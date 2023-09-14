EFFINGHAM — St. Anthony defeated Beecher City on Tuesday, 5-0.
Beau Adams went 1-for-2 with two runs and one walk. Brock Fearday went 1-for-2 with one double, one run and one RBI. Connor Roepke went 1-for-3 with one home run, one run and three RBIs. Brady Hatton went 1-for-3 with one double and one run. Max Koenig went 1-for-3. Sam Link went 1-for-3 with one RBI and Will Fearday went 1-for-3.
Aiden Lauritzen and Nick Ruholl pitched for the Bulldogs (13-0).
For the Bobcats (5-3), Clayton Wojcik had one single. Gage Lorton had one double and Conner Nowitzke had two singles.
Altamont 4, Farina (South Central) 0
Altamont defeated South Central on Tuesday, 4-0.
Eli Miller went 1-for-2 with one RBI and two walks. Dillan Elam went 1-for-4 with one double and one RBI. Keegan Schultz went 1-for-3 with one walk. Kaidyn Miller went 1-for-3 with one double, one RBI and one walk. Riley Berg went 1-for-4 with one double and one run and Ethan Robbins went 2-for-3 with one run, one RBI and one walk.
Elam pitched for the Indians (9-3) and allowed two hits and four strikeouts over seven innings.
For the Cougars (9-4), Trevan Sidwell went 1-for-3 and Maddox Robb went 1-for-3.
Louisville (North Clay) 8, Dieterich 1
North Clay defeated Dieterich on Tuesday, 8-1.
Ian Jones went 1-for-4 with one run and one walk. Jack Compton went 1-for-3 with one run and two walks. Cody Zimdars went 2-for-3 with one run, two RBI and two walks. Cayden Craig went 2-for-5 with one double, one run and two RBIs. Carder Walden went 1-for-5 with one run and one RBI. Trenton Ingram went 2-for-3 with one run, one RBI and one walk. Ayden Jones went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Evan Clifton went 1-for-3 with one walk and Jesse Weidner went 1-for-4 with one RBI.
Compton pitched for the Cardinals (8-5) and allowed five hits, one run and 12 strikeouts over seven innings.
For the Movin Maroons (4-9), Justin Boerngen went 1-for-4. Gavin Meinhart went 1-for-3. Andrew Hall went 1-for-3. Mason Lidy went 1-for-3 with one run and Landon Keck went 1-for-3.
Meinhart, Carson Baxter and Lidy pitched for Dieterich.
Brownstown/St. Elmo 10, Neoga 7
Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated Neoga on Tuesday, 10-7.
Josiah Maxey went 1-for-3. Adam Atwood went 2-for-4. Cade Schaub went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Collin Maxey went 1-for-1. Lane Stine went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Calin Chandler went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Dodge Willms went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Lucas Powell went 1-for-4. Gavin Sanders had one RBI and Keelan Speagle went 1-for-1 with one RBI.
Willms pitched for the Bombers (3-10). He allowed four runs, three hits and two walks to five strikeouts over six innings.
As for the Indians (3-8), Colin Blazich went 1-for-4 with one run. Matt Propst went 1-for-3 with one double and one run. Josiah Gentry went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Landon Titus went 1-for-3 with two runs and one walk. Keaton Lacy went 1-for-3 with one run, one RBI and one walk. James Ballinger went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Riley Durdel went 1-for-2 with one double.
Durdel and Trey Sheehan pitched for Neoga.
Taylorville Quad
Effingham defeated Mt. Zion, Shelbyville and Taylorville in a quadrangular match on Tuesday.
The Flaming Hearts fired a team score of 168. Mt. Zion tied Effingham with the same score. Shelbyville finished with a team score of 198 and Taylorville finished with a team score of 205.
Cannon Bockhorn shot a final round of 39. Max Seachrist shot a 40. Brody Boehm shot a 44. Jude Traub shot a 45. Evan Pryor shot a 46 and Jack Poe shot a 52.
Teutopolis 158, Pana 220
Teutopolis defeated Pana on Tuesday, 158-220.
Hayden Jansen fired a final round of 37. Coen Pennington and Isaac Weber each shot 40. Ethan and Brody Thoele both fired 41s. Hayden Tebbe shot a 42. Owen Kremer shot a 43. Kole Ohnesorge and Landyn Thoele each shot a 45. Dylan O’Brien and Noah Koester each shot a 46 and Drew Hoene shot a 49.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 182, Champaign (St. Thomas More) 214
St. Anthony defeated Champaign (St. Thomas More) on Tuesday, 182-214.
Addie Krouse shot a final round of 43. Gianna Frisbie shot a 44. Sydney Kibler shot a 46 and Mia Schwing and Brooklyn Phillips each shot a 49.
Teutopolis 205, Charleston 209
Teutopolis defeated Charleston on Tuesday, 205-209.
Halle Bushue shot a final round of 43. Brileigh Bloemer shot a 49. Sophia Martin shot a 56 and Brooke Thoele shot a 57.
Effingham 2, Newton 0
Effingham defeated Newton on Tuesday, 2-0.
Maicol Sefton had two goals. Camilo Aden had one assist and Xander Marler had 13 saves for the Flaming Hearts (8-1).
Effingham (St. Anthony) 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond on Tuesday, 2-0.
Effingham 9, Vandalia 0
Effingham defeated Vandalia on Tuesday, 9-0.
In singles matches, Izzy Volpi (E) beat Carlie Graumenz (V) 6-0, 6-0. Charly Kreke (E) beat Delaney Ward (V) 6-2, 6-3. Cora Hartmann (E) beat Mallory Hopkins (V) 6-1, 6-1. Scarlette Sorling (E) beat Delaynee Patterson (V) 6-1, 6-1. Makenna Duckwitz (E) beat Kaylee Thompkins (V) 6-1, 6-1 and Kendyll Schoonover (E) beat Sophia Kirby (V) 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles matches, Kristen Armstrong and Volpi (E) beat Ward and Hopkins 6-0, 6-3. Hartmann and Kreke beat Patterson and Tompkins 6-1, 6-1 and Duckwitz and Sorling beat Graumenz and Kirby 6-1, 6-0.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 9, Paris 0
St. Anthony defeated Paris on Tuesday, 9-0.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke (E) beat Emerson Barrett (P) 6-1, 6-1. Mia Kinkelaar (E) beat Graci Watson (P) 6-3, 6-1. Liv Hoene (E) beat Bella Moreschi (P) 6-2, 6-3. Ellie Link (E) defeated Myah Bartos (P) 6-0, 6-0. Nora Trupiano (E) beat Shelby Fry (S) 6-1, 6-2 and Anna Greene (E) beat Ava Barrett (P) 6-4, 6-4.
In doubles matches, Kinkelaar and Link beat Barrett and Watson 6-2, 6-3. Kowalke and Hoene beat Moreschi and Bartos 6-0, 6-0 and Trupiano and Julia Schultz (E) beat Fry and Ava Barrett 6-1, 6-2.
Teutopolis 6, Decatur (St. Teresa) 0
Teutopolis defeated Decatur (St. Teresa) on Tuesday, 6-0.
In singles matches, Anna Probst (T) beat Colleen Larry (DST) 6-2, 1-6, 10-6. Abbie Lee (T) beat Vinathi Marri (DST) 6-0, 6-1. Julian Hemmen (T) beat Valerie Hein (DST) 6-0, 6-1 and Kelsey Niemerg (T) beat Sheileona Singleton (DST) 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles matches, Olivia Hemmen and Probst (T) beat Larry and Hein 6-0, 6-2 and Jada Buehnerkemper and Ella Wermert (T) beat Marri and Singleton 6-0, 6-0.
Newton 8, Casey-Westfield 3
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield on Tuesday, 8-3.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann (N) beat Ellie Shull (CW) 10-4. Paige Klingler (N) beat Allyson Truelove (CW) 10-4. Jailyn Hall (N) fell to Julia Eckerty (CW) 6-10. Abby Menke (N) beat Cara Hancock (CW) 10-2. Darci Marble (N) beat Addison Seaton (CW) 10-0. Chloe Kroenlein (N) fell to Lucy Moore (CW) 6-10 and Kendall Sessions (N) beat Emma Shull (CW) 10-3.
In doubles matches, Schackmann and Menke beat Eckerty and Truelove 10-5. Klingler and Hall fell to Shull and Moore 10-11. Marble and Kroenlein beat Tristan Ring and Hancock (CW) 10-1 and Rhianna Carter and Izzy Probst (N) beat Daisy Mumford and Seaton 10-5.
