Teutopolis 60, Mt. Vernon 55
Teutopolis defeated Mt. Vernon on Tuesday at Mt. Vernon High School.
The Lady Shoes (1-0) won 60-55.
Kaylee Niebrugge led Teutopolis with 29 points on 13-of-22 shooting (3-5 from 3) with 10 rebounds, one steal, and one assist. Chloe Probst had 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting (0-of-1 from 3) with nine rebounds and one steal. Courtney Gibson had nine points on 3-of-12 shooting with seven rebounds and one turnover. Joleen Deters had seven points on 1-of-7 shooting with four rebounds, two assists, and one turnover. Emily Konkel had five points on 2-of-13 shooting with 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist, one block, and one turnover. Katie Kremer had one rebound, and Summer Wall had two rebounds, two steals, and one turnover. Estella Mette also played but did not record a point on four shots.
As for the Lady Rams, Justice Malone led the team with 26 points. Kamaree Pollard had 12. Alania Maurer had 10. Tiara Johnson had four, and Macey Prosise had four.
Altamont 64, Vandalia 59
Altamont defeated Vandalia in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday at Vandalia High School.
The Lady Indians (1-0) won 64-59.
Grace Nelson led Altamont with 37 points. Kylie Osteen had 12. Kaylee Lurkins had four. Claire Boehm and Libby Reardon had three. Remi Miller and Peyton Osteen had two, and Skylie Klein had one.
As for the Vandals, Bella Austin had 19 points. Megan Lupton and Anna Forbes had 11. Zoe Satterthwaite had eight. Katie Eckhardt had seven, and Madi Lupton had three.
Fairfield 42, Newton 19
Newton fell to Fairfield in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday at Fairfield High School.
The Lady Eagles (0-1) lost 42-19.
Lilly Kessler finished with eight points and eight rebounds for Newton. Camryn Martin had seven. Elley Bennett had two. Alexis Hetzer had one with six rebounds and three steals, and Emma Nadler had one.
As for the Lady Mules, Rylee Edwards had 18 points. Destiny Hooker had seven. Kate Book had six. Lily Simpson had three, and Mabry Ellis, Olivia Smith, Cori Sutton, and Lillian Gacek had two.
South Central 52, Casey-Westfield 42
South Central defeated Casey-Westfield in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday at South Central High School.
The Lady Cougars (1-1) won 52-42.
Brooklyn Garrett led South Central with 17 points. Brooke Cowger had 12. Taegan Webster had 11. Jalyn Michel had nine, and Kaitlyn Swift had three.
As for the Lady Warriors, Ellie Shull had 23 points. Megan Cribelar and Kam Smith had six. McKenzie Babbs had three, and Harley Jean and Grace Towles had two.
