Effingham 83, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville
Effingham defeated Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville, 83-27, at Oblong High School.
The Flaming Hearts improved to 10-15 with the win.
No other information was reported to the Effingham Daily News.
Mt. Zion 68, Teutopolis 61
Teutopolis fell to Mt. Zion, 68-61, at J.H. Griffin Gym.
Brendan Niebrugge led the Wooden Shoes (16-5) with 18 points. Garrett Gaddis had 12. Caleb Siemer had 11. James Niebrugge had 10. Joey Niebrugge had five. Logan Roepke had three, and Caleb Bloemer had two.
Box Score
Teutopolis 18 7 13 23 61 Mt. Zion 14 15 19 20 68
T – B. Niebrugge 18, Bloemer 2, Gaddis 12, Roepke 3, Jo. Niebrugge 5, Ja. Niebrugge 10, Siemer 11. FG 21, FT 10-14. (3-pointers: B. Niebrugge 6, Gaddis 2, Roepke 1); MTZ – Driscoll 13, Koester 20, McAtee 7, Trimble 11, Cuddy 11, Anderson 6. FG 22, FT 14-25. (3-pointers: Driscoll 4, Cuddy 3, Koester 2, Trimble 1).
Newton 59, Casey-Westfield 52
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield in the Little Illini Conference Tournament, 59-52.
Caden Nichols led the Eagles (15-7) with 21 points. Parker Wolf had 20. Kye Bergbower and Dylan Gier had six.
Jacob Weber had four, and Gus Bierman had two.
Box Score
Newton 18 4 15 22 59 Casey-Westfield 9 16 14 13 52
N – Bergbower 6, Nichols 21, Bierman 2, Wolf 20, Weber 4, Gier 6. FG 20, FT 15-16. (3-pointers: Nichols 3, Wolf 1); CW – Parcel 5, Clement 2, H. Parcel 18, Sullivan 6, J. Clement 19, Cochonour 2. FG 19, FT 9-10. (3-pointers: Sullivan 2, Parcel 1, H. Parcel 1, J. Clement 1).
Decatur LSA 60, Cumberland 39
Cumberland fell to Decatur LSA, 60-39, in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament.
Gavin Hendrix and Maddox McElravy led the Pirates (10-12) with 13 points.
Grady Jones had nine, and Kaleb Bierman and Trevin Magee had two.
Box Score
Cumberland 9 13 12 5 39 Decatur LSA 21 10 9 20 60
C – McElravy 13, Ka. Bierman 2, Jones 9, Magee 2, Hendrix 13. FG 13, FT 7-10, F 16. (3-pointers: Jones 3, Hendrix 2, McElravy 1).
Dieterich 49, Sandoval 22
Dieterich defeated Sandoval, 49-22, at Dieterich High School.
The Movin’ Maroons improved to 12-13 with the win.
No other information was reported to the Effingham Daily News.
Effingham fell to Mattoon and Lincoln in a triangular.
The Flaming Hearts lost to the Greenwave, 63-12, and the Railsplitters, 53-6.
Against Mattoon, Kaiden Stewart defeated Vincent Gibson at 120 pounds (pinfall, 3:27), and Hailey Printz won by forfeit at 126 pounds.
Baker Moon lost to Korbin Bateman at 132 pounds (pinfall, 1:03). Saul Ellis lost to Aiden Blackburn at 145 pounds (pinfall, 1:27). Wyatt Haycraft lost to Miles Clapp at 152 pounds (decision, 4-2). Jeremiah Lorton lost to Leo Meyer at 220 pounds (pinfall, 45 seconds), and Trenton Patterson lost to J.D. Sullivan at 285 pounds (pinfall, 1:58).
Against Lincoln, Stewart defeated Curt Pentecost at 120 pounds (pinfall, 1:45).
Printz lost to Gio Sudeen at 126 pounds (decision, 7-0). Moon lost to Lakin Adams at 132 pounds (decision, 14-3). Ellis lost to Kani Carson at 145 pounds (decision, 6-1). Haycraft lost to Isaac Decker at 152 pounds (decision, 18-5). Lorton lost to Caleb Zirklebach at 220 pounds (decision, 7-3), and Patterson lost to Zach Patterson at 285 pounds (pinfall, 1:17).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.