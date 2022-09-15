FALL BASEBALL
St. Anthony 1, South Central 0
Eli Levitt and Aidan Dodson put on a pitching clinic Tuesday at Paul Smith Field.
However, in the end, Levitt got the upper hand, as the Bulldogs defeated the Cougars, 1-0, in a National Trail Conference battle.
Levitt threw a complete game, shutout, allowing seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
"He got ahead," St. Anthony head coach Tony Kreke said. "After the first couple innings, he settled in and trusted his off-speed. He made the pitchers guess a lot; he got a lot of weak outs and quick outs. He was effective, throwing strikes, and he was a pitcher today."
Dodson was also a "pitcher," throwing six innings, allowing three hits, one earned run, and two walks with seven strikeouts.
Meanwhile, at the plate, Chase Thompson had two hits for South Central (9-3). Colton Smith had two hits, and Dodson, Watwood, and Calaway Smith added one.
As for the Bulldogs (16-1), Brock Jansen and Sam Link had hits, while Levitt added a double. Jansen scored the lone run on a sacrifice fly by Levitt in the bottom of the sixth.
Altamont 11, Brownstown St. Elmo 0
Altamont defeated Brownstown St. Elmo, 11-0, Tuesday.
The Indians scored two runs in the third and nine in the fourth.
Nathan Stuemke hit three singles and had two RBIs for Altamont (12-2). Mason Robinson hit three singles. Logan Cornett hit two singles and had two RBIs. Jared Hammer hit one single and had two RBIs. Keinon Eirhart hit one home run and had three RBIs. Wyatt Phillips hit one double and had one RBI, and Nathan Shepard hit one double and had one RBI.
As for the Bombers (6-7, 1-5 National Trail Conference), Lane Stine had one hit, and Josiah Maxey had one hit.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Dieterich 0
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Dieterich, 5-0, Tuesday.
The Hatchets scored two runs in the first and three in the sixth.
Carter Chaney hit one single for WSS. Tyler Wetherell hit one double and had one RBI. Jordan Wittenberg hit one single and had one RBI. Kendall Morris hit one single. Rhett Rincker hit one double. Jackson Gurgel hit one single and had one RBI, and Connor Manhart hit one single and had one RBI.
Wittenberg threw seven innings and allowed four hits with three strikeouts.
As for the Movin' Maroons, Noah Dill hit one single. Andrew Hall hit one single. Dane Curry hit one single, and Mason Lidy hit one single.
Garrett Niebrugge pitched for Dieterich. Niebrugge threw six innings and allowed seven hits, four earned runs, and three walks with six strikeouts.
North Clay 10, Neoga 0
North Clay defeated Neoga, 10-0, Tuesday.
The Cardinals scored three runs in the first, two in the second, and five in the sixth.
Logan Fleener hit one single and two doubles and had three RBIs for North Clay. Alex Boose had two singles and had four RBIs. Cayden Craig hit one single. Ian Jones hit one single and had one RBI. Jesse Weidner hit one single. Trenton Ingram hit one single, and Cody Zimdars had one RBI.
Zimdars and Jack Compton pitched for the Cardinals. Zimdars threw four innings and allowed one hit and two walks with two strikeouts; Compton threw two innings and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
As for the Indians, Josiah Gentry hit two singles, and Quintin Richards hit one single.
Brady Reynolds, Bryar Hennesay, and Trey Sheehan pitched for Neoga. Reynolds threw two innings and allowed four hits, three earned runs, and one walk with one strikeout; Hennesay threw three innings and allowed two hits, three earned runs, and two walks with four strikeouts, and Sheehan did not record an out and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and one walk.
SOCCER
Newton 5, Effingham 1
Newton defeated Effingham, 5-1, Tuesday.
Carder Reich scored two goals for Newton (8-0-2). Luke Weber scored one. Joao Sandoval scored one, and Lance Volk scored one.
As for the Flaming Hearts, Roy Arellano scored the lone goal.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Anthony 201, St. Thomas More 246
St. Anthony defeated St. Thomas More, 201-246, Tuesday.
Addie Krouse shot a 48 for the Bulldogs. Sydney Kibler shot a 49. Mia Schwing shot a 50, and Madison Brummer shot a 54.
Effingham 183, Salem 205
Effingham defeated Salem, 183-205, Tuesday.
Ella Niebrugge shot a 42 for the Flaming Hearts. Marah Kirk shot a 44. Marissa Allie shot a 48, and Elena Niebrugge shot a 49.
The scores that didn't count were Ella Tuman's 50 and Anna Hirtzel's 51.
Charleston 212, Teutopolis 217
Teutopolis fell to Charleston, 212-217, Tuesday.
Halle Bushue shot a 51 for Teutopolis. Brileigh Bloemer shot a 53. Alaina Helmink shot a 54, and Abigail Wortman shot a 59.
The scores that didn't count were Mollie Koester's 63, Margaret Wente's 68, Josie Deters' 70, and Madi Deters' 89.
VOLLEYBALL
Effingham 2, Lincoln 0
Effingham defeated Lincoln in straight sets Tuesday.
The Flaming Hearts lost the first set 10-25 and the second set 14-25.
Abby Cunningham had one assist and five digs. Ali Davis had one kill and one dig. Alyssa Martin had one kill and one dig. Angela Ballman had six digs. Berkley Pullen had four assists, one ace, and three digs. Bria Beals had one kill, one block, and five digs. Hannah Thompson had three assists and one dig. Mya Harvey had two kills and one dig. Olivia Katt had one kill and two digs. Raegan Boone had one kill, two assists, one ace, one block, and six digs. Reaghan DeLong had one kill and one block. Riley Cunningham had one assist and one dig, and Sidney Donaldson had three kills and four digs.
St. Anthony 2, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
St. Anthony defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City in straight sets Tuesday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-5 and the second set 25-21.
Anna Faber had two kills and nine assists for St. Anthony. Addie Wernsing had 10 assists. Andrea Rudolphi had six kills, one ace, and one block. Abbi Hatton had three kills and one block. Kenzie Kabbes had one ace. Lucy Fearday had one kill, five aces, and one block. Maddie Kibler had two kills. Anna Niemeyer had six kills and three blocks, and Sophia Seagle had three kills.
As for the Bobcats (6-6), Gracie Heckert had four kills, one assist, and nine digs. Madison Wojcik had one kill, one ace, four assists, and one dig. Marissa Summer had one ace and two digs. Karlee Smith had two kills and one dig. Kaycie Stefanski had one block and four digs. Birgen Schlanser had one assist and eight digs, and Kyleigh Wallace had one ace and two blocks.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Teutopolis 1
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Teutopolis in three sets Tuesday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-11, lost the second 22-25, and won the third 25-20.
Ella Kinkelaar had two aces, three kills, 20 assists, and 10 digs for WSS (6-4). Gabby Vonderheide had seven kills and 23 digs. Halle Moomaw had five aces, 10 kills, one dig, and three blocks. Kinley Quast had one assist and 12 digs. Samantha Hayes had one ace, four kills, six digs, and two blocks. Kaylynn Carey had three kills, one dig, and one block. Ainslie Eident had five aces, one assist, and six digs. Reese Bennett had three kills, one dig, and one block. Maddie Rincker had one ace, three assists, and one dig, and Anna Albert had one dig.
As for the Lady Shoes (7-10), Niemerg had seven kills, one ace, two blocks, and eight digs. Bueker had three kills, two blocks, and one dig. Einhorn had two kills, four blocks, three digs, and one assist. Pals had seven kills, one ace, nine digs, and one assist. Konkel had three kills, three blocks, two digs, and two assists. Deters had four aces and three digs. Huber had one kill. Zumbahlen had one kill, six digs, and 15 assists. Wall had one kill and 13 digs. Dittamore had two digs, and C. Ruholl had one dig.
"The first 15 minutes was rough tonight," said Teutopolis head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Effingham Daily News. "Once we settled in, that became the best match in the area for the night, like watching Ali and Frazier go at it. Coach Schlechte has a great team with great passing, which was key in the win. I also thought we had a great student section tonight and a huge crowd from both teams. It was a great environment to play in."
Altamont 2, Neoga 0
Altamont defeated Neoga in straight sets Tuesday at Neoga High.
The Lady Indians won the first set 26-24 and the second 25-13.
Lanie Tedrick had one attack, one assist, and two blocks for Altamont. Maddie Splechter had three attacks and two digs. Alyvia Wills had four attacks. Kadence Wolff had two digs. Brianna Hassebrock had one assist and five digs. Peyton Osteen had one attack, 12 assists, five aces, and 12 digs. Della Berg had one attack and six digs. Grace Lemke had three attacks and one ace, and Makaylee Splechter had one dig.
"The potential we have, we realize it at the very last minute," Altamont head coach Tessa Philpot said. "By then, it's too late. That's what happened when we played South Central; that's when we played North Clay, so it was nice to get a win after what has felt like a drop."
As for Neoga, Klowee Conder had eight digs, three aces, four kills, and two blocks. Sydney Hakman had five digs. Sydney Richards had six digs, two kills, and two blocks. Natalie O'Dell had two digs, one ace, two kills, and seven assists. Andrea Burcham had two digs, one ace, one kill, two blocks, and eight assists. Allison Worman had one ace, three kills, and three blocks, and Haylee Campbell had three kills and three blocks.
St. Elmo Brownstown 2, Dieterich 0
St. Elmo Brownstown defeated Dieterich in straight sets Tuesday.
The Eagles won the first set 25-20 and the second 25-18.
Olivia Baker had one block for SEB (8-5, 2-1 National Trail Conference). Laney Baldrige had one kill, one assist, one ace, six digs, and two blocks. Kinley Carson had one ace and four digs. Peyton Garrard had one kill, eight assists, five aces, four digs, and two blocks. Morgan Hall had four kills, one ace, 10 digs, and one block. Jayna Ireland had one kill and two blocks. Avery Myers had three kills, one assist, two aces, and six digs. Shelby Sasse had three aces and seven digs, and Lydia Smith had two kills and four digs.
As for the Movin' Maroons, Breanna Shull had five digs and one kill. Olivia Brummer had five digs and four kills. Hailey McWhorter had one dig. Ruby Westendorf had two aces, four digs, and three kills. Ella Kreke had five digs, two kills, and eight assists. Marli Michl had five digs, four kills, and two assists. Mallory Bierman had one dig, and Allie Uthell had one ace, two digs, and one assist.
Newton 2, Charleston 0
Newton defeated Charleston in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-8 and the second set 25-8.
Rauch had five aces, six kills, one assist, and one dig for Newton (10-5). Utley had three aces, one kill, and one dig. Hemrich had three aces and three digs. Mulvey had one ace. Shull had one ace and four kills. Schafer had one ace, two kills, 21 assists, and six digs. Zumbahlen had five kills and two digs. Smithenry had four kills. Kessler had three kills. Bennett had one assist and two digs, and Martin had one dig.
Cumberland 2, Argenta-Oreana 0
Cumberland defeated Argenta-Oreana in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-13 and won the second 25-16.
Megan Yaw had two assists and five digs (7-4-1). Kennedy Stults had five kills, three aces, and 10 digs. McKenzie Matteson had one kill, two blocks, and one dig. Emi Stierwalt had nine assists, one kill, and two digs. Isabel Martinez had one ace and three digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had two kills and four blocks. Kendyn Syfert had nine kills, one block, two aces, and six digs. Chaney Thornton had three assists and four digs, and Ashton Coleman had three kills and one block.
GIRLS TENNIS
Effingham 8, Vandalia 1
Effingham defeated Vandalia, 8-1, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Madison Mapes lost to Gracie Philpot (0-6, 6-4, 6-10). Aila Woomer defeated Faith Budny-Clymer (6-2, 6-3). Izzy Volpi defeated Delaney Ward (6-0, 6-1). Gracie Kroenlein defeated Carlie Graumenz (6-1, 6-1). Ella Seaman defeated Delaynee Patterson (6-0, 6-0), and Kaitlyn Parker defeated Kaylee Tompkins (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles matches, Volpi and Woomer defeated Philpot and Graumenz (6-1, 6-1). Kroenlein and Mapes defeated Budny-Clymer and Patterson (6-0, 6-0), and Seaman and Parker defeated Tompkins and Mallory Hopkins (6-0, 6-1).
St. Anthony 11, Paris 0
St. Anthony defeated Paris, 11-0, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke defeated Lily Graham (6-0, 6-0). Liv Hoene defeated Kimber Calvert (6-2, 6-0). Laura Schmidt defeated Lily Smittkamp (6-0, 6-1). Ellie Link defeated Claire Maschino (6-1, 6-1). Mia Kinkelaar defeated Savanna Reed (6-0, 6-0). Madelyn Brown defeated Graci Watson (6-0, 6-0), and Annie Strullmyer defeated Claire Young (6-0, 6-2).
In doubles matches, Kowalke and Hoene defeated Graham and Calvert (6-3, 6-2). Hoene and Link defeated Calvert and Smittkamp (6-4, 7-5). Schmidt and Brown defeated Maschino and Reed (6-0, 6-2), and Strullmyer and Karli Jones defeated Young and Bella Moreschi (6-1, 6-1).
Teutopolis 9, Decatur St. Teresa 0
Teutopolis defeated Decatur St. Teresa, 9-0, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Olivia Hemmen defeated Colleen Larry (6-3, 7-5). Julian Hemmen defeated Valerie Hein (6-0, 6-1). Kacie Habing defeated Vinathi Marri (6-1, 6-2). Josie Drees defeated Katherine Combs (6-1, 6-0). Anna Probst defeated Alexis Rayhill (6-0, 6-1), and Jada Buehnerkemper defeated Emma Norton (6-1, 6-0).
In doubles matches, Olivia Hemmen and Probst defeated Larry and Hein (4-6, 6-0, 10-6). Drees and Lauren Heuerman defeated Marri and Combs (6-1, 6-0), and Kelsey Niemerg and Ella Wermert defeated Rayhill and Zia Boulier (6-0, 6-0).
Newton 8, Casey-Westfield 1
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield, 8-1, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann fell to Ellie Shull (3-10). Jean Lin defeated Julia Eckerty (10-4). Grace Warfel defeated Allyson Truelove (10-1). Avery Zumbahlen defeated Gaia Nieddu (10-4). Paige Klingler defeated Addison Seaton (10-0), and Jailyn Hall defeated McKenzie Babbs (10-0).
In doubles matches, Schackmann and Lin defeated Shull and Eckerty (10-8). Warfel and Zumbahlen defeated Truelove and Nieddu (10-6), and Klingler and Hall defeated Seaton and Lucy Moore (10-1).
BOYS GOLF
Effingham at Taylorville
Effingham competed with Taylorville and Mt. Zion Tuesday.
The Flaming Hearts finished with a final score of 185. Taylorville was third with a final score of 229, and Mt. Zion was first with a final score of 161.
Colby Haynes fired a round of 42. David Splechter shot a 45, and Evan Pryor and Cannon Bockhorn fired 49s.
As for the other two scores, Rayden Schneider shot a 50, and Brody Boehm shot a 51.
Teutopolis 178, Pana 237
Teutopolis defeated Pana, 178-237, Tuesday.
Adam Lustig fired a 40 for the Wooden Shoes. Hayden Jansen shot a 44. Ethan Thoele shot a 46, and Brody Thoele shot a 48.
The scores that didn't count were Gabe Schlink's 49, Davin Worman's 49, Kole Ohnesorge's 52, and Dylan O'Brien's 52.
North Clay at Oak Glen Golf Course
North Clay competed at Oak Glen Golf Course Tuesday.
Riley Poe shot a 44, and Kennedy Jones shot a 62.
CROSS COUNTRY
Dave Holden Open
Altamont competed at the Dave Holden Open Tuesday.
Hayden Summers finished seventh at 19:48 for the Indians. Dalton Roedl finished 16th at 21:45. Zach Shafer finished 25th at 25:04, and Juan Fulk finished 26th at 25:29.
Meanwhile, on the girls' side, Abigail Weishaar finished 10th at 24:37. Makayla Sidwell finished 15th at 28:54, and Hannah Sidwell finished 29th at 34:06.
North Clay at Cowden-Herrick Beecher City
North Clay competed with Cowden-Herrick Beecher City at Cowden Park Tuesday.
Owen Ayers finished first at 18:35, and Asher Horn finished 14th at 22:43.
Meanwhile, on the girls' side, Brooke Koelm finished first at 23:34, and Samantha Westendorf finished seventh at 30:04.
The Bobcats did not report any times.
