VOLLEYBALL
Mattoon 2, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Mattoon in straight sets Tuesday.
The Flaming Hearts lost the first set 10-25 and the second 21-25.
Abby Cunningham finished with one assist. Ali Davis finished with three kills. Angela Ballman had two digs. Berkley Pullen had four assists, one ace, and four digs. Bria Beals had three kills, one ace, and four digs. Hannah Thompson had six assists, one ace, and two digs. Olivia Katt had two kills and two digs. Saige Althoff had one assist and six digs, and Sidney Donaldson had four kills and two digs.
Robinson 2, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis fell to Robinson in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Shoes (14-20) lost the first set 22-25 and the second 16-25.
Molly Pals had one kill, one block, and three digs. TaNeal Einhorn had two kills. Sara Niemerg had one kill and three digs. Emily Konkel had six kills, two blocks, and one dig. RyLee Dittamore had one block and two digs. Taylor Bueker had one kill. Katie Kremer had one kill and two digs. Danielle Probst had one ace and one assist. Sara Zumbahlen had one kill, one block, one dig, and seven assists. Claresa Ruholl had one ace and 10 digs. Summer Wall had seven digs and one assist. Sara Swingler had one dig and three assists, and Emma Deters had three aces and four digs.
"Our streak of consistent matches ended tonight," said Teutopolis head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Effingham Daily News. "Our serve-receive was again excellent, and we did a good job hustling on defense, but we were passive with our offense. We were putting everything into the middle of the court, soft stuff, and a good team like Robinson eats that up, especially with the quality of their senior libero."
South Central 2, Olney Richland County 0
South Central defeated Olney Richland County in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Cougars (25-7) won the first set 25-13 and the second 25-21.
Sierra Arnold finished with 13 digs and two aces for South Central. Olivia Brauer had one kill, six assists, and four digs. Brooklyn Garrett had five kills and nine digs. Sidney Shumate had 11 assists, two digs, and four aces. Chloe Smith had one kill and one dig. Emma Chambers had one kill and one dig. Brooke Cowger had five kills and one dig. Emma Jenne had seven kills. Rayna Hall had one dig, and Emma Runge had one dig.
Cumberland 2, Bethany Okaw Valley 0
Cumberland defeated Bethany Okaw Valley in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates (20-12-1) won the first set 25-23 and the second 25-22.
Kennedy Stults had 10 kills, two aces, and 12 digs. McKenzie Matteson had one kill and two digs. Suzy Fritts had two digs. Emi Stierwalt had 23 assists and two digs. Isabel Martinez had five digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had three kills. Kendyn Syfert had eight kills and seven digs. Chaney Thornton had eight digs. Ashton Coleman had three kills and one dig, and Jadalyn Sowers had three digs.
St. Elmo-Brownstown 2, Martinsville 0
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Martinsville in straight sets on Tuesday in the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament.
The Eagles won the first set 25-16 and the second 25-18.
Laney Baldrige had 11 kills, one block, and three digs. Morgan Hall had six kills, four blocks, and nine digs. Jayna Ireland had three kills, two blocks, and two digs. Avery Myers had two kills, one ace, and four digs. Lydia Smith had one kill and two assists. Peyton Garrard had three aces, three blocks, 10 digs, and 18 assists, and Olivia Baker had four digs
St. Elmo-Brownstown 2, Mulberry Grove 0
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Mulberry Grove in straight sets on Tuesday in the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament.
The Eagles won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-12.
Morgan Hall had seven kills, one ace, five digs, and two assists. Lydia Smith had four kills and three digs. Jayna Ireland had three kills. Peyton Garrard had two kills, three aces, four digs, and nine assists. Laney Baldrige had two kills, three aces, two blocks, and three digs. Shelby Sasse had six aces, four digs, and one assist. Avery Myers had one ace and one assist. Kinley Carson had two digs, and Macie Gammon had one dig.
