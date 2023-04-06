BASEBALL
Mt. Zion 4, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion, 4-1, in the second game of a doubleheader at Mt. Zion.
Jack Harper had two hits and Kaden Koeberlein and Maxedon had one hit for the Flaming Hearts (3-6, 0-2 Apollo Conference).
Kaiden Nichols, Koeberlein and Harper pitched for Effingham. Nichols threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed two hits, one run and four walks with eight strikeouts. Koeberlein threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed two hits and three unearned runs with one strikeout and Harper threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
Mt. Zion 5, Effingham 3
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion, 5-3, in the first game of a doubleheader at Mt. Zion.
Jack Harper had two hits (one double). Quest Hull hit a double and Myles Maxedon had a hit for the Flaming Hearts (3-5, 0-1 Apollo Conference).
Hull, Andrew Donaldson and Colton Webb pitched for Effingham.
Hull threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, three unearned runs and two walks with eight strikeouts. Donaldson threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed three hits, one run and one walk and Webb threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed three hits and one run with two strikeouts.
St. Anthony 13, Mattoon 3
St. Anthony defeated Mattoon, 13-3, at Evergreen Hollow Park.
Eli Levitt had two hits (one home run). Brock Jansen had two hits (one home run). Beau Adams had two hits (one double). Brock Fearday had two hits (two doubles). Max Koenig hit a double and Connor Roepke, Will Fearday and Sam Link had hits for the Bulldogs (5-2).
Jansen pitched for St. Anthony. He threw five innings and allowed seven hits, three runs — two earned — and three walks with six strikeouts.
Teutopolis 8, Olney (Richland County) 1
Teutopolis defeated Olney (Richland County), 8-1, at Olney.
Joey Niebrugge had two hits (one double). Caleb Bloemer had two hits. Mitch Jansen hit one double and Conner Hoelscher and Brett Kreke hit singles.
Garrett Gaddis and Caleb Siemer pitched for the Wooden Shoes (3-2). Gaddis threw five innings and allowed two hits with seven strikeouts; Siemer pitched two innings and allowed two hits and one unearned run with one strikeout.
Altamont 10, Brownstown [Coop] 0
Altamont defeated Brownstown-St. Elmo, 10-0, at Altamont.
Jared Hammer had two hits (one double) and Nathan Stuemke, Mason Robinson, Keinon Eirhart, Eli Miller, Wyatt Phillips, Dillan Elam, Riley Berg, Logan Cornett and Nathan Shepard had one hit for the Indians (2-4).
Hammer pitched for Altamont and gave up one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts over five innings.
As for the Bombers (2-4), Jarrett Pasley had the lone hit.
Wyatt Stine pitched and gave up nine runs, nine hits and three walks with two strikeouts over three innings.
Newton 5, North Clay 0
Newton defeated North Clay, 5-0, at Louisville.
Payton Harris had one hit (one double) and David Ferguson, Isaac Flowers and Gus Bierman had one hit for the Eagles (6-2).
Brandon Einhorn pitched and allowed two hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over seven innings.
As for the Cardinals (5-3), Jacob Hoyt had one hit (one double) and Alex Boose, Jesse Weidner and Cody Zimdars had one hit.
Boose and Daniel Warren pitched for North Clay. Boose threw four innings and allowed four hits, four runs — two earned — and two walks with six strikeouts and Warren pitched three innings and allowed one hit and one unearned run with three strikeouts.
Charleston 9, Neoga 1
Neoga fell to Charleston, 9-1, at Neoga.
Malachi Staszak and Colin Blazich had hits for the Indians (3-5). Blazich hit a double.
Malachi Staszak, James Ballinger and Micah Staszak pitched for Neoga.
Malachi threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits, seven runs — four earned — and one walk with two strikeouts; Ballinger threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two runs and one walk with three strikeouts and Micah threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Mt. Zion 8, Effingham 4 (Game 2)
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion, 8-4, in the second game of a doubleheader at Effingham.
Raegan Boone had three hits. Sidney Donaldson had three hits (one double). Kristen Armstrong and Bria Beals hit doubles and Jerzi Bierman, Riley Cunningham, Jennifer Jamison and Mya Harvey had hits.
Natalie Armstrong pitched for the Flaming Hearts (2-4, 0-2 Apollo Conference) and allowed 12 hits, eight runs — three earned — and one walk with four strikeouts over seven innings.
Mt. Zion 5, Effingham 4 (Game 1)
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion, 5-4, in the first game of a doubleheader at Effingham.
Jennifer Jamison had two hits (one home run). Kristen Armstrong and Raegan Boone had two hits. Riley Cunningham hit one double and Jerzi Bierman, Abby Cunningham, Sidney Donaldson, Mya Harvey and Bria Beals had one hit for the Flaming Hearts (2-3, 0-1 Apollo Conference).
Natalie Armstrong pitched for Effingham and allowed 11 hits, five runs — three earned — and three walks with one strikeout over seven innings.
St. Anthony 19, Arcola 3
St. Anthony defeated Arcola, 19-3, at Arcola.
Lucy Fearday had three hits (one home run). Anna Faber had two hits (one double). Addie Wernsing had two hit. Cameran Rios had two hits. Laney Coffin and Sydney Kibler hit doubles. Kenzie Kabbes hit a triple. Ava Walton hit a home run and Adysen Rios and Hailey Niebrugge had hits.
Wernsing and Fearday pitched for the Bulldogs (3-1).
Wernsing threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed four hits, three runs — two earned — and three walks with six strikeouts and Fearday threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed two hits with two strikeouts.
Greenville 8, Teutopolis 7
Teutopolis fell to Greenville, 8-7, at Teutopolis Junior High School.
Erin Althoff had two hits (one double). Courtney Gibson had one hit (one double) and Olivia Copple, Korynn Westendorf, Olivia Hemmen, Emily Konkel, Kaylee Niebrugge, Malea Helmink, Estella Mette and Summer Wall had hits.
Jordan Goeckner and Alyssa Tipton pitched for the Lady Shoes (1-4). Goeckner allowed four hits, seven runs — five earned — and four walks with five strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings and Tipton allowed six hits and one unearned run with three strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings.
South Central 5, Altamont 0
South Central defeated Altamont, 5-0, at Gilbert Park.
Sophia Pearcy had one hit (one double) and Skylie Klein and Adria Denton had one hit.
Grace Lemke pitched and allowed three hits, five runs — three earned — and four walks with 10 strikeouts over seven innings for the Lady Indians (2-5, 0-1 National Trail Conference).
As for the Lady Cougars (4-2, 1-2 National Trail Conference), Jaylyn Michel, Taegan Webster and Amelia Montes had one hit.
Webster pitched for South Central and allowed three hits and one walk with 12 strikeouts over seven innings.
Dieterich 6, Oblong 5
Dieterich defeated Oblong, 6-5, at Dieterich.
Ella Kreke and Lucie Jansen had two hits for the Movin' Maroons (3-5). Brittney Niemerg and Ruby Westendorf hit doubles and Sammie Goebel had one hit.
Niemerg, Kreke and Callie Faller pitched for Dieterich.
Niemerg threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, four runs — one earned — and four walks with six strikeouts; Kreke threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed two hits and one unearned run with one strikeout and Faller threw one inning.
Newton 4, Charleston 3
Newton defeated Charleston, 4-3, at Newton.
Addy O'Dell had two hits and Bailee Frichtl and Avery Mulvey had one hit for the Lady Eagles (7-0).
Kayla Kocher and Mulvey pitched for Newton.
Kocher threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, two runs and two walks with one strikeout; Mulvey threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed one hit, one run and one walk.
Cumberland 10, Hutsonville [Coop] 0
Cumberland defeated Hutsonville-Palestine, 10-0, at Hutsonville.
Noraa Cross had three hits (one double). Katie Kingery had two hits (one double). Libby McGinnis and Isabel Martinez had two hits and Kendyn Syfert, Ashton Coleman, Natalie Beaumont and Avery Donsbach had one hit.
Martinez pitched for the Lady Pirates (2-5) and allowed three hits with four strikeouts over six innings.
Windsor [Coop] 15, Bethany (Okaw Valley) 2
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Bethany (Okaw Valley), 15-2, at Windsor.
Ella Kinkelaar had two hits (one double). Ava Richards had two hits (one triple). Kaylyn Carey had two hits (one double). Sam Porter had two hits. Sam Hayes and Alaira Friese hit doubles and Ellie Wittenberg, Katelyn VonBehrens and Alexis Gee had hits.
Hayes, Wittenberg and Claire Holland pitched for the Hatchets (5-2).
Hayes threw four innings and allowed one walk with eight strikeouts; Wittenberg did not get through an inning and allowed one hit, two runs and four walks and Holland threw one inning and allowed one walk with one strikeout.
Vandalia 18, St. Elmo [Coop] 3
St. Elmo-Brownstown lost to Vandalia, 18-3, at St. Elmo.
The Eagles fall to 0-6 with the loss.
There was no further information to report.
Olney (Richland County) 14, Clay City [Coop] 2
Clay City fell to Olney (Richland County), 14-2, at Clay City.
Hannah Kramer-McKinney had two hits (one double) and one run. Ellie Hagen had one hit with one RBI. Morgan Hance had one hit with one stolen base. Chelsea Beck had one hit and Leah Cartright had one run for the Lady Wolves (4-2).
BOYS TENNIS
Flora 6, Effingham 3
Effingham fell to Flora, 6-3, at Effingham.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow fell to Bobby Powless (6-0, 3-6, 8-10). Blayne Pals fell to Ollie Collins (5-7, 3-6). Evan Pryor defeated Justin Pietz (0-6, 6-1, 10-8). Preston Siner fell to Adam Pietz (3-6, 1-6). Ross Schafer fell to Braxton Pipher (0-6, 2-6) and Cannon Bockhorn defeated Lawson Spicer (6-2, 3-6, 10-6).
In doubles matches, Dillow and Pals defeated Powless and Collins (6-0, 1-6, 10-4). Pryor and Siner fell to Justin and Adam Pietz (2-6, 3-6) and Schaefer and Bockhorn fell to Pipher and Spicer (6-1, 4-6, 7-10).
Olney (Richland County) 8, Newton 1
Newton fell to Olney (Richland County), 8-1, at Olney.
In singles matches, Ben Street fell to Evan Uhl (2-6, 1-6). Isaac Street lost to Julian Derome (5-7, 3-6). Joao Sandoval lost to Aidan Weidner (0-6, 1-6). Isaac Kocher lost to Jarrett Doll (2-6, 2-6). Alex Bigard lost to Isaac Klingler (0-6, 3-6) and Wesley Britton lost to Jude Alexander (1-6, 0-6).
In doubles matches, Ben and Isaac Street defeated Derome and Kocher (6-3, 7-6 (1)). Sandoval and Kocher lost to Weidner and Klingler (3-6, 2-6) and Bigard and Britton lost to Alexander and Cove Trout (0-6, 0-6).
