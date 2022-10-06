GIRLS TENNIS
St. Anthony 6, Teutopolis 5
St. Anthony defeated Teutopolis, 6-5, Tuesday at Teutopolis Grade School for Senior Night.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke defeated Olivia Hemmen (6-2, 6-2). Julian Hemmen defeated Liv Hoene (5-7, 6-3, 10-8). Laura Schmidt defeated Josie Drees (6-3, 6-1). Ellie Link defeated Jada Buehnerkemper (6-4, 4-6, 10-8). Mia Kinkelaar defeated Anna Probst (6-3, 6-1). Madelyn Brown defeated Kacie Habing (6-4, 6-4), and Kelsey Niemerg defeated Anne Strullmyer (7-6, 6-1).
In doubles matches, Olivia Hemmen and Probst defeated Link and Kinkelaar (6-4, 6-1). Kowalke and Hoene defeated Drees and Lauren Heuerman (7-5, 6-2). Niemerg and Adi Davidson defeated Brown and Schmidt (6-3, 7-6), and Julian Hemmen and Ella Wermert defeated Strullmyer and Karli Jones (6-0, 6-1).
Greenville 6, Effingham 3
Effingham fell to Greenville, 6-3, Tuesday at Greenville.
In singles matches, Madison Mapes fell to Paige Mathias (5-7, 2-6). Aila Woomer lost to Evie Johnson (0-6, 3-6). Izzy Volpi fell to Katelyn Ridens (6-3, 1-6, 0-6). Gracie Kroenlein fell to Ellie Schaufelberger (0-6, 0-6). Ella Seaman defeated Cora Miller (6-2, 6-3), and Kaitlyn Parker defeated Alyssa Rehkemper (6-3, 6-1).
In doubles matches, Volpi and Woomer fell to Schaufelberger and Ridens (1-8). Mapes and Kroenlein defeated Johnson and Mathias (8-5), and Seaman and Parker lost to Miller and Rehkemper (1-8).
SOCCER
Teutopolis 5, Olney Richland County 0
Teutopolis defeated Olney Richland County, 5-0, Tuesday at Teutopolis Junior High for Senior Night.
Nolan Runde scored two goals for the Wooden Shoes (15-1-2), and Gus Siemer, Ethan Thoele, and Josh Habing scored one.
Habing, Thoele, and Evan Waldhoff finished with assists for Teutopolis.
Altamont 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0
Altamont defeated Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (ALAH), 2-0, Tuesday.
Kingston Koester and Josh Overton scored goals for the Indians.
Devin Sloan finished with an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
Vandalia 2, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis fell to Vandalia in straight sets Tuesday at Vandalia.
The Lady Shoes (10-15) lost the first set 20-25 and the second 19-25.
Molly Pals had four kills and four digs. Emily Konkel had two kills, one block, and four digs. TaNeal Einhorn had two kills, two blocks, and one dig. Maddie Habing had two kills, two blocks, and two digs. Sara Niemerg had one kill, one ace, and 10 digs. RyLee Dittamore had one kill. Taylor Bueker had two blocks and two digs. Sara Swingler had one ace, two digs, and five assists. Summer Wall had five digs and one assist. Sara Zumbahlen had one ace, three digs, and five assists, and Emma Deters had two digs.
"Our front row struggled quite a bit tonight," said Teutopolis head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Effingham Daily News. "We had more unforced errors than kills, and you don't win when that happens. It's a pity because our serve-receive was excellent tonight and gave us 70 swings, and we were only aced once the entire match. The pieces are all here; we need them all showing up at once, so now we'll work on the hitting. We'll win ballgames if we get even average hitting when we pass like tonight.
St. Elmo-Brownstown 2, Altamont 1
St. Elmo-Brownstown (SEB) defeated Altamont in three sets Tuesday at Altamont.
The Eagles (15-9, 3-5 conference) lost the first set 22-25, won the second 25-18, and won the third 25-21.
Laney Baldrige had eight kills, five blocks, 13 digs, and one assist for SEB. Avery Myers had five kills, one ace, one kill, eight digs, and one assist. Lydia Smith had five kills, four digs, and one assist. Morgan Hall had four kills, three blocks, eight digs, and one assist. Peyton Garrard had two kills, seven aces, one kill, 10 digs, and 16 assists. Jayna Ireland had one kill, seven blocks, and one assist. Kinley Carson had three aces, three digs, and one assist, and Shelby Sasse had one ace, 14 digs, and two assists.
As for the Lady Indians (7-14-1, 2-6 conference), Lanie Tedrick had seven attacks, one assist, one block, and three digs. Maddie Splechter had two attacks, one ace, one block, and nine digs. Alyvia Wills had eight attacks, one ace, and 10 digs. Kadence Wolff had five digs. Briana Hassebrock had nine attacks, two blocks, and nine digs. Peyton Osteen had two attacks, 28 assists, one ace, one block, and 24 digs. Della Berg had four attacks, one assist, and eight digs. Brianna Grunloh had 22 digs, and Libby Reardon had one attack and two digs.
Mt. Carmel 2, Newton 0
Newton fell to Mt. Carmel in straight sets Tuesday at Mt. Carmel.
The Lady Eagles (18-7, 3-1 conference) lost the first set 24-26 and the second 21-25.
Zumbahlen had three aces, six kills, and three digs. Rauch had two aces, seven kills, and three digs. Shull had one ace, two kills, and two digs. Schafer had one ace, five kills, 19 assists, and two digs. Smithenry had four kills and one dig. Kessler had one kill and one block. Bennett had two assists and six digs. Stanley had two assists and three digs. Martin had one assist and four digs, and Hemrich had two digs.
South Central 2, Sandoval 0
South Central defeated Sandoval in straight sets Tuesday at South Central.
The Lady Cougars (17-5) won the first set 25-8 and the second 25-13.
Sierra Arnold had three digs and one ace. Olivia Brauer had four kills, eight assists, three digs, and eight aces. Brooklyn Garrett had five kills and five digs. Sidney Shumate had one kill, eight assists, one dig, and four aces. Emma Chambers had one kill and one dig. Brooke Cowger had seven kills and one dig. Emma Jenne had three kills, one dig, and one block. Reagan Roberts had two assists and one dig, and Jaylynn Mitchell had one dig.
North Clay 2, Wayne City 0
North Clay defeated Wayne City in straight sets Tuesday at North Clay.
The Lady Cardinals (19-7) won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-18.
Allison Czyzewski had six kills and two blocks. Kyia Cone had five kills, two blocks, and one dig. Callie Johnson had three kills, three aces, and six digs. Maggie Ethridge had two kills and 12 digs. Camdyn Tappendorf had two kills, one ace, one block, two digs, and eight assists. Miah Ballard had two kills, one block, and four digs. Matia Price had one ace and two assists. Sydney Kincaid had one ace and eight digs. Rachela Sanzullo had six digs, and Madison Winterrowd had one dig.
Sullivan 2, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 0
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Sullivan in straight sets Tuesday at Cowden-Herrick.
The Bobcats (9-16) lost the first set 15-25 and the second 22-25.
Gracie Heckert had four kills and three digs. Madison Wojcik had one kill, one ace, five assists, and four digs. Marissa Summer had one kill, two aces, five assists, and two digs. Karlee Smith had two kills, one ace, three blocks, and two digs. Kaycie Stefanski had two kills, one ace, and three digs. Birgen Schlanser had nine digs. Kyleigh Wallace had three kills, and Carmen Olesen had one dig.
Cumberland 2, Kansas-Hume Shiloh-Oakland 1
Cumberland defeated Kansas-Hume Shiloh-Oakland (Tri-County) in three sets Tuesday in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament at Arcola.
The Lady Pirates (17-10-1) won the first set 25-13, lost the second 21-25, and won the third 25-20.
Kennedy Stults had nine kills, two blocks, and 13 digs. McKenzie Matteson had one kill, one block, and two digs. Suzy Fritts had one assist and four digs. Emi Stierwalt had 34 assists, one kill, one block, one ace, and four digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had 12 kills, two blocks, and one dig. Kendyn Syfert had 12 kills, two blocks, four aces, and 16 digs. Chaney Thornton had one kill, one ace, and eight digs, and Ashton Coleman had six kills, two blocks, and three digs.
Cumberland 2, Arcola 0
Cumberland defeated Arcola in straight sets Tuesday in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament at Arcola.
The Lady Pirates (16-10-1) won the first set 25-22 and the second 25-17.
Kennedy Stults had four kills, one block, three aces, and 11 digs. McKenzie Matteson had one block and two digs. Suzy Fritts had two aces and three digs. Emi Stierwalt had 17 assists, two blocks, and three digs. Isabel Martinez had one ace and one dig. Katelyn Shoemaker had four kills and four blocks. Kendyn Syfert had 12 kills and eight digs. Chaney Thornton had one assist and 11 digs. Ashton Coleman had two kills, two blocks, and one dig, and Jadalyn Sowers had 10 digs.
