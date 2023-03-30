BASEBALL
Effingham 4, Altamont 1
Effingham defeated Altamont, 4-1, at Altamont.
Jack Harper and Camden Raddatz had two hits for the Flaming Hearts (2-3). Kaiden Nichols had one hit.
Nichols and Colton Webb pitched for Effingham. Nichols threw four innings and allowed three hits, one run and four walks with two strikeouts; Webb threw three innings and allowed one hit and two strikeouts.
As for the Indians (1-3), Jared Hammer had two hits (one home run). Kaidyn Miller hit one double and Eli Miller had one hit.
Masron Robinson and Keegan Schultz pitched for Altamont. Robinson threw five innings and allowed five hits, four runs — three earned — and five walks with eight strikeouts; Schultz threw two innings and had one strikeout.
St. Anthony 16, Flora 2
St. Anthony defeated Flora, 16-2, at Evergreen Hollow Park.
Eli Levitt had three hits (one double and one home run). Connor Roepke had three hits (one double). Beau Adams had two hits, Aiden Lauritzen had two hits and Brock Fearday and Will Fearday had one hit for the Bulldogs (3-1).
Lauritzen and Brock Jansen pitched for St. Anthony. Lauritzen threw two innings and allowed three hits, two runs and four walks with one strikeout; Jansen threw three innings and allowed two walks with five strikeouts.
Teutopolis 10, Breese (Mater Dei) 5
Teutopolis defeated Breese (Mater Dei), 10-5, at Teutopolis.
Garrett Gaddis had two hits (one double). Evan Waldhoff had two hits. Caleb Siemer had one hit (one double) and Logan Roepke had one hit for the Wooden Shoes (2-1).
Logan Lawson, Conner Hoelscher and Siemer pitched for Teutopolis. Lawson threw four innings and allowed four hits, five runs and four walks with two strikeouts; Hoelscher threw two innings and allowed two hits and one walk with one strikeout and Siemer threw one inning and allowed two walks with two strikeouts.
Louisville (North Clay) 10, Dieterich 7
North Clay defeated Dieterich, 10-7, at North Clay.
Logan Fleener had two hits (two doubles). Alex Boose had two hits. Ayden Jones had two hits (one double). Carder Walden had one hit (one double). Ian Jones had one hit (one double) and Jesse Weidner and Jack Compton had one hit for the Cardinals (4-2, 2-0 National Trail Conference).
Boose, Ian Jones, Ben Czyzewski and Compton pitched for North Clay. Boose threw three innings and allowed two hits, two runs and four walks with seven strikeouts; Jones threw two innings and allowed one hit with two strikeouts; Czyzewski had one inning and allowed three hits, four runs and one walk with one strikeout and Compton threw one inning and allowed one hit, one run and two walks with three strikeouts.
As for the Movin' Maroons (0-4, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Noah Dill had three hits (one home run). Jaxon Funneman had one hit (one home run). Garrett Niebrugge had one hit (one double) and Andrew Hall and Mason Lidy had one hit.
Dill, Niebrugge and Carson Baxter pitched for Dieterich. Dill threw four innings and allowed five hits, four runs and two walks with three strikeouts; Niebrugge threw one inning and allowed four hits, six runs and three walks with three strikeouts and Baxter threw one inning and allowed one hit with one strikeout.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 7, Newton 6
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Newton, 7-6, at Stewardson-Strasburg.
Austin Wittenberg had two hits (one double). Kendall Morris had two hits and Tyler Wetherell, Jackson Gurgel and Connor Manhart had one hit for the Hatchets (3-0).
Austin Wittenberg, Morris and Gurgel pitched for WSS. Wittenberg threw three innings and allowed five hits, three runs — one earned — and one walk with two strikeouts; Morris threw three innings and allowed four hits, two runs and two walks with two strikeouts and Gurgel threw one inning and allowed one run and two walks with two strikeouts.
As for the Eagles (4-2), Isaac Flowers had one hit (one double) and Carder Reich had one hit.
Owen Mahaffey and Max Meinhart pitched for Newton. Mahaffey threw five innings and allowed two hits, seven runs — five earned — and one walk with five strikeouts and Meinhart threw one inning and had one strikeout.
Farina (South Central) 15, Mulberry Grove 0
South Central defeated Mulberry Grove, 15-0, at Farina.
Aidan Dodson had two hits (one double). Brody Markley had two hits. Ethan Watwood had two hits (one double). Ethan Dun had two hits. Chase Thompson had one hit (one double) and Evan Hoover, Maddox Robb, Andrew Magnus, Colton Smith, Zane Montes and Coen West had one hit.
Dunn and Montes pitched for the Cougars (4-0). Dun threw three innings and allowed one hit and two strikeouts and Montes threw one inning.
Neoga 9, Brownstown-St. Elmo 6
Neoga defeated Brownstown-St. Elmo, 9-6, at Neoga.
Trey Sheehan had three hits for the Indians (2-3, 0-1 National Trail Conference). Matt Propst had one hit (one double) and Brady Reynolds had one hit.
Reynolds, Quintin Richards, Sheehan and Kaden Will pitched for Neoga. Reynolds threw three innings and allowed two hits and one walk; Richards threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, two runs and one walk with two strikeouts; Sheehan threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed two hits and Will did not record an out and allowed three hits and four runs — two earned.
As for the Bombers (1-2, 1-0 National Trail Conference), Adam Atwood had two hits. Jarrett Pasley had two hits and one RBI. Wyatt Forbes had one hit (one double) and two RBIs. Cade Schaub had one RBI and Wyatt Stine, Lane Stine, Calin Chandler, Josiah Maxey and Keelan Speagle had one hit.
Stine pitched for BSE and allowed six runs, four hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings.
Toledo (Cumberland) 2, Lawrenceville 1
Cumberland defeated Lawrenceville, 2-1, at Lawrenceville.
Gavin Hendrix had one hit (one double). Ross McBride had one hit (one double) and Maddox McElravy had one hit for the Pirates (3-0).
McElravy and Zack Buescher pitched for Cumberland. McElravy threw four innings and allowed one hit, one unearned run and three walks with five strikeouts; Buescher threw three innings and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Effingham 5, Tolono (Unity) 0
Effingham defeated Tolono (Unity), 5-0, at Effingham.
Raegan Boone had two hits. Kristen Armstrong had two hits (one double) and Riley Cunningham had one hit for the Flaming Hearts (1-1).
Natalie Armstrong pitched for Effingham and threw seven innings, allowing five hits with five strikeouts.
Mt. Zion 13, Teutopolis 6
Teutopolis fell to Mt. Zion, 13-6, at Mt. Zion.
Kaylee Niebrugge had three hits (one double) and Erin Althoff had two hits (one double) for the Lady Shoes (0-2). Summer Wall, Emily Konkel — who returned from an injury — Courtney Gibson and Malea Helmink also recorded hits.
Gibson, Alyssa Tipton and Olivia Hemmen pitched for Teutopolis. Gibson threw two innings and allowed three hits, four runs and five walks. Tipton threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits, eight runs — five earned — and one walk with two strikeouts and Hemmen threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed one hit and one unearned run.
Altamont 5, Toledo (Cumberland) 4
Altamont defeated Cumberland, 5-4, at Gilbert Park.
Skylie Klein recorded two hits. Grace Lemke hit one home run. Presley Siebert hit one double and Sophia Pearcy, Peyton Osteen, Claire Boehm and Brianna Grunloh hit singles for the Lady Indians (2-3).
Lemke pitched for Altamont and allowed four hits and four runs — two earned — with 13 strikeouts.
As for the Lady Pirates (0-3), Libby McGinnis, Chaney Thornton, Kendyn Syfert and Katie Kingery hit singles.
Callie Lewis and Isabel Martinez pitched for Cumberland. Lewis threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed four hits, two runs and three walks with six strikeouts; Martinez threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, three runs and two walks.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 15, Dieterich 0
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Dieterich, 15-0, at Dieterich.
Alexis Gee had four hits. Sam Hayes had two hits (one triple). Alaira Friese had two hits (two doubles). Ellie Wittenberg had two hits (one double). Ava Richards had two hits. Sam Porter had one hit (one double). Katelyn Von Behrens had one hit (one double) and Ella Kinkelaar, Maddie Beitz and Leah Kasey had one hit for the Hatchets (1-2, 1-0 National Trail Conference).
Hayes pitched and allowed two hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings.
As for the Movin' Maroons (1-4, 1-1 National Trail Conference), Ruby Westendorf, Estella Meinhart and Eva Meinhart had hits.
Brittney Niemerg, Ella Kreke and Callie Faller pitched for Dieterich. Niemerg threw two innings and allowed three hits, five runs — four earned — and one walk with three strikeouts; Kreke threw one inning and allowed four hits, six runs — five earned — and one walk with two strikeouts and Faller threw two innings and allowed five hits and four runs — two earned — with two strikeouts.
Newton 16, Hutsonville [Coop] 0
Newton defeated Hutsonville-Palestine, 16-0, at Newton.
Addy O'Dell had two hits (one triple). Kayla Kocher had two hits (two doubles). Avery Mulvey had two hits (two triples) and Bailee Frichtl, Lilly Kessler, Macy Barthelemy, Lexie Grove and Sally Mahaffey had one hit.
Kocher pitched and tossed a perfect game with six strikeouts.
Bethany (Okaw Valley) 10, St. Elmo-Brownstown 0
St. Elmo-Brownstown fell to Bethany (Okaw Valley), 10-0, at Bethany.
The Eagles fall to 0-3 with the loss.
There was no further information to report.
Clay City [Coop] 8, Bluford (Webber) 3
Clay City defeated Bluford (Webber), 8-3, at Bluford.
Leah Cartright had three hits (one double), two RBIs and one run. Morgan Hance had two hits (one home run), four RBIs, one run and one stolen base. Carolyn Hurd had two hits, two runs and one stolen base. Haley Rosch and Gracie Marshoff had one hit. Hannah Kramer-McKinney had one hit and one run and Faith Jones had three walks and two runs.
Hance pitched for the Lady Wolves (3-1, 2-1 Midland Trail Conference) and allowed three unearned runs, three hits and four walks with 15 strikeouts over seven innings.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Anthony 9, Robinson 0
St. Anthony defeated Robinson, 9-0, at Effingham Community Park.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman defeated Eli Rosborough (6-1, 6-0). Aidan Tegeler defeated Aiden Elder (6-3, 6-2). Evan Mossman defeated Owen Schmidt (6-4, 6-7 (5), 11-9). Adam Rudibaugh defeated Derek Steward (6-0, 6-2). Connor Eggars defeated Cody Waggoner (7-6 (4), 7-6 (2)) and Matt Herzing defeated Cash Veteto (6-4, 6-2).
In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler defeated Rosborough and Elder (6-2, 6-0). Rudibaugh and Evan Mossman defeated Schmidt and Steward (6-1, 6-0) and Eggarsr and Herzing defeated Waggoner and Veteto (6-3, 6-3).
Casey-Westfield 5, Newton 4
Newton fell to Casey-Westfield, 5-4, at Newton.
In singles matches, Ben Street defeated Grant Cochonour (6-0, 6-1). Isaac Street defeated Jorge Crespo (6-0, 6-4). Joao Sandoval fell to Avery Tutewiler (0-6, 2-6). Isaac Kocher defeated Brian Wright (6-1, 6-2). Alex Bigard fell to Logan Cribelar (4-6, 2-6) and Wesley Britton fell to Owen Richardson (2-6, 0-6).
In doubles matches, Ben and Isaac Street defeated Cochonour and Cribelar (6-0, 6-1). Kocher and Sandoval fell to Tutewiler and Crespo (5-7, 6-2, 8-10) and Bigard and Britton fell to Wright and Richardson (3-6, 5-7).
