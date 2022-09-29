St. Anthony 2, Altamont 0
St. Anthony defeated Altamont in straight sets Tuesday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-13 and the second 25-14.
Anna Faber had one ace, 14 assists, and one dig for St. Anthony. Addie Wernsing had two kills, 10 assists, and five digs. Andrea Rudolphi had 12 kills, one ace, two blocks, and two digs. Laney Coffin had nine digs. Abbi Hatton had five kills, two aces, one block, and four digs. Taylor Quandt had one dig. Lucy Fearday had three kills, one ace, two blocks, and three digs. Maddie Kibler had one ace and seven digs. Anna Niemeyer had two kills, one block, and four digs, and Sophia Seagle had five kills, one block, two assists, and one dig.
As for the Lady Indians, Lanie Tedrick had six attacks. Maddie Splechter had two attacks and five digs. Alyvia Wills had two attacks, one ace, one block, and one dig. Kadence Wolff had two digs. Briana Hassebrock had three attacks and two digs. Peyton Osteen had 13 assists and four digs. Della Berg had one attack and three digs. Brianna Grunloh had three digs, and Grace Lemke had one attack and one dig.
Effingham 2, Mt. Zion 0
Effingham defeated Mt. Zion in straight sets Tuesday.
The Flaming Hearts won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-22.
Ali Davis had three kills, four assists, one ace, one block, and five digs for Effingham. Angela Ballman had six digs. Bria Beals had four kills, one ace, and seven digs. Hannah Thompson had six assists, one ace, and one dig. Olivia Katt had one kill. Reagan Boone had two kills, one assist, one ace, and seven digs. Saige Althoff had one assist, and Sidney Donaldson had two kills, two aces, and five digs.
Teutopolis 2, Dieterich 0
Teutopolis defeated Dieterich in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Shoes won the first set 25-12 and the second set 25-22.
Molly Pals had four kills, three aces, one block, and six digs for Teutopolis (10-12). TaNeal Einhorn had six kills, one dig, and one assist. Taylor Bueker had three kills and one block. Katie Kremer had one kill and one dig. Emily Konkel had four kills, three aces, and four blocks. Sara Zumbahlen had one kill, three blocks, and eight assists. Sara Niemerg had two aces and nine digs. Sara Swingler had two digs and nine assists. Emma Deters had one ace, and Summer Wall had eight digs.
“We had a good first set this evening, started the second well, let our foot off the gas a bit, and had two runs of unforced errors — we missed six serves in the second set,” said Lady Shoes’ head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Effingham Daily News.
St. Elmo Brownstown 2, Oblong 1
St. Elmo Brownstown defeated Oblong in three sets Tuesday.
The Eagles (14-8) won the first set 25-11, lost the second 28-30, and won the third 25-22.
Morgan Hall had 11 kills, two blocks, seven digs, and one assist. Laney Baldrige had seven kills, one ace, one block, 15 digs, and one assist. Lydia Smith had six kills, one block, and three digs. Jayna Ireland had three kills and two blocks. Peyton Garrard had three kills, three aces, 20 digs, and 23 assists. Avery Myers had two kills, one ace, one dig, and one assist. Shelby Sasse had three aces, 13 digs, and two assists. Kinley Carson had two aces, four digs, and one assist. Anna Stine had two digs, and Olivia Baker had one dig.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City in straight sets Tuesday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-10 and the second 25-8.
Gracie Heckert had one kill and two digs for CHBC (8-14). Madison Wojcik had three assists, one block, and one dig. Karlee Smith had one kill and two digs. Kaycie Stefanski had two kills and two digs. Birgen Schlanser had four digs. Kyleigh Wallace had one kill, one ace, and one block, and Macee Rodman had two digs.
St. Anthony 9, St. Thomas More 0
St. Anthony defeated St. Thomas More, 9-0, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke defeated Kambyl Stipes (6-0, 6-0). Liv Hoene defeated Natalia Andino-Guerra (6-2, 6-1). Laura Schmidt defeated Amanda Hummel (6-1, 6-0). Ellie Link defeated Celie Leibach (6-1, 6-0). Mia Kinkelaar defeated Norah LaMontagne (6-0, 6-0), and Annie Strullmyer defeated Angela Fuentes (6-0, 6-1).
In doubles matches, Kinkelaar and Link defeated Stipes and Andino-Guerra (6-1, 6-0). Kowalke and Hoene defeated Hummel and Leibach (6-1, 6-0), and Schmidt and Strullmyer defeated LaMontagne and Fuentes (6-0, 6-0).
Teutopolis 8, Robinson 3
Teutopolis defeated Robinson, 8-3, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Julian Hemmen fell to Annie List (2-6, 2-6). Olivia Hemmen defeated Lauren Staller (6-1, 6-3). Josie Drees fell to Anna Hargrave (3-6, 4-6). Jada Buehnerkemper defeated Lindsey Hevron (6-1, 6-2). Kacie Habing defeated Sydney Harmon (6-2, 6-2). Anna Probst defeated Hannah Hevron (6-4, 6-4), and Adi Davidson defeated Grace Gower (7-5, 6-1).
In doubles matches, List and Staller defeated Olivia Hemmen and Probst (6-1, 4-6, 6-10). Josie Drees and Lauren Heuerman defeated Harmon and Grace Gower (6-3, 6-0). Ella Wermert and Kelsey Niemerg defeated Hargrave and Lindsey Hevron (4-6, 6-4, 10-2), and Julian Hemmen and Buehnerkemper defeated Lauren Correll and Hannah Hevron (6-0, 5-7, 10-3).
Paris 7, Newton 2
Newton fell to Paris, 7-2, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann fell to Lily Graham (2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (4)). Jean Lin fell to Kimber Calvert (6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (6)). Grace Warfel fell to Lily Smittkamp (6-0, 6-0). Avery Zumbahlen fell to Emerson Barrett (6-2, 7-5). Paige Klingler fell to Claire Maschino (6-4, 6-0), and Jailyn Hall fell to Savanna Reed (4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (9)).
In doubles matches, Schackmann and Lin defeated Smittkamp and Maschino (4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (3)). Warfel and Zumbahlen fell to Barrett and Graci Watson (2-6, 6-3 1-0 (8)), and Klingler and Hall defeated Claire Young and Kendra Knauer (6-7 (3), 6-1, 1-0 (8)).
Altamont 2, Salem 1
Altamont defeated Salem, 2-1, Tuesday.
Josh Overton scored for the Indians, while Max Runge assisted.
Altamont 6, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
Altamont defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 6-0, Tuesday
The Indians scored two runs in the first, one in the second, one in the fourth, and two in the sixth.
Mason Robinson hit one single and one double and had one RBI for Altamont. Nathan Stuemke hit one single and had two RBIs. Jared Hammer hit one single. Kienon Eirhart hit one single. Kaidyn Miller hit one single, and Wyatt Phillips and Logan Cornett had one RBI.
Aden McManaway pitched for the Indians. He threw seven innings and allowed two hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.
As for the Bobcats, Nowitzke and Wojcik hit singles.
South Central 1, Neoga 0
South Central defeated Neoga, 1-0, Tuesday.
The Cougars (13-4) scored one run in the eighth to win.
Chase Thompson hit two doubles and had one RBI for South Central, and Calaway Smith hit one single.
Anthony Buonaura and Ethan Watwood pitched for the Cougars. Buonaura threw seven innings and allowed two hits and one walk with 17 strikeouts; Watwood threw one inning and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
As for the Indians (6-13), Malachi Staszak hit two singles, and Trey Sheehan hit one single.
Staszak and Brady Reynolds pitched for Neoga. Staszak threw six innings and allowed two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts, and Reynolds threw one inning and allowed one hit.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 13, North Clay 6
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated North Clay, 13-6, Tuesday.
The Hatchets scored two runs in the first, eight in the third, and three in the fifth.
Tyler Wetherell hit one single, one double, and one home run and had seven RBIs for WSS (14-2). Kendall Morris hit one single and one double and had two RBIs. Rhett Rincker hit one double and one triple and had one RBI. Jackson Gurgel hit two singles. Austin Wittenberg hit one single. Carter Chaney hit one single and had one RBI. Jordan Wittenberg hit one double and had two RBIs, and Connor Manhart hit one single.
Jordan Wittenberg, Chaney, and Gurgel pitched for the Hatchets. Wittenberg threw four innings and allowed five hits, two earned runs, with five strikeouts; Chaney threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed four hits, three earned runs, and two walks with three strikeouts, and Gurgel threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
As for the Cardinals (11-11-1), they scored two runs in the first, one in the third, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Logan Fleener hit two doubles and had two RBIs for North Clay. Ian Jones hit two singles and had one RBI. Daniel Warren hit two singles. Ayden Jones hit one single. Cayden Craig hit one single and one RBI. Evan Clifton hit one single. Carder Walden hit one double, and Alex Boose had one RBI.
Craig, Trenton Ingram, Keegan Sullens, Ben Czyzewski, and Ayden Jones pitched for the Cardinals.
Craig threw two innings and allowed five hits, seven earned runs, and three walks with one strikeout; Ingram threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed one hit, three earned runs, and two walks with one strikeout; Sullens threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit with one walk; Ben Czyzewski threw one inning and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and one walk, and Jones threw three innings and allowed four hits and one earned run with one strikeout.
Altamont at Christ Our Rock Lutheran
Altamont came in second against Christ Our Rock Lutheran and Sandoval Tuesday.
The Indians fired a 202, winning by a scorecard playoff over CORL. Sandoval won with a 198.
Avery Jarhaus shot a final round of 41 for Altamont. Gavin Flack shot a 53. Zeke Rippetoe and Alex Walker shot 54s. Daniel McCammon shot a 55, and Tyler Ruffner shot a 58.
As for the girls, Sophia Pearcy shot a 53, and Gabby Weishaar shot a 69.
