Teutopolis 7, Neoga 1
A trio of Teutopolis pitchers allowed one hit in the Wooden Shoes’ 7-1 win over Neoga on Tuesday.
Ben Goeckner started the game for Teutopolis (1-0) and allowed three walks with seven strikeouts over three innings.
Ethan Thoele (1-0) picked up the win after throwing 2 1/3 innings where he allowed one hit, one unearned run and one walk with four strikeouts and Conner Hoelscher threw the last 1 2/3 innings for the Wooden Shoes.
Meanwhile, at the plate, Evan Waldhoff went 3-for-4 with one double, one home run and four RBIs and Thoele, Conner Siemer and Brett Kreke all hit singles in the win.
As for the Indians (0-1), Josiah Gentry came up with the lone hit with a double.
Malachi Staszak started for Neoga and allowed one hit and one walk with six strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings.
Micah Staszak (0-1) then relieved him and allowed three hits, four unearned runs and one walk with three strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings before Brady Reynolds and Riley Durdel ended the game.
Fithian (Oakwood) 6, Dieterich 1
Noah Dill recorded the lone hit for Dieterich in its 6-1 loss to Fithian (Oakwood) on Tuesday.
Garrett Niebrugge and Lucas Westendorf pitched for the Movin’ Maroons (0-1). Niebrugge (0-1) threw four innings and Westendorf threw three in the loss.
Newton 8, Flora 2
Brandon Einhorn earned the victory for Newton in its 8-2 win over Flora on Tuesday.
Einhorn (1-0) threw five innings and allowed three hits, two unearned runs and five walks with seven strikeouts.
Logan Ochs also saw time on the bump for the Eagles (1-0), pitching two innings and allowing two hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Meanwhile, at the plate, Newton finished with nine hits.
Gage Reynolds went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Dalton Baltzell went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Owen Mahaffey, Carder Reich, Isaac Flowers and Dylan Gier all hit singles and Gus Bierman hit a double.
Toledo (Cumberland) 11, Sullivan 9
Five different Cumberland players recorded two hits in the Pirates’ 11-9 win over Sullivan on Tuesday.
Bryant Weber went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Gavin Hendrix went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Ross McBride went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Sawyer Keyser went 2-for-4 with one double and three RBIs and Trevin Magee went 2-for-4 with one double. Maddox McElravy added a single to the cause, as well.
Jaxon Boldt and Zack Buescher pitched for Cumberland (1-0). Boldt threw three innings and allowed seven hits, seven runs — six earned — and four walks with four strikeouts; Buescher (1-0) pitched four innings and allowed four hits, two runs and two walks with three strikeouts.
Lawrenceville 6, Louisville (North Clay) 5
Logan Fleener collected two hits and Jesse Weidner drove in three runs in North Clay’s 6-5 loss to Lawrenceville on Tuesday.
Fleener went 2-for-3 with one double, while Weidner went 1-for-4 with one double to go with his three RBIs for the Cardinals (0-1).
Daniel Warren also hit a double and Alex Boose hit a triple, while Ian Jones, Carder Walden and Ayden Jones hit singles.
Four different pitchers also saw the mound for North Clay.
Jack Compton started and went three innings, allowing two hits and three unearned runs with two strikeouts.
Ian Jones (0-1) threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed three hits and two runs — one earned — with four strikeouts.
Cody Zimdars pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed one unearned run with two strikeouts and Boose pitched one inning and had one strikeout.
Shelbyville 8, Brownstown (Coop) 0
Brownstown-St. Elmo (BSE) struggled in its 8-0 loss to Shelbyville on Tuesday.
The Bombers (0-1) were no-hit and committed three errors in the defeat.
Wyatt Stine (0-1) pitched for BSE. He allowed two runs, three hits and two walks and struck out two batters in his three innings.
Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] 10, Kansas [Coop] 0
Jackson Gurgel was one of seven different Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg (WSS) players to collect a hit in the Hatchets’ 10-0 win over Tri-County on Tuesday.
Gurgel went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for WSS (1-0), while Austin Wittenberg, Tyler Wetherell, Jordan Wittenberg, Kendall Morris, Connor Manhart and Ben Bridges all had one hit.
Austin Wittenberg and Gurgel also pitched for WSS. Wittenberg (1-0) threw three innings and allowed one hit with five strikeouts; Gurgel threw three innings and allowed one hit and one walk with four strikeouts.
Carlyle 11, Altamont 0
Sophia Pearcy recorded the only hit for Altamont in its 11-0 loss to Carlyle on Tuesday.
Grace Lemke (0-1) pitched for the Lady Indians (0-1) and allowed eight hits, 11 runs — five earned — and seven walks with nine strikeouts over six innings.
Marshall 13, Dieterich 1
Ella Kreke, Lucie Jansen and Eva Meinhart all collected hits in Dieterich’s 13-1 loss to Marshall on Tuesday.
Kreke hit a double, while Meinhart and Jansen hit singles for the Movin’ Maroons (0-1).
Kreke (0-1) also pitched and allowed 10 hits, 13 runs — four earned — and two walks over five innings.
Newton 13, Flora 1
Newton mustered 14 hits in its 13-1 win over Flora on Tuesday.
Addy O’Dell went 2-for-4 with one triple and three RBIs. Kayla Kocher went 2-for-3 with one double and one triple. Avery Mulvey went 2-for-3 with one RBI and Lilly Kessler went 2-for-3 with one double and three RBIs. Sally Mahaffey added a triple and Bailee Frichtl hit a home run, while Allie Stanley, Amelia Collins, Lexie Grove and Alli Kirts all hit singles.
Kocher and Collins both pitched for the Lady Eagles (1-0).
Kocher (1-0) threw three innings with three strikeouts; Collins threw two innings and allowed three hits and one run with two strikeouts.
Farina (South Central) 10, Oblong 0
Taegan Webster dazzled in the circle for the South Central softball team in its 10-0 win over Oblong on Tuesday.
Webster (1-0) allowed one hit and one walk with 13 strikeouts over her five innings.
Webster also hit a single in the game.
Jaylyn Michel added a single and a home run and had one RBI. Brooklyn Garrett had three singles, one double and one RBI. Ella Watwood had two singles. Emily Rose and Amelia Montes each had one single. Percilla Reid had two singles and three RBIs and Kyra Swift had two singles and two RBIs.
Clay City [Coop] 16, St. Elmo [Coop] 1
Morgan Hance had quite the day both at the plate and in the circle in Clay City’s 16-1 win over St. Elmo-Brownstown on Tuesday.
Hance (1-0) threw four innings and allowed one hit, one unearned run and five walks with nine strikeouts for the Lady Wolves (1-0).
She also went 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, four runs and five RBIs.
Leah Cartright went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two runs and five RBIs. Carolyn Hurd went 2-for-2 with two runs and one RBI. Faith Jones went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Hannah Kramer-McKinney went 1-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Haley Rosch went 1-for-3 with three runs and Gracie Marsrhoff went 1-for-3 with one run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.