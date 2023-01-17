BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 50, Flora 39
St. Anthony defeated Flora on Tuesday night at Flora High School.
Brock Fearday led the Bulldogs (14-7) with 16 points in their 50-39 victory. Collin Westendorf had 12 points. Griffin Sehy had 10. Ryan Schmidt had nine. Adam Rudibaugh had two, and Michael Martelli had one.
|St. Anthony
|12
|12
|9
|17
|50
|Flora
|8
|12
|9
|10
|39
STA - Westendorf 12, Fearday 16, Rudibaugh 2, Sehy 10, Schmidt 9, Martelli 1. FG 14, FT 20-30, F 14. (3-pointers: Fearday 2).
Teutopolis 69, Danville 48
Teutopolis defeated Danville on Tuesday night at J.H. Griffin Gym.
Brendan Niebrugge led the Wooden Shoes (15-4) with 16 points and four assists in their 69-48 victory. Joey Niebrugge had 14 points. Garrett Gaddis had 12 points. Caleb Siemer had 11 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. James Niebrugge had eight points, and Caleb Bloemer, Zac Niebrugge, Logan Roepke, and Austin Bloemer had two points
|Teutopolis
|16
|17
|20
|16
|69
|Danville
|9
|18
|12
|9
|48
T - B. Niebrugge 16, C. Bloemer 2, Gaddis 12, Z. Niebrugge 2, Roepke 2, Jo. Niebrugge 14, Ja. Niebrugge 8, A. Bloemer 2, Siemer 11. FG 27, FT 10-14. (3-pointers: B. Niebrugge 4, Jo. Niebrugge 1).
Altamont 72, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 46
Altamont defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City on Tuesday night at Altamont High School.
Mason Robinson led the Indians (16-3, 4-0 National Trail Conference) with 17 points. Dillan Elam had 15. Avery Jahraus had nine. Eric Kollmann had eight. Logan Cornett and Jared Hammer had six. Aden McManaway had five. Kaidyn Miller had four, and Kienon Eirhart had two.
As for the Bobcats (5-15, 0-5 National Trail Conference), Clayton Wojcik had 15 points. AJ Radloff had 10. Kaidyn Calame had nine. Carter Bain had six. Kenny Robbins had five, and Gage Lorton had one.
|Altamont
|18
|11
|20
|23
|72
|CHBC
|11
|15
|10
|10
|46
A - Hammer 6, Elam 15, Jahraus 9, Robinson 17, McManaway 5, Cornett 6, Eirhart 2, Kollmann 8, Miller 4. FG 24, FT 15-20, F 13. (3-pointers: Elam 3, Hammer 2, Robinson 2, Jahraus 1, McManaway 1); CHBC - Bain 6, Wojcik 15, Robbins 5, Calame 9, Lorton 1, Radloff 10. FG 16, FT 9-16, F 16. (3-pointers: Bain 2, Calame 2, Robbins 1).
Mt. Carmel 58, Newton 42
Newton fell to Mt. Carmel on Tuesday night at Wabash Valley.
Dylan Gier had 14 points for the Eagles (13-7, 2-2 Little Illini Conference) in their 58-42 loss. Parker Wolf had nine. Caden Nichols had eight. Marc Jansen had seven, and Jacob Weber had four.
|Newton
|9
|10
|11
|12
|42
|Mt. Carmel
|14
|19
|17
|8
|58
N - Jansen 7, Nichols 8, Wolf 9, Weber 4, Gier 14. FG 16, FT 7-10. (3-pointers: Jansen 2, Wolf 1).
North Clay 78, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 68
North Clay defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg on Tuesday night at North Clay High School.
Logan Fleener led the Cardinals (14-5, 4-1 National Trail Conference) with 25 points. Jesse Weidner had 20. Cody Zimdars had 14. Alex Boose had 11, and Levi Smith had eight.
As for the Hatchets (15-5, 3-2 National Trail Conference), Austin Wittenberg finished with 25 points. Carter Chaney had 22. Rhett Rincker had 10. Jackson Gurgel had six. Talon Bridges and Jordan Wittenberg had two, and Dylan Curry had one.
|North Clay
|19
|20
|16
|23
|78
|WSS
|15
|11
|12
|30
|68
NC - Zimdars 14, Smith 8, Fleener 25, Boose 11, Weidner 20. FG 29, FT 14-21. (3-pointers: Zimdars 2, Weidner 2, Fleener 1, Boose 1); WSS - Bridges 2, Rincker 10, A. Wittenberg 25, Chaney 22, Gurgel 6, Curry 1, J. Wittenberg 2. FG 25, FT 13-17. (3-pointers: Chaney 2, Gurgel 2, A. Wittenberg 1).
Bethany Okaw Valley 56, Cumberland 40
Cumberland fell to Bethany Okaw Valley on Tuesday night at Cumberland High School.
Gavin Hendrix led the Pirates (9-11, 2-3 Lincoln Prairie Conference) with 12 points. Trevin Magee had 10. Zack Harmon had nine. Maddox McElravy had seven, and Kaleb Bierman had two.
|Cumberland
|11
|7
|5
|17
|40
|Bethany Okaw Valley
|12
|15
|14
|15
|56
C - McElravy 7, Ka. Bierman 2, Harmon 9, Magee 10, Hendrix 12. FG 15, FT 8-14, F 12. (3-pointers: Magee 2).
St. Elmo-Brownstown 57, Martinsville 44
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Martinsville on Tuesday night at St. Elmo High School.
Jarrett Pasley led the Eagles (13-5) with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting with six rebounds, two assists, and two steals in their 57-44 victory. Caleb Campbell had 15 points on 3-of-9 with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Adam Atwood had 11 points on 3-of-5 with nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Cade Schaub had five points on 2-of-7 with three rebounds and three steals, and Wyatt Stine had four points on 2-of-4 with five rebounds, two assists, four steals, and one block.
|SEB
|16
|13
|11
|17
|57
|Martinsville
|12
|6
|19
|7
|44
