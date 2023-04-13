Teutopolis 14, Robinson 1
Teutopolis won its sixth game of the year with its 14-1 victory over Robinson.
Bennet Thompson had three hits (one double). Caleb Bloemer had three hits (one double). Evan Waldhoff, Mitch Jansen and Garrett Gaddis had two hits. Logan Roepke hit a double and Joey Niebrugge, Brett Kreke and Mitch Koester hit singles for the Wooden Shoes (6-3).
Dieterich 10, Newton 5
Noah Dill had three hits and three RBIs for Dieterich in its 10-5 win over Newton.
The Movin’ Maroons (3-7) also received contributions from Jaxon Funneman (two singles and one RBI), Garrett Niebrugge (one hit and two RBIs), Sam Hardiek (one single and two RBIs), Carson Baxter (one single) and Dane Curry (one single).
As for the Eagles (8-6), Gage Reynolds, Carder Reich, Dylan Gier and Dalton Baltzell all had two hits. Reynolds hit one single and one double.
David Ferguson also hit one double, while Marc Jansen added one single.
Bethany (Okaw Valley) 4, Neoga 1
Trey Sheehan, Brady Reynolds, Malachi Staszak and Bryar Hennesay came through with hits in Neoga’s 4-1 loss to Bethany (Okaw Valley).
Quintin Richards and Sheehan pitched for the Indians (6-7). Richards allowed four hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk with five strikeouts over four innings. Sheehan allowed four hits and one run with one strikeout over two innings in the defeat.
Brownstown [Coop] 10, Oblong [Coop] 9
Brownstown-St. Elmo scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Oblong w/ Palestine and Hutsonville, 10-9.
Wyatt Forbes hit one single and one double and had two RBIs. Adam Atwood hit one triple. Josiah Maxey hit one single and had two RBIs and Jarrett Pasley and Lucas Powell hit one single each for the Bombers (4-4).
Louisville (North Clay) 8, Mt. Carmel 5
North Clay picked up its third win in a row with its 8-5 victory over Mt. Carmel.
Logan Fleener had two hits (one double) and three RBIs. Carder Walden and Daniel Warren had two hits. Alex Boose and Jesse Weidner hit singles and Cody Zimdars hit one double for the Cardinals (8-3).
Olney (Richland County) 9, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Olney (Richland County), 9-0, in a non-conference boys tennis match.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow lost to Evan Uhl (2-6, 6-3, 3-10). Blayne Pals lost to Julian Derome (1-6, 1-6). Evan Pryor lost to Aidan Weidner (0-6, 0-6). Preston Siner lost to Jarrett Doll (2-6, 0-6). Ross Schaefer lost to Marcus Kocher (2-6, 1-6) and Cannon Bockhorn lost to Isaac Klingler (0-6, 1-6).
In doubles matches, Dillow and Pals lost to Doll and Derome (1-6, 3-6). Pryor and Siner lost to Weidner and Kocher (0-6, 2-6) and Schaefer and Bockhorn lost to Jude Alexander and Luke Harris (4-6, 4-6).
Effingham (St. Anthony) 7, Paris 2
St. Anthony defeated Paris, 7-2, at Effingham Community Park.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman defeated Marcus Mitchell (6-1, 6-1). Aidan Tegeler defeated Hudson David (6-0, 6-0). Evan Mossman defeated Robert Wells (4-6, 6-0, 10-7). Adam Rudibaugh defeated Aidan Creech (6-1, 6-1). Connor Eggers defeated Drake Bartos (7-6, 4-6, 10-5) and Jackson Schultz fell to Carter Fox (0-1, 1-6).
In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler defeated Mitchell and Wells (6-0, 6-1). Evan Mossman and Rudibaugh defeated David and Bartos (6-1, 6-1) and Eggars and Schultz fell to Creech and Harris Romero (1-6, 5-7).
Altamont 9, Ramsey 5
Altamont won its second-straight game with a 9-5 victory over Ramsey at Gilbert Park.
Adria Denton had two hits (one double). Skylie Klein, Grace Lemke, Lanie Tedrick and Claire Boehm all had two hits each and Peyton Osteen and Brianna Grunloh hit doubles for the Lady Indians (4-9).
Lemke and Osteen pitched for Altamont. Lemke threw six innings and allowed no hits, one unearned run and three walks with 17 strikeouts. Osteen threw one inning and allowed one hit, four runs and five walks with two strikeouts.
Farina (South Central) 12, St. Elmo [Coop] 0
South Central picked up its 10th win of the season with its 12-0 victory over St. Elmo-Brownstown.
Kaitlyn Swift had one single and two RBIs. Jaylyn Michel hit one double. Taegan Webster hit one double and one home run and had two RBIs. Brooklyn Garrett hit one double and had one RBI. Ella Watwood hit one single and had one RBI. Amelia Montes hit one single. Kinlee Thompson hit one double. Abi Shuler hit one double and had two RBIs. Emily Rose hit one single and had one RBI. Percilla Reid hit two singles and had one RBI. Karli Holmes had one RBI and Kyra Swift hit one single for the Lady Cougars (10-3, 3-2 National Trail Conference).
As for the Eagles (0-7, 0-4 National Trail Conference), Arianna Ragsdale had the lone hit.
