BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 58, Neoga 33
St. Anthony defeated Neoga on Tuesday night in a National Trail Conference matchup at the Enlow Center.
The Bulldogs (12-7, 4-1 NTC) beat the Indians (6-12, 2-3 NTC) 58-33.
Brock Fearday led St. Anthony with 17 points. Ryan Schmidt had 12. Max Koenig had 10. Adam Rudibaugh had seven. Griffin Sehy had four. Collin Westendorf and Andrew Brandenburger had three, and Michael Martelli had two.
As for Neoga, Brady Reynolds had 12 points. Quintin Richards had 11. Bryar Hennesay had five. James Bullock and Kaden Will had two, and Trey Sheehan had one.
|St. Anthony
|21
|17
|11
|9
|58
|Neoga
|6
|8
|9
|10
|33
STA — Westendorf 3, Fearday 17, Rudibaugh 7, Sehy 4, Koenig 10, Schmidt 12, Martelli 2, Brandenburger 3. FG 24, FT 7-10, F 7. (3-pointers: Fearday 2, Brandenburger 1)
N — Bullock 2, Reynolds 12, Sheehan 1, Richards 11, Hennesay 5, Will 2. FG 12, FT 5-8, F 7. (3-pointers: Reynolds 2, Richards 1, Hennesay 1)
Altamont 60, Moweaqua Central A&M 43
Altamont defeated Moweaqua Central A&M on Tuesday night at Central A&M High School.
The Indians (14-3) won 60-43.
Avery Jahraus had 18 points. Mason Robinson had 15. Eric Kollmann had 10. Dillan Elam and Logan Cornett had five. Kaden Davis had three, and Eli Miller and Kienon Eirhart had two.
|Altamont
|18
|16
|21
|5
|60
|Moweaqua Central A&M
|6
|6
|5
|16
|33
A — Davis 3, Miller 2, Elam 5, Jahraus 18, Robinson 15, Cornett 5, Eirhart 2, Kollmann 10. FG 24, FT 4-4, F 10. (3-pointers: Jahraus 4, Davis 1, Elam 1, Robinson 1, Cornett 1)
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 52, South Central 50
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated South Central on Tuesday night at Windsor High School.
The Hatchets (14-4, 3-1 National Trail Conference) beat the Cougars (13-5, 0-2 National Trail Conference) 52-50.
Austin Wittenberg had 20 points. Jackson Gurgel had 14. Carter Chaney had eight. Dylan Curry had six, and Jordan Wittenberg had four.
As for South Central, Ethan Watwood had 18 points. Aidan Dodson had 13. Anthony Buonaura had 12, and Rahkeim Anderson had seven.
|WSS
|7
|13
|19
|13
|52
|South Central
|9
|11
|17
|13
|50
WSS — A. Wittenberg 20, Gurgel 14, Chaney 8, Curry 6, J. Wittenberg 4. FG 26, FT 8-10. (3-pointers: Gurgel 4, A. Wittenberg 3, Chaney 1)
SC — Watwood 18, Dodson 13, Buonaura 12, Anderson 7. FG 26, FT 3-7. (3-pointers: Watwood 4, Anderson 1)
North Clay 70, Lawrenceville 61
North Clay defeated Lawrenceville on Tuesday night at North Clay High School.
The Cardinals (12-4) won 70-61
Cody Zimdars had 22 points. Logan Fleener had 18. Alex Boose had 17. Levi Smith had five. Jesse Weidner and Carter Walden had three, and Ethan Kuenstler had two.
|North Clay
|12
|17
|26
|15
|70
|Lawrenceville
|11
|26
|15
|9
|61
NC — Zimdars 22, Kuenstler 2, Smith 5, Fleener 18, Boose 17, Weidner 3, Walden 3. FG 25, FT 11-15. (3-pointers: Zimdars 4, Boose 3, Fleener 1, Weidner 1)
Decatur Lutheran 69, Cumberland 43
Cumberland fell to Decatur Lutheran on Tuesday night at Cumberland High School.
The Pirates (8-10, 1-2 Lincoln Prairie Conference) lost 69-43.
Gavin Hendrix had 29 points. Maddox McElravy had eight. Trevin Magee had four, and Kaleb Bierman had two.
|Cumberland
|10
|16
|7
|10
|43
|Decatur Lutheran
|22
|18
|15
|14
|69
C — McElravy 8, Bierman 2, Magee 4, Hendrix 29. FG 19, FT 4-7, F 9. (3-pointers: Hendrix 1)
Martinsville 46, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 25
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Martinsville on Tuesday night at Martinsville High School.
The Bobcats (5-13) lost 46-25.
Clayton Wojcik had 16 points. AJ Radloff had four. Kaidyn Calame had three, and Carson Evans had two.
|CHBC
|4
|4
|8
|9
|25
|Martinsville
|15
|2
|18
|11
|46
