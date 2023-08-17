MATTOON — Sydney Kibler finished with a team-best 51 through 11 holes in an 18-hole match against Effingham and Teutopolis at Meadowview Golf Course on Tuesday.
Addison Krouse was second with a 56. Allison Geen was third with a 58 and Mia Schwing was fourth with a 59.
St. Anthony finished first as a team with a score of 224.
The Flaming Hearts were second with a 258 and the Lady Shoes were third with a 277.
Elena Niebrugge led Effingham with a 60 and Tuman shot a 61.
Halle Bushue led Teutopolis with a 64 and Brileigh Bloemer was second with a 69.
BASEBALL
Neoga 14, Odin 0
The Neoga Indians defeated the Odin Eagles on Tuesday, 14-0.
Neoga (1-0) scored three runs in the first, two in the second and three in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Micah Staszak started the first with a single. He then stole second and scored after an RBI double by Trey Sheehan.
Sheehan then scored on a wild pitch before Colin Blazich drew a walk.
Blazich then scored after a sacrifice fly by Matt Propst.
Carter Young then started the second with a walk before Micah Staszak did the same after Keaton Lacy grounded out to the pitcher.
Sheehan then drew the third walk of the frame before Blazich drove in Young to make it 4-0.
Josiah Gentry then grounded into a fielder's choice to the shortstop, allowing Staszak to score, to make it 5-0.
James Ballinger then started the third with a walk. Landon Titus hit a single and Young drew a walk to load the bases.
Lacy then hit a sacrifice fly to the left fielder, scoring AJ Henderson — the courtesy runner — and Malachi Staszak hit a two-run single to make it 8-0.
Gentry then started the fourth with a single before Propst was hit by a pitch and Ballinger drew a walk to load the bases.
Titus then hit a two-run single to make it 10-0 before advancing to third after Young hit a groundout to the shortstop. Titus then scored after an error on the third baseman.
Sheehan then started the fifth by getting hit by a pitch. Blazich then hit an RBI triple and Riley Durdel followed with an RBI single to make it 13-0.
Propst then drew a walk and Brock Lanham was hit by a pitch before Durdel scored after an RBI single by Titus to equal the final tally.
Louisville (North Clay) 17, Ramsey 0
The North Clay Cardinals defeated the Ramsey Rams on Tuesday, 17-0.
North Clay (1-0) scored seven runs in the first inning, two in the second and eight in the fourth.
Cody Zimdars started the first with a double before Cayden Craig hit a double to drive him in and make it 1-0.
Carden Walden then hit a double to push the margin to 2-0 and Jesse Weidner followed that with the third-straight double to make it 3-0.
Ayden Jones then hit a single and Weidner stole home before Trenton Ingram hit an RBI single to make it 5-0.
Jack Compton was then hit by a pitch after Evan Clifton grounded into a fielder's choice to the shortstop before Zimdars drew a walk to load the bases and Ian Jones drove in a pair of runs with a single to make it 7-0.
Walden then started the second with a single before Weidner followed with a walk.
Walden and Weidner then stole third and second, respectively, and Walden scored after an error on the Ramsey third baseman to make it 8-0.
Clifton then hit an RBI single after Ingram lined out to the first baseman to make it 9-0.
Ayden Jones then started the fourth with a single before Gavin Hosselton hit a single himself.
Collin Schnepper, who courtesy ran for Hosselton, then stole second to put runners on second and third before Ayden Jones tagged up from third after Ben Czyzewski lined out to right to make it 10-0.
Compton then hit an RBI triple to make it 11-0.
Zimdars followed with a walk and Compton scored after Ian Jones flew out to the center fielder before Craig drew a walk and Zimdars scored on a passed ball to make it 13-0.
Weidner then hit a two-run double and later scored after an error on the third baseman and Hosselton hit an RBI double to equal the final score.
Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 11, Brownstown/St. Elmo 2
The Brownstown/St. Elmo Bombers fell to the Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) Silver Stallions on Tuesday, 11-2.
Cade Schaub went 1-for-3 with one double and one RBI. Lane Stine went 1-for-2 with one double. Lucas Powell went 1-for-3 and Calin Chandler went 1-for-2 with one RBI.
Adam Atwood pitched for BSE (0-1) and allowed five runs, five hits and three walks to seven strikeouts over five innings.
BOYS GOLF
Decatur (St. Teresa) Bulldog Invitational
The St. Anthony Bulldogs won the Decatur (St. Teresa) Bulldog Invitational on Tuesday at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
St. Anthony finished with a team score of 308. Bloomington (Central Catholic) was second with a 314; Monticello was third with a 324; Downs (Tri-Valley) was fourth with a 365; Moroa-Forsyth was fifth with a 395; Clinton was sixth with a 371 and Decatur (St. Terea) and Decatur (Unity Christian) did not record a team score.
Dakota Flaig led the Bulldogs with a 74. Lane Ludwig fired a 76, Charlie Wegman shot a 77 and Joey Trupiano shot an 81.
Preston Phillips and Ryan Schmidt did not count toward the team total. Phillips shot an 82 and Schmidt shot an 85.
Raider/Redbird Invitational
The St. Anthony Bulldogs junior varsity team finished eighth at the Raider/Redbird Invitational contested at Weibring Golf Club in Bloomington.
St. Anthony finished with a team score of 325.
Jack Swingler fired a 75. Alec Hakman and Maddux Clark each shot an 82 and Ethan Karolewicz shot an 86.
Drake Brown and Luke Anderson did not count toward the team total. Brown shot a 95 and Anderson shot a 97.
COED GOLF
Casey-Westfield Quad
Newton defeated Paris, Casey-Westfield and Olney (Richland County) at a coed quadrangular match held at Casey Country Club on Tuesday.
The Eagles were led by Michael Kennedy, who shot a 39. Gunner James fired a 40, Grant Fulton shot a 44 and Evan Johnson fired a 48 for Newton.
Riley Poe, Jacob Arnold, Kennedy Jones and Alaina Worland of North Clay also competed. Poe shot a 46, Arnold a 57, Jones a 54 and Worland a 64.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.