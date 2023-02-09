St. Anthony 60, Farina (South Central) 34
St. Anthony defeated South Central, 60-34, at the Enlow Center.
Ryan Schmidt led the Bulldogs (18-10, 6-1 National Trail Conference) with 21 points, while Collin Westendorf and Brock Fearday had eight, Jonathan Willenborg and Michael Martelli had six, Griffin Sehy had five, Max Koenig had four, and Aiden Lauritzen had two.
As for the Cougars (18-9, 3-4 National Trail Conference), Aidan Dodson had 16 points, while Ethan Watwood had nine, Rahkeim Anderson had five, and Anthony Buonaura had four.
Box Score
St. Anthony 4 25 18 13 60
Farina (SC) 8 11 7 8 34
STA – Westendorf 8, Willenborg 6, B. Fearday 8, Sehy 5, Koenig 4, Schmidt 21, Martelli 6, Lauritzen 2. FG 23, FT 7-9, F 13. (3-pointers: Schmidt 3, Martelli 2, B. Fearday 1, Sehy 1); SC – Anderson 5, Watwood 9, Dodson 16, Buonaura 4. FG 12, FT 5-14, F 12. (3-pointers: Watwood 3, Dodson 2).
Teutopolis 55, Casey-Westfield 41
Teutopolis defeated Casey-Westfield, 55-41, at Casey-Westfield High.
Caleb Siemer had 18 points for the Wooden Shoes (20-7); Garrett Gaddis had 12; Brendan Niebrugge, Logan Roepke, and James Niebrugge had even, and Caleb Bloemer and Joey Niebrugge had two.
Box Score
Casey-Westfield 11 5 14 11 41 Teutopolis 11 12 17 15 55
T – B. Niebrugge 7, Bloemer 2, Gaddis 12, Roepke 7, Jo. Niebrugge 2, Ja. Niebrugge 7. FG 22, FT 6-8, F 8. (3-pointers: Gaddis 4, Roepke 1).
Altamont 72, Neoga 55
Altamont defeated Neoga, 72-55, at Neoga High.
Mason Robinson led Altamont (22-3, 5-0 National Trail Conference) with 22 points. Avery Jahraus added 11 points. Eric Kollmann had 10. Logan Cornett had eight. Kienon Eirhart had seven. Kaidyn Miller had six. Eli Miller had four, and Jared Hammer had two.
As for Neoga (9-18, 3-5 National Trail Conference), Quintin Richards had 26 points. Trey Sheehan had 13. Landon Titus and Brady Reynolds had five, and Braydon Letterle and Kaden Will had three.
Box Score
Neoga 21 10 10 14 55 Altamont 21 16 26 19 72
N – Titus 5, Reynolds 5, Letterle 3, Sheehan 13, Richards 26, Will 3. FG 19, FT 10-11, F 11. (3-pointers: Richards 3, Titus 1, Reynolds 1, Letterle 1, Sheehan 1)
A – Hammer 2, E. Miller 4, Elam 12, Av. Jahraus 11, Robinson 22, Cornett 8, Eirhart 7, Kollmann 10, K. Miller 6. FG 33, FT 11-14, F 11. (3-pointers: Elam 2, Robinson 2, Av. Jahraus 1).
Dieterich 62, Martinsville 47
Dieterich defeated Martinsville, 62-47, at Dieterich High.
Lucas Westendorf had 25 points for the Movin’ Maroons (13-11); Caleb Gephart had 21; Kolton Kidd had four; Dane Curry and Cole Will had three, and a trio of players had three.
Box Score
Dieterich 13 7 24 18 62 Martinsville 8 16 7 16 47
D – Niebrugge 2, Funneman 2, C. Will 3, T. Will 2, Westendorf 25, Gephart 21, Curry 3, Kidd 4. FG 24, FT 8-10, F 15. (3-pointers: Westendorf 2, Gephart 2, C. Will 1, Curry 1).
Newton 71, Tolono (Unity) 57
Newton defeated Tolono (Unity), 71-57, at Newton High.
Caden Nichols led the Eagles (18-9) with 25 points, while Kye Bergbower had 15, Dylan Gier had 13, Gus Bierman had eight, Marc Jansen had six, and Jacob Weber and Payton Harris had two.
Box Score
Newton 13 12 21 25 71 Tolono (Unity) 18 6 14 19 57
N – Bergbower 15, Jansen 6, Nichols 25, Bierman 8, Weber 2, Gier 13, Harris 2. FG 25, FT 15-18. (3-pointers: Nichols 4, Jansen 2).
Olney (Richland County) 57, Louisville (North Clay) 51
North Clay fell to Richland County, 57-51, at North Clay High.
Logan Fleener had 19 points for the Cardinals (18-9); Levi Smith and Alex Boose had 10; Cody Zimdars and Ethan Kuenstler had five, and Carder Walden had two.
Box Score
Louisville (North Clay) 13 12 12 14 51
Olney (Richland County) 19 6 17 15 57
NC – Zimdars 5, Kuenstler 5, Smith 10, Fleener 19, Boose 10, Walden 2. FG 20, FT 9-13, F 18. (3-pointers: Zimdars 1, Kuenstler 1).
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 60, Patoka/Odin 47
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Patoka/Odin, 60-47, at Patoka High.
Gage Lorton led the Bobcats (7-18) with 18 points; Clayton Wojcik had 13; Carter Bain and AJ Radloff had 10, and Kaidyn Calame had nine.
Box Score
CHBC 19 11 14 16 60 Patoka/Odin 10 11 8 18 47
CHBC – Bain 10, Wojcik 13, Calame 9, Lorton 18, Radloff 10. FG 21, FT 16-24, F 20. (3-pointers: Bain 1, Calame 1).
Toledo (Cumberland) 46, St. Elmo/Brownstown 45
St. Elmo-Brownstown fell to Cumberland, 46-45, at Cumberland High.
Gavin Hendrix had 16 points for the Pirates (14-12) with 16 points; Trevin Magee had 12; Jaxon Boldt had nine; Maddox McElravy had six, and Bryant Weber had three.
As for the Eagles (16-9), Cade Schaub had 13 points; Adam Atwood had 10; Brody Mason had nine; Caleb Campbell had six; Wyatt Stine had four, and Jarrett Pasley had three.
Box Score
Toledo (Cumberland) 16 10 6 14 46 St. Elmo/Brownstown 7 13 13 12 45
C – Weber 3, McElravy 6, Magee 12, Hendrix 16, Boldt 9. FG 19, FT 5-7, F 10. (3-pointers: Magee 2, Weber 1); SEB – Pasley 3, Stine 4, Schaub 13, Mason 9, Campbell 6, Atwood 10. FG 18, FT 3-7, F 9. (3-pointers: Mason 3, Schaub 2, Pasley 1).
