SOCCER
Teutopolis 2, Altamont 0
Ethan Thoele and Gavin Tegeler scored goals for the Teutopolis soccer team in its 2-0 victory over Altamont Tuesday at Bulldog Field.
“We stayed patient on the offensive end,” Wooden Shoes’ head coach Aaron Wendt said. “Our defense limited their opportunities going forward, and we just kept at it. We were a little slow with the ball, a little indecisive, and a little more direct compared to the last couple of games.”
The win pushed the Wooden Shoes (16-1-2) into a Class 1A Regional Final against fifth-seeded Newton today at 4 p.m. at the same venue.
Tegeler scored his goal in the opening 40 minutes, while Thoele netted his in the second 40 minutes. Thoele and Nolan Runde assisted on both goals.
Thoele nearly had a two-goal match, but the first attempt got called off due to a player being offsides leading to Thoele putting his hands over his head in disbelief.
“I probably overreacted; it was probably offsides,” Thoele said. “The second one, I was like, ‘I’m just going to score this and deal with it, so I scored it and dealt with it.”
As for the Indians, they end their season with an 8-8-4 record.
“I’ve been honored to have this group,” Altamont head coach Jordan Leihser said. “They all give heart and energy.”
VOLLEYBALL
Altamont 2, Teutopolis 1
Altamont defeated Teutopolis in three sets Tuesday at Altamont High.
The Lady Indians won the first set 25-15, lost the second 24-26, and won the third 25-23.
Lanie Tedrick finished with four attacks, two blocks, and four digs. Maddie Splechter had four attacks, one ace, and eight digs. Alyvia Wills had eight attacks, one ace, two blocks, and 20 digs. Kadence Wolff had one attack and four digs. Briana Hassebrock had four attacks, one ace, and two digs. Peyton Osteen had four attacks, 21 assists, two aces, and 10 digs. Della Berg had three attacks, one ace, and one block, and Brianna Grunloh had one assist and 18 digs.
As for the Lady Shoes (10-17), Molly Pals had four kills, three aces, one block, eight digs, and one assist. TaNeal Einhorn had seven kills and two blocks. Taylor Bueker had three kills, two blocks, and three digs. RyLee Dittamore had four kills, two blocks, and two digs. Emma Deters had one kill, three aces, two blocks, and four digs. Sara Niemerg had four kills, four aces, eight digs, and one assist. Claresa Ruholl had one kill, 16 digs, and one assist. Summer Wall had seven digs. Katie Kremer had one dig. Maddy Habing had one assist. Sara Swingler had eight digs and 13 assists, and Sara Zumbahlen had one ace, one block, and seven assists.
Effingham 2, Charleston 0
Effingham defeated Charleston in straight sets Tuesday at Charleston.
The Flaming Hearts won the first set 25-20 and the second set 25-18.
Ali Davis had one kill. Angela Ballman had seven digs. Berkley Pullen had 11 assists, one ace, and one dig. Bria Beals had six kills, three aces, and five digs. Hannah Thompson had 12 assists, three aces, and one dig. Kaitlyn Budde had one ace and two digs. Olivia Katt had five kills and one dig. Raegan Boone had five kills. Reaghan DeLong had two kills. Riley Cunningham had two digs. Saige Althoff had one assist and four digs, and Sidney Donaldson had five kills and three digs.
St. Anthony 2, Cumberland 1
St. Anthony defeated Cumberland in three sets Tuesday at the Enlow Center.
The Bulldogs lost the first set 17-25, won the second 25-22, and won the third 25-17.
Anna Faber had 16 assists and seven digs. Addie Wernsing had three aces, nine assists, and three digs. Andrea Rudolphi had 12 kills, one ace, one block, and eight digs. Stacie Vonderheide had one dig. Abbi Hatton had four kills, one ace, three blocks, and 13 digs. Addi Nuxoll had one kill and two digs. Taylor Quandt had one dig. Lucy Fearday had six kills, three blocks, and one dig. Maddie Kibler had one kill and 15 digs. Anna Niemeyer had two kills, three aces, two blocks, and two digs, and Sophia Seagle had four kills and one assist.
As for the Lady Pirates (18-11-1), Kennedy Stults had one kill, one block, and eight digs. McKenzie Matteson had one kill, one block, and two digs. Suzy Fritts had one ace and two digs. Emi Stierwalt had 17 assists, two blocks, and five digs. Isabel Martinez had one ace. Katelyn Shoemaker had six kills, three blocks, and one dig. Kendyn Syfert had nine kills, two blocks, three aces, and seven digs. Chaney Thornton had one assist and nine digs. Ashton Coleman had two kills and three blocks, and Jadalyn Sowers had one dig.
Patoka-Odin 2, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 0
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Patoka-Odin in straight sets Tuesday.
The Bobcats (9-17) lost the first set 19-25 and the second 18-25.
Gracie Heckert finished with four kills and 14 digs. Madison Wojcik had one kill, two aces, seven assists, and six digs. Marissa Summers had one kill, one ace, and one assist. Karlee Smith had two kills, one ace, one block, and one dig. Kaycie Stefanski had one kill and seven digs. Birgen Schlanser had six digs, and Kyleigh Wallace had one kill, one assist, and one block.
Neoga 2, Dieterich 0
Neoga defeated Dieterich in straight sets Tuesday at Dieterich.
The Indians won the first set 25-19 and the second 25-10.
Sydney Richards had four digs, one ace, and three kills. Klowee Conder had 11 digs, two aces, and six kills. Andrea Burcham had three digs, two kills, one block, and 10 assists. Allison Worman had one dig, two kills, and two blocks. Sydney Hakman had four digs. Natalie O’Dell had three aces, one kill, and nine assists, and Haylee Campbell had seven kills and one block.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Sullivan 0
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Sullivan in straight sets Tuesday.
The Hatchets (19-6) won the first set 25-10 and the second set 25-16.
Ella Kinkelaar had two aces, five kills, 25 assists, and one dig. Gabby Vonderheide had eight kills. Halle Moomaw had two aces and nine kills. Kinley Quast had two assists and nine digs. Samantha Hayes had four kills. Kaylynn Carey had four kills. Ainslie Eident had two aces, one assist, and two digs. Reese Bennett had one ace and three kills. Maddie Rincker had one assist and seven digs, and Mary Vonderheide had six digs.
North Clay 2, Oblong 0
North Clay defeated Oblong in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Cardinals won the first set 25-22 and the second 25-21.
There were no other stats available at press time.
St. Elmo-Brownstown 2, Mulberry Grove 0
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Mulberry Grove in straight sets Tuesday.
The Eagles won the first set 25-10 and the second 25-12.
Peyton Garrard had six kills, three aces, six digs, and 10 assists. Morgan Hall had four kills, two aces, four blocks, 13 digs, and four assists. Avery Myers had three kills and two aces. Laney Baldrige had two kills, 11 digs, and one assist. Lydia Smith had two kills, two aces, and two blocks. Shelby Sasse had one kill, three aces, seven digs, and two assists. Olivia Baker had one ace. Jayna Ireland had two blocks, and Abbi Ledbetter had one block.
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Anthony 7, Mattoon 2
St. Anthony defeated Mattoon, 7-2, Tuesday at Community Park.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke defeated Lily Gregory (6-3, 6-2). Liv Hoene defeated Avery Boyer (6-2, 6-1). Laura Schmidt defeated Lanie Butler (6-4, 6-0). Ellie Link fell to Gracie Willingham (5-7, 4-6). Mia Kinkelaar defeated Avery Gill (6-2, 6-2), and Madelyn Brown fell to Kam Lathrop (4-6, 6-2, 13-15).
In doubles matches, Link and Kinkelaar defeated Gregory and Boyer (7-6, 2-6, 10-7). Kowalke and Hoene defeated Regan Shumway and Butler (6-4, 6-0), and Schmidt and Brown defeated Willingham and Lathrop (6-3, 6-3).
CROSS COUNTRY
Apollo Conference Meet
Effingham girls finished second and boys finished fifth at the Apollo Conference Meet at Lake Land College Tuesday.
The girls finished with 60 points. Mt. Zion won the event with 32 points.
Jessica Larsen finished fourth at 19:14.5. Baylee Summers finished 11th at 20:50.1. Haddie Hill finished 12th at 20:50.6. Morgan Springer finished 18th at 21:34.2. Allison Miller finished 33rd at 23:09.5. Kyra Hazelton finished 38th at 23:28.5. Laney Myers finished 51st at 25:32.8, and Gracie Eaton finished 59th at 28:41.2.
As for the boys, Effingham finished with 92 points. Mahomet-Seymour finished first with 49 points, Lincoln second with 66, Taylorville third with 75, and Mt. Zion fourth with 89.
Garrett Wagoner finished fifth at 16:22.5. Andrew Donaldson finished sixth at 16:42.4. Alex Gordon finished 23rd at 17:55. Aaron Hill finished 31st at 18:35.6. Adam Flack finished 32nd at 18:46.2. Ino Mapes finished 35th at 19:12.2, and Payton Bushue finished 50th at 20:35.8.
National Trail Conference Meet
St. Anthony boys and girls finished first at the National Trail Conference Meet at Sacred Heart Parish Grounds Tuesday.
The boys finished with 15 points. Dieterich was the only other team involved in team scoring. The Movin' Maroons finished with 48 points.
Griffen Elder (St. Anthony) finished first at 16:26. Julius Ramos (St. Anthony) finished second at 17:21. Aidan Braunecker (St. Anthony) was third at 17:24. Owen Ayers (North Clay) was fourth at 17:50. Giovanni Bucio (St. Anthony) was fifth at 17:51. Conlan Walsh (St. Anthony) was sixth at 18:05. August Cosart (Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City) was seventh at 18:15. Noah Flaig (St. Anthony) was eighth at 18:40. Jack Bloemer (Dieterich) was ninth at 19:03. Aiden Wallace (Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City) was 10th at 19:13. Kaden Einhorn (Dieterich) was 11th at 19:39. Oliver Kreke (St. Anthony) was 12th at 19:40. Trevor Crutcher (Dieterich) was 13th at 20:00. Trevor Niemerg (Dieterich) was 14th at 20:07. Cole Will (Dieterich) was 15th at 20:14. James Emmerich (St. Anthony) was 16th at 20:25. Gabe Jackson (Dieterich) was 17th at 20:30. Tanner Niemerg (Dieterich) was 18th at 20:33. Asher Horn (North Clay) was 19th at 20:38. Kaden Iffert (Dieterich) was 20th at 20:47. Beau Doedtman (Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City) was 21st at 20:50. Calvin Sudkamp (St. Anthony) was 22nd at 20:55. Trenton Monette (Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City) was 23rd at 20:56. Max Sager (St. Anthony) was 24th at 20:57. Dalton Roedl (Altamont) was 25th at 21:02. Juan Fulk (Altamont) was 26th at 21:35. Brody Will (Dieterich) was 27th at 22:01. Draven Homman (Dieterich) was 28th at 22:31. Eddie Davis (Dieterich) was 29th at 22:52. Sam Deters (St. Anthony) was 30th at 22:31. Nick Wiedman (St. Anthony) was 31st at 23:51, and Luke Wente (Dieterich) was 32nd at 24:01.
As for the girls, St. Anthony finished with 22 points. Neoga-Cumberland was second with 49 points, and Dieterich was third with 55.
Emma Helmink (St. Anthony) finished first at 21:06. Stacie Vonderheide (St. Anthony) finished second at 21:31. Brooke Koelm (North Clay) finished third at 22:16. Addison Mast (Neoga-Cumberland) finished fourth at 22:34. Abigail Weishaar (Altamont) finished fifth at 22:35. Ava Faber (St. Anthony) finished sixth at 22:39. Lexie Fletcher (Neoga-Cumberland) finished seventh at 22:58. Ella Kreke (Dieterich) finished eighth at 23:38. Maddy Hodge (St. Anthony) finished ninth at 23:44. Taylor Miller (St. Anthony) finished 10th at 23:51. Adriana Gordon (Dieterich) finished 11th at 24:27. Grace Niebrugge (St. Anthony) finished 12th at 24:27. Ruby Westendorf (Dieterich) finished 13th at 25:37. Annie Clark (Neoga-Cumberland) finished 14th at 26:05. Cortney Brummer (Dieterich) finished 15th at 26:23. Aundrea Nebel (Neoga-Cumberland) finished 16th at 26:48. Abbie Becker (Neoga-Cumberland) finished 17th at 26:54. Makayla Sidwell (Altamont) finished 18th at 27:07. Makenna French (Dieterich) finished 19th at 27:13. Rilie Willenborg (St. Anthony) finished 20th at 27:17. Samantha Westendorf (North Clay) finished 21st at 27:23. Atalie Osborn (Neoga-Cumberland) finished 22nd at 27:55. Megan Baker (Neoga-Cumberland) finished 23rd at 30:12. Hannah Sidwell (Altamont) finished 24th at 30:57, and Frances Verdeyen (Dieterich) finished 25th at 36:50.
Little Illini Conference Meet
Newton boys finished first and girls finished fourth at the Little Illini Conference Meet at Eastern Illinois University Tuesday.
The boys finished with 23 points.
Clay Bergbower was second at 16:31.2. Nick Shamhart was fifth at 16:55.3. Owen Mahaffey was sixth at 17:07.8. Luis Zavala was seventh at 17:16.1. Ben Street was eighth at 17:19.3. Brock Probst was 11th at 17:33.7. Hayden Borgic was 14th at 18:12.9. Isaac Street was 16th at 18:28.9, and Jackson Sornberger was 18th at 18:34.3.
As for the girls, they finished with 63 points. Marshall was first with 46 points. Robinson was second with 50, and Olney Richland County was third with 63, as well.
Layna Marshall finished fourth at 19:35.6. Alexis Hetzer was 10th at 20:50.6. Shay Bennett was 14th at 21:27.7. Natalie Kistner was 15th at 21:39.9. Ella Radke was 26th at 22:51.8. Lily Yager was 30th at 23:56.9, and Taylor Slough was 39th at 26:25.4.
