Effingham 12, Neoga 2
Effingham defeated Neoga, 12-2, at Effingham.
Evan Waymoth had three hits. Kaiden Nichols had two hits (one triple). Myles Maxedon hit a double and Kaden Koeberlein, Jack Harper, Camden Raddatz and Colton Webb had one hit for the Flaming Hearts (7-9).
As for the Indians (8-9), Quintin Richards, Trey Sheehan, Micah Staszak and Bryar Hennesay had one hit.
Altamont 17, Ramsey 2
Altamont defeated Ramsey, 17-2, at Ramsey.
Kaidyn Miller had three hits (one triple). Nathan Shepard had three hits. Nathan Stuemke had two hits (one triple). Keinon Eirhart had two hits. Logan Cornett had two hits (one double) and Mason Robinson, Keegan Schultz, Clayton Arnold, Wyatt Phillips and Kaden Davis had one hit for the Indians (10-5).
Dieterich 7, Brownstown [Coop] 6
Dieterich defeated Brownstown-St. Elmo, 7-6, at Dieterich.
Garrett Niebrugge and Jaxon Funneman hit one double each and Sam Hardiek, Carson Baxter, Justin Boerngen and Dominic Ashley had one hit for the Movin’ Maroons (6-8).
As for the Bombers (6-6), Adam Atwood had two hits (one triple). Jarrett Pasley had two hits and one RBI. Lane Stine had two hits. Wyatt Forbes had one hit. Wyatt Stine had two RBIs and Josiah Maxey had one RBI.
Newton 7, Mattoon 6
Newton defeated Mattoon, 7-6, at Newton.
Carder Reich had three hits (one double). David Ferguson had two hits. Isaac Flowers had two hits (two doubles). Gus Bierman had two hits. Dalton Baltzell hit a double. Gage Reynolds hit a home run and Payton Harris and Max Meinhart had hits for the Eagles (11-7).
Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] 8, Toledo (Cumberland) 2
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Cumberland, 8-2, at Cumberland.
Kendall Morris had two hits. Jackson Gurgel hit a double and Carter Chaney, Tyler Wetherell and Connor Manhart had hits for the Hatchets (10-2).
As for the Pirates (7-8), Gavin Hendrix had two hits (one home run). Hudson McElravy had two hits and Ross McBride and Trevin Magee had one hit.
Louisville (North Clay) 6, Farina (South Central) 5
North Clay defeated South Central, 6-5, at North Clay.
Logan Fleener had two hits and Alex Boose, Daniel Warren and Cody Zimdars hit doubles for the Cardinals (13-4).
As for the Cougars (15-1), Andrew Magnus had two hits (one double) and Aidan Dodson, Anthony Buonaura, Brody Markley and Ethan Watwood had one hit.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 9, Charleston 0
St. Anthony defeated Charleston, 9-0, at Charleston.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman won (6-1, 6-1). Aiden Tegeler won (6-0, 6-2). Evan Mossman won (6-0, 6-0). Adam Rudibaugh won (6-1, 6-0). Connor Eggers won (6-1, 6-4) and Jackson Schultz won (6-1, 6-3).
In doubles matches, Evan Mossman and Rudibaugh won (6-0, 6-1). Manaye Mossman and Tegeler won (6-0, 6-0) and Eggers and Schultz won (6-4, 3-6, 10-8).
Newton 5, Flora 4
Newton defeated Flora, 5-4, at Newton.
In singles matches, Ben Street fell to Bobby Powless (3-6, 2-6). Isaac Street defeated Ollie Collins (6-1, 6-3). Joao Sandoval defeated Justin Pietz (6-1, 7-5). Isaac Kocher defeated Adam Pietz (6-7, 6-2, 8-10). Alex Bigard fell to Braxton Pipher (2-6, 1-6) and Wesley Britton fell to Lawson Spicer (1-6, 2-6).
In doubles matches, Ben and Isaac Street defeated Powless and Collins (7-6, 6-1). Sandoval and Kocher defeated Justin Pietz and Pipher (6-3, 6-1) and Bigard and Britton fell to Adam Pietz and Jordan Gocey (2-6, 2-6).
Effingham 14, Centralia 2
Effingham defeated Centralia, 14-2, at Effingham.
Mya Harvey had three hits (one double and one home run). Raegan Boone had three hits (one double and one triple). Jerzi Bierman had two hits (one double). Riley Cunningham had two hits (one double). Sidney Donaldson had two hits (one double). Bria Beals had two hits. Jennifer Jamison hit a double and Alyssa Martin, Kristen Armstrong and Ryley Engel had hits for the Flaming Hearts (9-4).
Tuscola 6, Teutopolis 4
Teutopolis fell to Tuscola, 6-4, at Tuscola.
Erin Althoff had two hits. Olivia Copple hit a double and Dani Sarchet and Jordan Goeckner had hits for the Lady Shoes (6-5).
Charleston 23, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Charleston, 23-0, at Altamont.
The Lady Indians fell to 6-14 with the loss.
Clay City [Coop] 9, Dieterich 3
Clay City defeated Dieterich, 9-3, at Dieterich.
Faith Jones had two hits and two RBIs. Morgan Hance had two hits, one run, one stolen base and one RBI. Ellie Hagen had one hit with one RBI. Haley Rosch had one hit and one run. Carolyn Hurd had one hit and two runs. Hannah McKinney had one hit and two runs. Hali Mainer had one hit and one run. Gracie Barber had one run and one RBI and Leah Cartright had one run and two stolen bases for the Lady Wolves (5-3, 3-2 Midland Trail Conference).
As for the Movin’ Maroons (5-11), Ella Kreke and Callie Faller had hits.
Farina (South Central) 8, Beecher City [Coop] 0
South Central defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 8-0, at Beecher City.
Jaylyn Michel had two hits (one double). Taegan Webster had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Brooklyn Garrett had one hit. Kaitlyn Swift had three hits (one double) and two RBIs and Abi Shuler had two hits and three RBIs for the Lady Cougars (12-5, 4-2 National Trail Conference).
As for the Bobcats (1-8, 0-3 National Trail Conference), Ruby Stuckemeyer had one hit.
Mt. Zion 10, Toledo (Cumberland) 0
Cumberland fell to Mt. Zion, 10-0, at Mt. Zion.
Noraa Cross, Chaney Thornton, Libby McGinnis and Jade Carr had hits for the Lady Pirates (7-10).
Mattoon Invitational (Girls)
Effingham and Teutopolis tied for second and Altamont finished ninth at the Mattoon Girls Invitational.
The Flaming Hearts and Lady Shoes Indians each had 74 points; the Lady Indians had seven points.
For Teutopolis, in the 100-meter dash, junior Kaitlyn Vahling won in 12.63 seconds and also picked up wins in the 200-meter dash (25.95 seconds) and 400-meter dash (1:00.76).
Meanwhile, in the 4x100-meter relay, freshmen Adi Davidson and Halle Bushue, sophomore Ella Neihls and Vahling won in 52 seconds and junior Kaela Neihls set a personal record in the triple jump and won at 10.51 meters.
There were no winners for Effingham or Altamont.
Pirate Invitational (Boys)
Newton won the Pirate Boys Invitational at Cumberland High School.
The Eagles finished with 117 points. Altamont was third with 81 points. St. Anthony was fifth with 54. Cumberland was seventh with 33. Teutopolis was eighth with 24 and Brownstown-St. Elmo was tied for 10th with 10.
In the 100-meter dash, Newton junior Parker Wolf won in 11.18 seconds. Senior Owen Mahaffey won the 400-meter dash in 53.06 seconds. Senior Clay Bergbower won the 3200-meter run at 10:31.30. The team of Mahaffey, juniors Luke Weber and Brock Probst and sophomore Jackson Sornberger won the 4x800-meter relay in 8:41.28.
As for Altamont, sophomore Ben Roedl won the high jump after setting a personal record of 1.98 meters and Jacob Veteto won the pole vault after a personal record of 3.84 meters.
Lastly, for Teutopolis, senior Ethan Mette won the triple jump after a personal best of 12.81 meters.
Sullivan Meet
Neoga, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City and Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg competed at the 10-team Sullivan meet for boys and girls.
CHBC finished fifth in girls events with 35 points; Neoga was ninth with 12.5 and WSS was 10th with four.
CHBC finished eighth in boys events; Neoga was ninth with eight and WSS was 10th with two.
CHBC senior Trenton Monet won the shot put after a throw of 12.90 meters.
Meanwhile, CHBC sophomore Kyleigh Wallace won in the discus with a throw of 34.57 meters.
