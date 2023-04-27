BASEBALL
Newton 15, Teutopolis 3
Newton defeated Teutopolis, 15-3, at Teutopolis Baseball Field.
Dylan Ferguson had three hits. Isaac Flowers, Gage Reynolds, Payton Harris and Dalton Baltzell had two hits. Owen Mahaffey had one double and Carder Reich had one hit for the Eagles (14-7).
Max Meinhart pitched for Newton and allowed three hits, three unearned runs and one walk with nine strikeouts over six innings.
As for the Wooden Shoes (7-9), Bennet Thompson, Caleb Siemer and Joey Nieburgge had one hit.
Joey Niebrugge, Evan Waldhoff and Conner Hoelscher pitched for Teutopolis. Niebrugge threw three innings and allowed six hits, six runs and four walks with two strikeouts; Waldhoff threw one inning and allowed four hits, five runs (three earned) and one walk with one strikeout and Hoelscher threw two innings and allowed three hits, four runs and four walks.
Altamont 11, Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 0
Altamont defeated Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 11-0, at Centralia.
Jared Hammer had three hits (one double). Mason Robinson and Logan Cornett had two hits. Wyatt Phillips had two hits (one double). Kaidyn Miller had one home run and Nathan Stuemke, Eli Miller, Dillan Elam and Kaden Davis had one hit for the Indians (13-5).
Ethan Robbins pitched for Altamont and allowed one hit and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings.
Dieterich 7, Casey-Westfield 6
Dieterich defeated Casey-Westfield, 7-6, at Casey-Westfield.
Pete Britton had two hits (two doubles). Andrew Hall and Jaxon Funneman had two hits each. Mason Lidy had one double and Sam Hardiek and Dominic Ashley had one for the Movin' Maroons (9-11).
Lucas Westendorf and Ashley pitched for Dieterich. Westendorf threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, five runs (four earned) and four walks with four strikeouts; Ashley threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed one hit, one run and two walks with one strikeout.
Shelbyville 8, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 1
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City fell to Shelbyville, 8-1, at Beecher City Baseball Field.
Gage Lorton had one double. Clayton Wojcik and Wyatt Rueff had one hit and AJ Radloff had one hit and one RBI for the Bobcats.
Neoga 3, Arcola 1
Neoga defeated Arcola, 8-1, at Neoga Baseball Field.
Quintin Richards and Brady Reynolds had hits for the Indians (9-12).
Reynolds pitched for Neoga and allowed five hits and one unearned run with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.
Cumberland 4, Brownstown/St. Elmo 3
Cumberland defeated Brownstown/St. Elmo, 4-3 in eight innings, at Brownstown Baseball Field.
Maddox McElravy, Trevin Magee and Bryant Weber had two hits and Jaxon Boldt had one for the Pirates (8-9).
Zack Buescher and Grady Jones pitched for Cumberland. Buescher threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits, three runs (one earned) and two walks with three strikeouts; Jones threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed two walks with two strikeouts.
As for the Bombers (9-7), Adam Atwood had two hits (one triple) and three RBIs and Kyle Behl, Cade Schaub, Caleb Campbell and Josiah Maxey had one.
North Clay 8, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2
North Clay defeated Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 8-2, at North Clay Baseball Field.
Logan Fleener had three hits (one home run). Alex Boose and Carder Walden had two hits each (one home run each). Daniel Warren had two hits (one double) and Cody Zimdars and Ian Jones had one for the Cardinals (15-4).
Boose and Ian Jones pitched for North Clay. Boose threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed five hits and one run with two strikeouts; Jones threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed three hits and one run with one strikeout.
As for the Hatchets (11-3), Austin Wittenberg had two hits (one double). Jackson Gurgel had two hits and Carter Chaney, Tyler Wetherell, Jordan Wittenberg, Rhett Rincker and Kendall Morris had one.
Austin Wittenberg, Rincker and Connor Manhart pitched for WSS. Wittenberg threw two innings and allowed one hit, one run and two walks with two strikeouts; Rincker threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits, six runs and one walk with two strikeouts and Manhart threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and one run.
SOFTBALL
Effingham 14, Altamont 0
Effingham defeated Altamont, 14-0, at Gilbert Park.
Natalie Armstrong had two hits. Jerzie Bierman had one double and Jennifer Jamison, Mya Harvey and Madi Kirk had one hit for the Flaming Hearts (12-5).
Armstrong pitched for Effingham and allowed no hits and no runs with 11 strikeouts over five innings.
As for the Lady Indians (6-16), Grace Lemke and Adria Denton pitched. Lemke threw four innings and allowed four hits, 14 runs (six earned) and eight walks with seven strikeouts; Denton threw one inning and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
St. Anthony 8, Tolono (Unity) 5
St. Anthony defeated Tolono (Unity), 8-5, at Tolono.
Cameran Rios had three hits (two triples and one home run). Hailey Niebrugge had two hits. Anna Faber had two hits. Abbi Hatton had two hits (one double and one home run). Adysen had one hit (one triple) and Lucy Fearday and Syndey Kibler had one hit for the Bulldogs (10-3).
Fearday and Kibler pitched for St. Anthony. Fearday threw two innings and allowed no hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with four strikeouts; Kibler threw six innings and allowed five hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks with five strikeouts.
Marshall 14, Teutopolis 3
Teutopolis fell to Marshall, 14-3, at Marshall.
Dani Sarchet and Erin Althoff had one double each and Emily Konkel, Kaylee Niebrugge, Malea Helmink and Summer Wall had one hit for the Lady Shoes (11-7).
Courtney Gibson and Jordan Goeckner pitched for Teutopolis. Gibson threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed nine hits, eight runs (four earned) and two walks with seven strikeouts; Goeckner threw one inning and allowed five hits and six runs.
Dieterich 11, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 1
Dieterich defeated Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 11-1, at Dieterich Softball Field.
Allie Uthell had two hits (one double). Eva Meinhart had two hits (one double). Estella Meinhart and Callie Faller had two hits. Lucie Jansen had one triple and Ella Kreke had one hit for the Movin' Maroons (6-13).
Kreke pitched for Dieterich and allowed two hits, one unearned run and one walk with three strikeouts over five innings.
As for the Bobcats (2-9), Ruby Stuckemeyer and Averie Vaughn had hits.
Marissa Summers pitched and allowed seven hits, 11 runs (five earned) and one walk with three strikeouts over five innings.
Newton 6, Mt. Carmel 3
Newton defeated Mt. Carmel, 6-3, at Newton.
Addy O'Dell had three hits (one double). Bailee Frichtl had three hits. Lexie Grove had two and Kayla Kocher, Avery Mulvey and Audrie Reich had one for the Lady Eagles (18-3).
Kocher pitched for Newton and allowed seven hits, three runs (one earned) and three walks with five strikeouts over seven innings.
BOYS TENNIS
Casey-Westfield 5, St. Anthony 4
St. Anthony fell to Casey-Westfield, 5-4, at Casey-Westfield.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman defeated Jorge Cresto (6-2, 6-2). Aidan Tegeler defeated Avery Tutewiler (6-2, 6-3). Evan Mossman defeated Brian Wright (6-1, 6-3). Connor Eggars lost to Logan Cribelar (1-6, 6-2, 8-10). Matt Herzing lost to Owen Richardson (6-7 (4), 6-0, 8-10) and Jackson Schultz lost to Kellen Sullivan (4-6, 1-6).
In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler defeated Crespo and Tutewiler (6-2, 6-3). Evan Mossman and Herzing fell to Wright and Richardson (6-0, 3-6, 8-10) and Eggars and Schultz fell to Sullivan and Kaiden Spraker (4-6, 2-6).
Newton 6, Robinson 3
Newton defeated Robinson, 6-3, at Newton Tennis Courts.
In singles matches, Ben Street defeated Eli Rosborough (6-3, 6-0). Joao Sandoval defeated Aiden Elder (6-3, 6-1). Isaac Kocher defeated Derek Steward (6-3, 6-1). Alex Bigard defeated Cody Waggoner (6-4, 6-4). Wesley Britton fell to Duke Thompson (0-6, 3-6) and Brennan Bigard fell to Jameson Poorman (3-6, 3-6).
In doubles matches, Ben Street and Kocher defeated Rosborough and Elder (6-2, 6-3). Sandoval and Alex Bigard defeated Steward and Waggoner (6-3, 6-2) and Brennan Bigard and Britton fell to Thompson and Cash Veteto (1-6, 2-6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.