GIRLS TENNIS
St. Anthony 8, Effingham 1
St. Anthony defeated Effingham, 8-1, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke defeated Madison Mapes (6-1, 5-7, 10-8). Aila Woomer defeated Liv Hoene (6-1, 5-7, 10-8). Laura Schmidt defeated Izzy Volpi (6-0, 6-3). Ellie Link defeated Gracie Kroenlein (6-0, 6-2). Mia Kinkelaar defeated Ella Seaman (6-3, 6-0), and Madelyn Brown defeated Kaitlyn Parker (2-6, 7-6 (3), 10-5).
In doubles matches, Link and Kinkelaar defeated Woomer and Volpi (6-1, 6-3). Kowalke and Hoene defeated Mapes and Kroenlein (6-1, 6-1), and Brown and Schmidt defeated Parker and Seaman (6-1, 6-1).
VOLLEYBALL
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Mahomet-Seymour in straight sets Tuesday.
The Flaming Hearts lost the first set 16-25 and the second 9-25.
Ali Davis had one kill for Effingham. Berkley Pullen had four assists. Bria Beals had three kills, one block, and three digs. Hannah Thompson had seven assists. Mya Harvey had one kill. Olivia Katt had one block. Raegan Boone had one kill, two blocks, and one dig. Saige Althoff had one kill, and Sidney Donaldson had four kills and three kills.
Pana 2, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis fell to Pana in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Shoes lost the first set 22-25 and the second 22-25.
Sara Niemerg had two kills and 13 digs for Teutopolis (8-12). Molly Pals had two kills, one ace, one block, seven digs, and one assist. TaNeal Einhorn had one kill, one block, and two digs. Katie Kremer had three kills and four digs. Emily Konkel had five kills, two blocks, and seven digs. Sydnee Huber had one dig. Sara Zumbahlen had seven assists. Sara Swingler had one ace, four digs, and nine assists. Emma Deters had two aces and two digs. Summer Wall had three digs. Taylor Bueker had seven kills and one block, and Maddy Habing had one kill and one dig.
"We're so close to being what we are working towards," said Lady Shoes' head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Effingham Daily News. "The difference in the match was four or five plays out of 80 or 90 of them. Those breaks went Pana's way tonight. We know what our issues are; it just requires elbow grease, patience, and time to improve them, so that's what we'll aim for in practice this week."
Altamont 2, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
Altamont defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Indians won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-14.
Lanie Tedrick had three attacks and four digs for Altamont. Maddie Splechter had three attacks, one assist, one ace, and three digs. Alyvia Wills had 10 attacks, two aces, and four digs. Kadence Wolff had six digs. Briana Hassebrock had four attacks, two aces, and four digs. Peyton Osteen had 20 assists, one ace, and six digs. Della Berg had two attacks and three digs, and Brianna Grunloh had five digs.
As for the Bobcats, Gracie Heckert had one kill and 13 digs. Madison Wojcik had two kills, one assist, and six digs. Marissa Summers had one ace, six assists, and two digs. Karlee Smith had three kills and two digs. Kaycie Stefanski had eight digs. Birgen Schlanser had 10 digs. Kyleigh Wallace had three kills and two digs, and Zia Taylor had one block.
Tri-County 2, Cumberland 0
Cumberland defeated Tri-County in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates lost the first set 15-25 and the second 20-25.
Megan Yaw had one assist and three digs for Cumberland (10-9-1). McKenzie Matteson had one block and one dig. Emi Stierwalt had six assists, one kill, and three digs. Isabel Martinez had one dig. Katelyn Shoemaker had three blocks. Kendyn Syfert had nine kills, four aces, and eight digs. Chaney Thornton had two assists and 11 digs. Ashton Coleman had one kill and one dig, and Jadalyn Sowers had one kill, one ace, and five digs.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Neoga 0
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Neoga in straight sets Tuesday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-23 and the second 25-11.
Ella Kinkelaar had two aces, two kills, 10 assists, and seven digs for WSS (8-5, 4-1 National Trail Conference). Gabby Vonderheide had nine kills, one assist, four digs, and one block. Halle Moomaw had four aces, six kills, and one block. Kinley Quast had four assists and five digs. Samantha Hayes had two digs. Kaylynn Carey had three kills and one dig. Ainslie Eident had two aces and two digs. Reese Bennett had one kill, and Maddie Rincker had two aces, four assists, and three digs.
As for the Indians, Natalie O'Dell had one kill, two assists, and two digs. Haylee Campbell had three kills and one block. Klowee Conder had three kills, seven digs, and one ace. Sydney Richards had three kills, two blocks, eight digs, and two aces. Andrea Burcham had five assists and one ace, and Sydney Hakman had three digs.
BOYS GOLF
Charleston 162, Effingham 170
Effingham fell to Charleston, 162-170, Tuesday.
Brody Boehm shot a 38 for the Flaming Hearts. David Splechter shot a 43. Rayden Schneider shot a 44, Cannon Bockhorn and Colby Haynes shot 45s, and Evan Pryor shot a 50.
Teutopolis 171, Robinson 181
Teutopolis defeated Robinson, 171-181, Tuesday.
Adam Lustig and Ethan Thoele fired final rounds of 41 for the Wooden Shoes. Brody Thoele shot a 44, and Gabe Schlink shot a 45.
The scores that didn't count were Kole Ohnesorge's 47, Hayden Jansen's 48, Kayden Zerrusen's 49, and Dylan O'Brien's 54.
Flora at Altamont w/ North Clay
Altamont fell to Flora, 169-174, Tuesday.
Avery Jarhaus shot a final round of 40. Gavin Flack shot a 43. Zeke Rippetoe shot a 44, and Tyler Ruffner shot a 47.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Daniel McCammon's 50 and Kolton Hardiek's 61.
As for the Cardinals, Riley Poe shot a 42, and Jacob Arnold shot a 61.
Meanwhile, on the girls' side, Sophia Pearcy shot a 48, and Gabby Weishaar shot a 65 for Altamont, and Kennedy Jones shot a 57 for the Lady Cardinals.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 204, Okaw Valley 216
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Okaw Valley, 204-216, Tuesday.
Rylan Rincker shot a 42 for the Hatchets. Clayton Carey shot a 49. Nathaniel Gracey shot a 55, and Briar Smith shot a 59.
The two scores that didn't count were Brody Hendrickson's 59 and Jack Holland's 63.
As for the girls' side, Bailey Owens shot a 64, and Kaylin Saunders shot a 71 for WSS.
SOCCER
Mahomet-Seymour 7, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Mahomet-Seymour, 7-0, Tuesday.
Xander Marler had 14 saves for the Flaming Hearts.
Altamont 2, St. Anthony 0
Altamont defeated St. Anthony, 2-0, Tuesday.
The Indians scored one goal on a corner kick with 25 minutes left in the match and the second on a penalty kick with 10 minutes remaining.
Newton 9, Robinson 1
Newton defeated Robinson, 9-1, Tuesday.
Luke Weber scored five goals for the Eagles (10-0-2). Carder Reich scored two, and Gage Reynolds and Joao Sandoval scored one. Reynolds, Nick Brody, and Weber also had one assist.
FALL BASEBALL
South Central 8, Altamont 7
South Central defeated Altamont, 8-7, Tuesday.
The Cougars scored two runs in the third, fourth, sixth, and seventh innings.
Aidan Dodson hit two singles and one double and had two RBIs for South Central. Chase Thompson hit three singles. Colton Smith hit two singles. Anthony Buonaura hit one single and had two RBIs. Andrew Magnus hit one single and had one RBI. Maddox Robb hit one single. Ethan Watwood had one RBI, and Callaway Smith had two RBIs.
Dodson and Watwood pitched for South Central. Dodson threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed nine hits, six earned runs, and two walks with 11 strikeouts; Watwood threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed two hits and one walk.
As for the Indians, they scored two runs in the first, two in the fifth, and three in the seventh.
Jared Hammer hit one single and one home run and had two RBIs for Altamont. Keinon Eirhart hit two singles and had two RBIs. Logan Cornett hit two singles. Nathan Stuemke hit one single. Mason Robinson hit one single and had one RBI. Wyatt Phillips hit one double. Carter Siebert hit one single and had one RBI, and Nathan Shepard hit one double.
Stuemke, Phillips, and Aden McManaway pitched for Altamont. Stuemke threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed seven hits, four earned runs, and three walks with five strikeouts; Phillips threw three innings and allowed three hits, four earned runs, and three walks with four strikeouts and McManaway did not record an out and allowed one hit.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 3, Mulberry Grove 0
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City defeated Mulberry Grove, 3-0, Tuesday in the second round of the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament.
The Bobcats scored two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Nowitzke hit one single for CHBC. Wojcik hit three singles. Lorton hit two singles and had two RBIs. Jones hit one single. Doty hit one double and had one RBI, and Davis hit one single.
Radloff pitched for the Bobcats. He threw seven innings and allowed four hits with 10 strikeouts.
Brownstown St. Elmo 18, Ramsey 3
Brownstown St. Elmo defeated Ramsey, 18-3, Tuesday in the second round of the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament.
The Bombers scored seven runs in the second, two in the third, and nine in the fourth.
Adam Atwood had three hits, including one triple, and had two RBIs for BSE (8-8). Jarrett Pasley had one hit and two RBIs. Wyatt Forbes had one RBI. Cade Schaub had two hits and two RBIs. Kyle Behl had one hit. Gavin Sanders had one hit and one RBI. Corey Hoopingarner had two hits and one RBI, and Lucas Powell had one hit and one RBI.
North Clay 20, Cisne 2
North Clay defeated Cisne, 20-2, Tuesday.
The Cardinals (11-9-1) scored 13 runs in the first, four in the second, and three in the third.
Alex Boose hit two singles and one double and had four RBIs for North Clay. Ayden Jones hit two singles and had three RBIs. Ian Jones hit two singles and had one RBI. Cody Zimdars hit one double. Chad Hosselton hit one single. Logan Fleener hit one single and had one RBI. Jacob Hoty hit one single and had one RBI. Carder Walden hit one double and had four RBIs. Jesse Weidner hit one double and had three RBIs. Cayden Craig had one RBI, and Daniel Warren had one RBI.
