridges hit one single and had one RBI.
Rhett Rincker pitched for the Hatchets. He threw four innings and allowed two walks with six strikeouts.
WSS, as a whole, tossed a no-hitter.
As for the Bombers, Wyatt Stine pitched six innings and allowed two runs, three hits, and four walks with six strikeouts.
BSE falls to 1-2 and 0-1 in the National Trail Conference with the loss.
Neoga 5, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 1
Neoga defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City (CHBC), 5-1, Tuesday.
The Indians scored four runs in the second and one in the third.
Brady Reynolds hit one single and had one RBI for Neoga (1-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference). Trey Sheehan hit two singles and had one RBI. Tanner Koester hit two singles and had one RBI, and Josiah Gentry hit one single.
As for the Bobcats, they scored one run in the seventh.
Carson Evans hit one single for CHBC (0-2, 0-1 National Trail Conference). Conner Nowitzke hit one single and had one RBI. Wyatt Rueff hit one double. Gage Lorton hit one single, and AJ Radloff hit one single.
Clayton Wojcik, Evans, and Layne Jones pitched for the Bobcats. Wojcik threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, three earned runs, and three walks with two strikeouts; Evans pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and one run, and Jones pitched 2/3 of an inning.
BOYS GOLF
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg at Pana
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg competed with Pana, Staunton, and Shelbyville Tuesday.
The Hatchets finished second, firing a team score of 202. Staunton won the event with a team score of 178.
Clayton Carey led WSS with a final round of 49. Rylan Rincker shot a 50. Briar Smith shot a 51, and Nathaniel Gracey shot a 52.
