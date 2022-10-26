VOLLEYBALL
Herrin 2, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Herrin in straight sets Tuesday in a Class 3A regional semifinal at Herrin High School.
The Flaming Hearts lost the first set 20-25 and the second 23-25.
Abby Cunningham had one assist and two digs. Ali Davis had five kills, one assist, and one block. Alyssa Martin had four kills and two digs. Angela Ballman had one dig. Berkley Pullen had 10 assists and four digs. Bria Beals had one kill and one dig. Hannah Thompson had seven assists, three aces, and seven digs. Olivia Katt had three kills and two digs. Raegan Boone had two kills and one ace. Reaghan DeLong had three kills, two blocks, and two digs. Riley Cunningham had one assist and one dig. Saige Althoff had one assist and 17 digs, and Sidney Donaldson had three kills and six digs.
Cumberland 2, Dieterich 0
Cumberland defeated Dieterich in straight sets Tuesday in a Class 1A regional semifinal at Oblong High School.
The Lady Pirates (21-13-1) won the first set 25-12 and the second 25-20.
Kennedy Stults had seven kills, two aces, and eight digs. McKenzie Matteson had one kill, one block, and one dig. Emi Stierwalt had 21 assists and three digs. Isabel Martinez had four digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had five kills, one block, and one dig. Kendyn Syfert had seven kills, three aces, and 11 digs. Chaney Thornton had one ace and five digs, and Ashton Coleman had four kills and three blocks.
There were no stats available from the Movin' Maroons.
North Clay 2, Clay City 0
North Clay defeated Clay City in straight sets Tuesday in a Class 1A regional semifinal at South Central High School.
The Lady Cardinals (26-10) won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-18.
Kyia Cone had six kills, two blocks, and five digs. Allison Czyzewski had three kills and one block. Camdyn Tappendorf had two kills, two aces, two blocks, five digs, and 10 assists. Miah Ballard had one kill and four digs. Maggie Etheridge had one kill and eight digs. Callie Johnson had one ace and four digs. Sydney Kincaid had four digs. Rachela Sanzullo had two digs. Matia Price had one dig, and Danae Levi had one dig.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Casey-Westfield 0
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Casey-Westfield in straight sets Tuesday in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal at Kansas High School.
The Hatchets (26-9) won the first set 25-9 and the second 25-16.
Ella Kinkelaar had one ace, six kills, 11 assists, and four digs. Gabby Vonderheide had one kill, two assists, and three digs. Halle Moomaw had six aces, nine kills, two digs, and three blocks. Kinley Quast had three assists and four digs. Samantha Hayes had one ace, one kill, seven digs, and one block. Kaylynn Carey had four kills. Ainslie Eident had three aces, one assist, and three digs, and Reese Bennett had two digs and one block.
"We had some communication errors tonight, but overall did a great job," WSS head coach Ronda Schlechte said. "Ainslie and Halle served very aggressively tonight and had some nice runs."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.