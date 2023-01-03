BOYS BASKETBALL
Robinson 53, St. Anthony 43
St. Anthony fell to Robinson on Tuesday night at the Enlow Center.
The Bulldogs (10-7) lost 53-43.
Adam Rudibaugh had 10 points. Collin Westendorf and Brock Fearday had eight. Max Koenig had seven, and Griffin Sehy and Michael Martelli had five.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Robinson
|12
|9
|14
|18
|53
|St. Anthony (10-7)
|7
|10
|13
|13
|43
R — Loll 20, Pinkston 2, Wernz 10, Gilmore 11, Parker 10. FG 16, FT 19-23, F 16. (3-pointers: Loll 1, Parker 1. Fouled out: Wernz)
STA — Westendorf 8, Fearday 8, Rudibaugh 10, Sehy 5, Koenig 7, Martelli 5. FG 18, FT 4-10, F 18. (3-pointers: Westendorf 1, Sehy 1, Koenig 1. Fouled out: Koenig)
Teutopolis 47, Monticello 29
Teutopolis defeated Monticello on Tuesday night at Monticello High School.
The Wooden Shoes (13-2) won 47-29.
James Niebrugge had 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting with eight rebounds and one block. Brendan Niebrugge had 11 points on 4-of-15 with four rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Caleb Siemer had 10 points on 4-of-6 with eight rebounds and one assist. Joey Niebrugge had five points on 0-of-6 with six rebounds, two assists, and one block. Garrett Gaddis had three points on 1-of-5 with one rebound, and Logan Roepke had three points on 1-of-3 with three rebounds and one block.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Teutopolis (13-2)
|10
|9
|16
|12
|47
|Monticello
|5
|4
|10
|10
|29
T — Jo. Niebrugge 5, Ja. Niebrugge 15, Siemer 10, B. Niebrugge 11, Gaddis 3, Roepke 3. FG 16, FT 9-15, F 14. (3-pointers: B. Niebrugge 3, Ja. Niebrugge 1, Gaddis 1, Roepke 1)
M — Sheppard 8, Ross 4, Welter 7, Bundy 6, Craft 2, Weidner 2. FG 11, FT 4-5, F 12. (3-pointers: Bundy 2, Welter 1)
Altamont 77, Shelbyville 53
Altamont defeated Shelbyville on Tuesday night at Altamont High School.
The Indians (11-3) won 77-53.
Mason Robinson had 23 points. Avery Jahraus had 22. Jared Hammer had 10. Kienon Eirhart had seven. Eli Miller had four. Kaden Davis, Dillan Elam, and Aden McManaway had three, and Eric Kollmann had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Altamont
|14
|18
|24
|21
|77
|Shelbyville
|14
|10
|12
|17
|53
A — Hammer 10, Davis 3, Miller 4, Elam 3, Jahraus 22, Robinson 23, McManaway 3, Eirhart 7, Kollmann 2. FG 28, FT 11-21, F 16. (3-pointers: Jahraus 5, Davis 1, Miller 1, Elam 1, McManaway 1)
S — E. Wells 11, C. Wells 3, Logan 4, Jones 5, Jokisch 8, Boehm 9, McDonald 13. FG 20, FT 9-14, F 16. (3-pointers: McDonald 2, E. Wells 1, Jones 1. Fouled out: Jokisch)
St. Elmo-Brownstown 70, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 37
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated OPH on Tuesday night at St. Elmo High School.
The Eagles (8-5) won 70-37.
Caleb Campbell had 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting with one rebound, one assist, and three steals. Adam Atwood had 20 points on 8-of-11 with 10 rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Jarrett Palsey had nine points on 3-of-11 with five rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Wyatt Stine had eight points on 3-of-6 with one rebound, two assists, and three steals. Collin Maxey had six points on 3-of-5 with three rebounds and one steal. Cade Schaub had four points on 1-of-8 with nine rebounds and one steal, and Brody Mason had two points on 1-of-2with one assist.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|SEB (8-5)
|13
|28
|25
|4
|70
|OPH
|14
|1
|18
|4
|37
SEB — Campbell 21, Atwood 20, Pasley 9, Stine 8, Maxey 6, Schaub 4, Mason 2. FG 28, FT 8-10, F 12. (3-pointers: Campbell 2, Atwood 2, Pasley 2)
OPH — Lewis 13, Blank 7, Kincaid 7, Webster 6, Sipes 2, Eller 1, Bailey 1. FG 12, FT 9-15, F 11. (3-pointers: Lewis 3, Blank 1. Fouled out: Hays)
Cumberland 59, Broadlands Heritage 50
Cumberland defeated Broadlands Heritage on Tuesday night at Cumberland High School.
The Pirates (8-8, 1-0 Lincoln Prairie Conference) won 59-50.
Trevin Magee had 28 points. Gavin Hendrix had 18. Maddox McElravy had eight. Bryant Weber had three, and Zack Buescher had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Cumberland (8-8, 1-0 LPC)
|16
|8
|14
|21
|59
|Broadlands Heritage
|6
|14
|12
|18
|50
C — Weber 3, McElravy 8, Buescher 2, Magee 28, Hendrix 18. FG 24, FT 6-13, F 8. (3-pointers: Magee 4, Weber 1)
H — Gray 8, Wilson 5, Williams 19, Holloman 5, White 2, Coffin 11. FG 21, FT 5-10, F 11. (3-pointers: Wilson 1, Holloman 1, Coffin 1)
South Central 44, Carlyle 39
South Central defeated Carlyle on Tuesday night at South Central High School.
The Cougars (12-4) won 44-39.
Ethan Watwood had 18 points. Aidan Dodson had 17. Seth Bergmann had four. Anthony Buonaura had three, and Rahkeim Anderson had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|South Central (12-4)
|16
|15
|4
|9
|44
|Carlyle
|10
|8
|10
|11
|39
SC — Anderson 2, Watwood 18, Dodson 17, Buonaura 3, Bergmann 4. FG 16, FT 5-12, F 5. (3-pointers: Watwood 4, Dodson 2, Bergmann 1)
C — Ruscher 3, Steinkamp 2, H. Huels 12, Taylor 2, K. Huels 3, Nothaus 9, Guthrie 8. FG 15, FT 2-2, F 18. (3-pointers: H. Huels 4, Ruscher 1, K. Huels 1, Nothaus 1. Fouled out: Nothaus)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 54, Dieterich 29
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Dieterich on Tuesday night at Dieterich High School.
The Bobcats (10-5, 3-1 National Trail Conference) bested the Movin' Maroons (8-9, 0-4 NTC) 54-29.
Gracie Heckert had 16 points, five rebounds, four steals, and five assists. Macee Rodman had 12 points. Mady Wojcik had 11 points, seven rebounds, and four steals. Ruby Stuckemeyer had six points. Carmen Olesen had five points, and Marissa Summers had four points.
As for Dieterich, Cortney Brummer had 11 points. Kady Tegeler had seven. Miley Britton had six. Estella Meinhart and Brittney Niemerg had two, and Ruby Westendorf had one.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|CHBC (10-5, 3-1 NTC)
|13
|21
|14
|6
|54
|Dieterich (8-9, 0-4 NTC)
|7
|9
|4
|9
|29
