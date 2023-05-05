SOFTBALL
Breese (Mater Dei) 5, Effingham 4
Effingham fell to Breese (Mater Dei), 5-4, at Effingham High School Softball Field.
Riley Cunningham and Mya Harvey each had two hits and two RBIs. Raegan Boone and Jennifer Jamison each hit one double. Jerzi Bierman had one hit. Sidney Donaldson had one hit and one RBI and Abby Cunningham hit one double and had one RBI for the Flaming Hearts (13-9).
Natalie Armstrong pitched for Effingham and allowed 10 hits, five runs (one earned) and two walks with three strikeouts over eight innings.
Mattoon 18, Teutopolis 17
Teutopolis fell to Mattoon, 18-17, in Mattoon.
Malea Helmink had four hits (one home run) and four RBIs. Summer Wall had three hits and three RBIs. Kaylee Niebrugge had three hits (one home run) and three RBIs. Emily Konkel had three hits and two RBIs. Olivia Copple had two hits (one double) and two RBIs. Alyssa Tipton and Danielle Sarchet each had two hits. Jordan Goeckner had one hit and one RBI. Erin Althoff had one hit and Courtney Gibson had one RBI for the Lady Shoes (12-10).
Goeckner, Tipton and Gibson pitched for Teutopolis.
Mulberry Grove 4, Altamont 1
Altamont fell to Mulberry Grove, 4-1, at Gilbert Park.
Claire Boehm, Skylie Klein and Madison Tonn each had one hit for the Lady Indians (7-18).
Grace Lemke pitched for Altamont and allowed seven hits, four runs (three earned) and three walks with 10 strikeouts over seven innings.
Newton 10, Toledo (Cumberland) 2
Newton defeated Cumberland, 10-2, at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park.
Ali Kirts had two hits. Kayla Kocher and Lexie Grove each had one hit and two RBIs. Allie Stanley and Avery Mulvey each had one hit and one RBI and Addy O'Dell, Bailee Frichtl and Camryn Martin each had one hit for the Lady Eagles (21-3).
Mulvey and Amelia Collins pitched for Newton. Mulvey threw three innings and allowed five hits, two runs and one walk with one strikeout; Collins threw four innings and allowed one hit with five strikeouts.
The Lady Eagles also honored their senior softball players before the game.
BASEBALL
Teutopolis 5, Louisville (North Clay) 2
Teutopolis defeated North Clay, 5-2, at Teutopolis High School Baseball Field.
Bennet Thompson had two hits (two doubles) and two RBIs. Ben Goeckner had two hits (one double) and two RBIs and Logan Roepke, Brett Kreke, Garrett Gaddis and Caleb Bloemer each had one hit for the Wooden Shoes (10-11).
Joey Niebrugge and Goeckner pitched for Teutopolis. Niebrugge threw one inning and allowed two hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks with one strikeout; Goeckner threw six innings and allowed four hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
As for the Cardinals (16-8), Ayden Jones had three hits and Alex Boose, Logan Fleener, Carder Walden and Trenton Ingram each had one.
Ayden Jones and Jack Compton pitched for North Clay.
Altamont 15, Mulberry Grove 1
Altamont defeated Mulberry Grove, 15-1, at Altamont High School Baseball Field.
Nathan Stuemke had two hits (one triple and one home run) and five RBIs. Kaidyn Miller had two hits (two doubles) and two RBIs. Nathan Shepard had two hits (one double). Mason Robinson hit one triple and had two RBIs. Keinon Eirhart hit one double and had two RBIs. Keegan Schultz had one hit and one RBI. Carter Siebert and Logan Cornett each had one hit and Jared Hammer had one RBI for the Indians (15-6).
Ethan Robbins and Eli Miller pitched for Altamont. Robbins threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one unearned run and three walks with two strikeouts; Miller threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 12, Ramsey 6
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Ramsey, 12-6, in Ramsey.
Madison Wojcik had three hits. Macee Rodman and Koda Colman each had two hits and one RBI. Averie Vaughn hit one double and had one RBI. Addison Wasson had one hit and one RBI. Ruby Stuckemeyer had one hit. Birgen Schlanser had one RBI and Adelyn Musson had two RBIs for the Bobcats (3-11).
Wasson and Marissa Summers pitched for CHBC. Wasson threw three innings and allowed five hits, five runs and three walks with five strikeouts; Summers threw four innings and allowed three hits and one run with six strikeouts.
Newton 9, Neoga 0
Newton defeated Neoga, 9-0, at Neoga High School Baseball Field.
Dylan Ferguson had three hits (one triple) and one RBI. Carder Reich and Gage Reynolds each had two hits and one RBI. Isaac Flowers, Gary Lewis and Jacob McClure each had two hits and Owen Mahaffey and Dylan Baltzell each had one hit and one RBI for the Eagles (17-8).
Owen Mahaffey and Payton Harris pitched for Newton. Mahaffey threw five innings and allowed one hit and four walks with seven strikeouts; Harris threw two innings and allowed two hits and one walk.
As for the Indians (12-14), Malachi Staszak hit one double and Ryan Koester and Kaden Will each had one hit.
Trey Sheehan, Micah Staszak and Will pitched for Neoga.
Toledo (Cumberland) 12, Robinson 5
Cumberland defeated Robinson, 12-5, in Toledo.
Blake McMechan had two hits (one double) and two RBIs. Bryant Weber had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Gavin Hendrix and Hudson McElravy each had two hits and one RBI. Trevin Magee hit one home run and had four RBIs. Ty Bradley and Cooper Stewart each had one hit and one RBI and Maddox McElravy had one RBI for the Pirates (10-11).
Grady Jones and Zack Buescher pitched for Cumberland. Jones threw six innings and allowed seven hits, five runs (four earned) and three walks with seven strikeouts; Buescher threw one inning and allowed two hits with one strikeout.
Farina (South Central) 8, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 4
South Central defeated Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 8-4, at Stewardson-Strasburg.
Callaway Smith had two hits and two RBIs. Colton Smith and Aidan Dodson each had two hits and one RBI. Andrew Magnus and Zane Montes each had two hits. Anthony Buonaura had one hit and one RBI and Maddox Robb had one hit for the Cougars (18-4).
Buonaura pitched for South Central. He threw seven innings and allowed seven hits, four runs and one walk with eight strikeouts.
As for the Hatchets (14-5), Austin Wittenberg had three hits (two doubles). Jordan Wittenberg had two hits and two RBIs and Jackson Gurgel had one hit and one RBI.
Jordan Wittenberg and Gurgel pitched for WSS.
BOYS TENNIS
Teutopolis 8, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Teutopolis, 8-1, at Teutopolis Elementary School.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Kolten Tabbert (6-1, 6-0). Colin Habing defeated Blayne Pals (6-0, 6-2). Oliver Lee defeated Evan Pryor (6-1, 6-2). Carter Davidson defeated Preston Siner (4-6, 6-1, 10-8). Noah Thompson defeated Ross Schaefer (6-3, 4-6, 10-5) and Myles Stortzum defeated Cannon Bockhorn (6-1, 6-0).
In doubles matches, Tabbert and Habing defeated Dillow and Pals (7-6 (8), 4-6, 10-5). Lee and Thompson defeated Pryor and Siner (6-1, 6-2) and Davidson and Stortzum defeated Schaefer and Bockhorn (6-1, 6-3).
Highland 8, Effingham (St. Anthony) 1
St. Anthony fell to Highland, 8-1, at Effingham Community Park.
In singles matches, Aidan Tegeler lost to Grant Fleming (4-6, 1-6). Evan Mossman lost to Will Lindsco (6-3, 4-6, 5-10). Connor Eggars lost to Jack Meyer (6-3, 2-6, 8-10). Matt Herzing lost to Bryant Smith (6-4, 2-6, 2-10). Jackson Schultz lost to Breckin Box (0-6, 2-6) and Carson Fallert lost to Thomas Mitchell (0-6, 0-6).
In doubles matches, Tegeler and Mossman defeated Fleming and Lindsco (6-4, 6-4). Eggars and Herzing lost to Meyer and Box (4-6, 5-7) and Schultz and Fallert lost to Smith and Mitchell (0-6, 1-6).
Newton 9, Shelbyville 0
Newton defeated Shelbyville, 9-0, in Shelbyville.
In singles matches, Ben Street beat Jack McClain (6-0, 6-0). Issac Street beat Owen Heddrich (6-0, 6-0). Joao Sandoval beat Bryson Ulmer (6-0, 6-0). Isaac Kocher beat Austin Greenwood (6-0, 6-0). Alex Bigard beat Vedant Patel (6-0, 6-0) and Brennan Bigard beat Garrett Endsley (6-3, 6-0).
In doubles matches, Ben and Isaac Street beat Heddrich and McClain (6-0, 6-0). Kocher and Sandoval beat Albert Kirkbride and Connor Jennings (6-0, 6-0) and Wesley Britton and Alex Bigard beat Greenwood and Patel (6-0, 6-0).
TRACK AND FIELD
Redskin Invitational at Sullivan
Cumberland placed fifth in boys events and sixth in girls at the Redskin Invitational at Sullivan High School.
The boys finished with 62 points; the girls had 41.5.
On the boys' side, freshman Reid Carlen won the 100-meter dash after a time of 11.31 seconds.
Freshman Elliot Dryden finished eighth in the 200-meter dash at 26.29 seconds. Freshman Kaleb Bierman finished second in the 400-meter at 56.54 seconds. Sophomore Riley Morgan finished third in the 800-meter at 2:21.77. Freshman Kade Bradley finished sixth in the 1600-meter at 5:46.39 and freshman Sawyer Wellbaum finished sixth in the 3200-meter at 12:54.04.
Freshman Logan Gerhardt finished second in the 300-meter hurdles at 45.65 seconds.
The 4x100-meter relay team finished seventh at 48.52 seconds. The 4x200 team was fifth at 1:44.23, the 4x400 team was second at 3:53.03 and the 4x800 team was seventh at 10:52.92.
Sophomore Lynn Clough finished 15th in the shot put at 10.36 meters. Sophomore Brett Wolke was 14th in the discus at 27.92. Bierman was fourth in the high jump at 1.65 meters. Carlen was second in the long jump at 5.76 meters and Morgan was 10th in the triple jump at 9.55 meters.
As for the girls' side, freshman Cameron Robbins finished seventh in the 100-meter dash at 14.54 seconds. Freshman Madelynn Cutright was seventh in the 400 at 1:43.55. Sophomore Ani Edwards won the 800 at 2:46.06 and freshman Andrea Nebel was fifth in the 1600 at 7:27.89.
Freshman Hannah Shoemaker won the 300-meter hurdles at 56.07 seconds.
The 4x100-meter relay team was fourth at 56.42 seconds and the 4x400 team won in 4:48.40.
Senior Katelynn Shirley finished sixth in the shot put at 8.88 meters. Edwards finished ninth in the discus at 24.20 meters. Cutright was sixth in the high jump at 1.30 meters and junior Katelyn Shoemaker was third in the long jump at 4.65 meters.
