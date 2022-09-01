CROSS COUNTRY
St. Anthony at Robinson w/ Teutopolis
BOYS
St. Anthony competed with Teutopolis at Robinson Tuesday.
On the boys' side, the Bulldogs finished 24 points to win the event.
Griffen Elder won the event with a time of 17:11. Julius Ramos was third at 17:52. Conlan Walsh was fifth at 18:39. Vincent Vogel was seventh at 18:51, and Noah Flaig was eighth at 18:52.
Also competing were Gio Buccio, Oliver Kreke, James Emmerich, Calvin Sudkamp, Max Sager, Sam Deters, and Nick Wiedman, whose times were not available.
As for the Wooden Shoes, Oliver Lee finished 19th at 21:03. Joey Lee finished 33rd at 23:35, and Luke Dennis finished 34th at 23:56.
North Clay also sent two male participants.
Owen Ayers finished fourth, and Asher Horn finished 35th.
GIRLS
On the girls' side, St. Anthony finished second.
Emma Helmink finished eighth at 23:08.13. Ava Faber was 11th at 24:26.43. Taylor Miller was 12th at 24:37.26. Mady Hodge was 13th at 24:43.09, and Grace Niebrugge was 17th at 26:35.59.
As for the Lady Shoes, Kaitlyn Vahling finished 21st at 27:25, and Maddie Zane finished 24th at 30:52.
North Clay also sent two female participants.
Brooke Koelm finished 10th, and Samantha Westendorf finished 25th.
BASEBALL
St. Anthony 8, Dieterich 1
St. Anthony defeated Dieterich, 8-1, Tuesday.
The Bulldogs scored one run in the first, two in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Eli Levitt hit one single, one double, and one triple and had two RBIs for St. Anthony (9-0, 3-0 National Trail Conference). Brock Fearday hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Beau Adams hit one double and had one RBI. Connor Roepke hit one single. Brock Jansen hit one single and had one RBI, and Max Koenig hit one double and had one RBI.
As for the Movin' Maroons, they scored one run in the seventh.
Mason Lidy hit two singles for Dieterich (5-3, 2-2 National Trail Conference). Garrett Niebrugge hit one single. Andrew Hall hit one single, and Lucas Westendorf hit one single.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 6, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 2
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 6-2, Tuesday.
The Hatchets scored six runs in the sixth inning.
Jackson Gurgel hit one single and one double and had one RBI for WSS (3-1, 2-1 National Trail Conference). Austin Wittenberg hit one single and had one RBI. Carter Chaney hit one single. Tyler Wetherell hit one single. Jordan Wittenberg hit one single. Kendall Morris hit one double and had one RBI. Rhett Rincker hit one single. Connor Manhart hit one single, and Ben Bridges hit one double and had two RBIs.
Chaney and Rincker pitched for the Hatchets. Chaney threw four innings and allowed two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts; Rincker threw three innings and allowed one hit, two earned runs, and three walks with five strikeouts.
As for the Bobcats, they scored two runs in the sixth inning.
Conner Nowitzke hit one single for CHBC (0-3, 0-3 National Trail Conference). Carson Evans hit one single and had one RBI, and Clayton Wojcik hit one single.
Wojcik, Jacob Doty, and AJ Radloff pitched for the Bobcats. Wojcik threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed nine hits, five earned runs, and one walk with four strikeouts. Doty threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed one hit, and Radloff pitched one inning and allowed one walk with one strikeout.
Altamont 12, Neoga 0
Altamont defeated Neoga, 12-0, Tuesday.
Altamont scored six runs in the second and seven in the fourth.
Mason Robinson hit one single and one double and had two RBIs for Altamont (4-2, 1-2 National Trail Conference). Wyatt Phillips hit two singles and had one RBI. Jared Hammer hit one double and had two RBIs. Dillan Elam hit one single and had one RBI. Eli Miller hit one single and had one RBI, and Carter Siebert hit one single and had one RBI.
Robinson pitched for Altamont. He threw five innings, allowing no hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts.
As for Neoga (1-3, 1-2 National Trail Conference), Brady Reynolds and James Ballinger pitched. Reynolds threw three innings and allowed six hits, three earned runs, and one walk with two strikeouts; Ballinger threw one inning and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
South Central 7, North Clay 1
South Central defeated North Clay, 7-1, Tuesday.
The Cougars scored two runs in the fourth, four in the sixth, and one in the seventh.
Chase Thompson hit two singles and had two RBIs for South Central (5-1, 3-0 National Trail Conference). Ethan Watwood hit two singles and had one RBI. Anthony Buonaura hit one double and had one RBI. Maddox Robb hit one single. Calaway Smith hit one single. Brody Markley hit one single. Colton Smith hit one single, and Andrew Magnus had one RBI.
Buonaura and Watwood pitched for the Cougars. Buonaura threw six innings and allowed one hit and one walk with 10 strikeouts; Watwood pitched one inning and allowed two walks with one strikeout.
As for the Cardinals, they scored one run in the fifth.
Cody Zimdars hit one double for North Clay (3-3-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference).
Alex Boose, Cayden Craig, Zimdars, and Jack Compton pitched for the Cardinals. Boose threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, two earned runs, and five walks with three strikeouts. Craig threw 1/3 of an inning and had one strikeout. Zimdars threw two innings and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and three walks with three strikeouts, and Compton threw one inning and allowed two hits, one earned run, and one walk with one strikeout.
Brownstown St. Elmo 18, Wayne City Webber 9
Brownstown St. Elmo defeated Wayne City Webber, 18-9, Tuesday.
The Bombers scored nine runs in the first, one in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, and five in the sixth.
Adam Atwood had two hits and one RBI for BSE (3-3). Wyatt Stine had two hits and one RBI. Wyatt Forbes had three hits, one double, and two RBIs. Cade Schaub had three hits, one double, and four RBIs. Jarrett Pasley had two hits, two triples, and one RBI. Kyle Behl had one hit and two RBIs. Calin Chandler had one hit. Josiah Maxey had two hits. Gavin Sanders had one RBI, and Lane Stine had one hit.
GIRLS TENNIS
Flora 8, Teutopolis 1
Teutopolis fell to Flora, 8-1, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Olivia Hemmen fell to Lanie Carder (F), 6-2, 6-1. Julian Hemmen fell to Madison Eastin (F), 4-6, 6-1, 11-9. Kacie Habing fell to Kathryn Jennings (F), 4-6, 6-2, 10-4. Lauren Heuerman fell to Ava Cammon (F), 6-2, 6-3. Josie Drees fell to Jenny Powless (F), 6-4, 6-3, and Anna Probst defeated Elise Duke (F), 6-3, 6-4.
In doubles matches, Olivia Hemmen and Probst fell to Jennings and Cammon (F), 6-2, 7-5. Heuerman and Drees fell to Powless and Larch (F), 6-4, 4-6, 10-8, and Kelsey Niemerg and Ella Wermert fell to Carder and Eastin (F), 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Robinson 6, Newton 3
Newton fell to Robinson, 6-3, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann fell to Annie List (R), 3-6, 3-6. Jean Lin defeated Anna Hargrave (R), 6-4, 2-6, 6-3. Grace Warfel fell to Lauren Staller (R), 6-3, 5-7, 3-6. Avery Zumbahlen fell to Lindsey Hevron (R), 7-6, 2-6, 3-6. Paige Klingler defeated Sydney Harmon (R), 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, and Jailyn Hall defeated Hannah Hevron (R), 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
In doubles matches, Schackmann and Lin fell to List and Hargrave (R), 3-6, 6-4, 2-6. Warfel and Zumbahlen fell to Harmon, and Grace Gower (R), 6-4, 4-6, 5-7, and Klingler and Hall fell to Staller and Lindsey Hevron (R), 3-6, 3-6.
SOCCER
Teutopolis 4, Charleston 1
Teutopolis defeated Charleston, 4-1, Tuesday.
Gavin Tegeler scored his first two goals for the Wooden Shoes (4-0-1), while Nolan Runde scored his fifth and sixth goals.
Altamont 7, Vandalia 1
Altamont defeated Vandalia, 7-1, Tuesday.
The Indians moved to 1-3-1 with the victory.
Javian Schlanser scored three goals for Altamont, while Devin Sloan, Martin Cook, Dezmond Kull, and Jack Lowry scored one.
Newton 10, Pana 0
Newton defeated Pana, 10-0, Tuesday.
Carder Reich scored four goals for the Eagles (4-0-1). Lance Volk scored two goals, and Gage Reynolds, Luke Weber, Elias Weber, and Greyson Dow scored one.
VOLLEYBALL
Teutopolis 2, Marshall 0
Teutopolis defeated Marshall in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Shoes won the first set 25-17 and the second set 25-16.
Pals had five kills and four digs for Teutopolis (5-3). Niemerg had three kills, five aces, two blocks, 10 digs, and two assists. Konkel had five kills, three blocks, one dig, and one assist. Einhorn had four kills, two blocks, and four digs. Bueker had one kill and one block. Zumbahlen had one kill and 13 assists. Huber had two kills and one dig. Wall had one dig. Ruholl had two aces and eight digs. Deters had one ace and one dig. Probst had one ace, two digs, and two assists, and Kremer had one dig.
"We had a run of silliness in the first set," said Teutopolis head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Effingham Daily News. "Honestly, it looked like nerves more than anything. Once that was squared away, we were fine. I thought TaNeal [Einhorn] had a great night; she had consistent hitting and a big block in the middle. I also thought Ava Ruholl had a good night defensively."
Newton 2, Altamont 0
Newton defeated Altamont in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-23 and the second set 25-16.
Utley had two aces and two digs for Newton (5-2). Shull had two aces, five kills, three blocks, and one dig. Rauch had six kills and three digs. Zumbahlen had five kills, one block, and five digs. Schafer had three kills, 21 assists, two blocks, and four digs. Bennett had two kills and three digs. Kessler had two kills. Smithenry had two kills and one dig. Martin had two assists and seven digs. Hemrich had one assist, and Stanley had one assist and two digs.
As for the Lady Indians (0-2), Lanie Tedrick had one attack, one assist, one ace, and three digs. Maddie Splechter had two attacks and six digs. Alyvia Wills had one attack and five digs. Kadence Wolff had one dig. Briana Hassebrock had two attacks. Peyton Osteen had one attack, three assists, and three digs. Della Berg had two aces and one dig, and Brianna Grunloh had one assist and seven digs.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Dieterich 0
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Dieterich in straight sets Tuesday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-9 and the second set 25-15.
Ella Kinkelaar had one ace, six kills, eight assists, and two digs for WSS (2-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference). Gabby Vonderheide had 10 kills and four digs. Halle Moomaw had two aces, five kills, and one dig. Kinley Quast had two aces, three assists, and 10 digs. Samantha Hayes had two kills, six assists, and one dig. Kaylynn Carey had three kills. Ainslie Eident had five aces and three digs. Reese Bennett had eight assists, and Mary Vonderheide had one dig.
As for the Movin' Maroons (1-3, 0-2 National Trail Conference), Breanna Shull had one ace and four digs. Olivia Brummer had five digs. Hailey McWhorter had five digs and one assist. Ruby Westendorf had one dig, two kills, and one block. Ella Kreke had five digs and five assists, and Addie Cutright had six digs, four kills, and one block.
Cumberland 2, Charleston 1
Cumberland defeated Charleston in three sets Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-19, lost the second 19-25, and won the third 25-15.
Megan Yaw had 11 assists for Cumberland (2-1). Kennedy Stults had one assist, nine kills, one block, and 13 assists. McKenzie Matteson had one assist, one block, and four digs. Emi Stierwalt had 12 assists, one kill, one ace, and six digs. Isabel Martinez had one dig. Katelyn Shoemaker had one assist, seven kills, and two blocks. Kendyn Syfert had nine kills, three aces, and seven digs. Chaney Thornton had two assists and 13 digs, and Ashton Coleman had five kills and one block.
Neoga 2, Arcola 0
Neoga defeated Arcola in straight sets Tuesday.
The Indians won the first set 25-18 and the second set 25-20.
Natalie O'Dell had four kills, one block, nine assists, and five digs for Neoga (3-2). Haylee Campbell had five kills. Sydney Richards had five kills, one block, and one ace. Andrea Burcham had three kills, 10 assists, and four digs. Allison Worman had three kills, three blocks, four digs, and one ace. Klowee Conder had two kills and four digs, and Sydney Hakman had five digs and one ace.
BOYS GOLF
St. Anthony 147, Salem 165
St. Anthony defeated Salem, 147-165, Tuesday.
Jonathan Willenborg, Joey Trupiano, and Jack Swingler fired final rounds of 36, and Dakota Flaig fired a 39.
The scores that didn't count were Michael Martelli's 41, Coen Pennington and Charlie Wegman's 42, and Ryan Schmidt's 51.
The Bulldogs also sent their junior varsity team to compete.
St. Anthony won the junior varsity match, 180-199.
Alec Hakman fired a final round of 40. Aidan Tegeler and Ethan Karolewicz shot final rounds of46, and Maddux Clark shot a 47.
The scores that didn't count were Drake Brown's 48, Matt Herzing's 61, and Keenan Griffith and Luke Anderson's 62.
Altamont at Pana
Altamont competed with Pana and Hillsboro Tuesday.
The Indians fired a team score of 194. Hillsboro won the triangular with a team score of 186.
Avery Jarhaus finished with a final round of 38. Zeke Rippetoe finished with a 47. Daniel McCammon finished with a 53, and Tyler Ruffner finished with a 56.
The two scores that didn't count were Alex Walker and Charlie Goeckner's 59.
Newton at Flora
Newton competed with Flora and Richland County Tuesday.
Grant Fulton fired a final round of 47 for the Eagles. Gunner James shot a 49, and Michael Kennedy and Evan Johnson shot 52.
North Clay at Fairfield
North Clay competed at Fairfield Public Golf Course Tuesday.
Riley Poe fired a final round of 47. Jacob Arnold shot a 57, and Kennedy Jones shot a 59.
GIRLS GOLF
Salem 195, St. Anthony 196
St. Anthony fell to Salem, 195-196, Tuesday.
Addie Krouse fired a final round of 40. Maddie Brummer and Mia Schwing fired rounds of 51, and Sydney Kibler shot a 54.
