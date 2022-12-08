BOYS BASKETBALL

Effingham 63, Mattoon 48

Effingham defeated Mattoon on Tuesday night in an Apollo Conference matchup.

The Flaming Hearts (3-4, 2-0 Apollo Conference) won 63-48.

Garrett Wolfe and Logan Heil had 15 points. Andrew Splechter had 14. Andrew Donaldson had nine, and Gunner Brown and Ethan Jones had four.

 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 
Effingham 1017 13 23 63 
Mattoon 18 19 48 
E — Donaldson 9, Wolfe 15, Brown 4, Jones 4, Splechter 14, Fox 2, Heil 15. FG 24, FT 11-14, F 16. (3-pointers: Wolfe 3, Donaldson 1)
M — Powers 8, Boyer 2, Helms 10, Gardner 5, Wetzel 7, Larson 14, Smith 2. FG 15, FT 12-17, F 16. (3-pointers: Powers 2, Helms 1, Gardner 1, Wetzel 1, Larson 1)

St. Anthony 69, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 25

St. Anthony defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City on Tuesday night in a National Trail Conference matchup.

The Bulldogs (4-3, 1-1 National Trail Conference) defeated the Bobcats (2-5, 0-2 National Trail Conference) 69-25.

Collin Westendorf had 24 points. Brock Fearday and Griffin Sehy had 15. Jonathan Willenborg and Ryan Schmidt had four. Michael Martelli had three, and Teddy Dietzen and Brady Hatton had two.

As for CHBC, Trevor Thies had 10 points. Clayton Wojcik had eight. Gage Lorton had three, and Carson Evans and Kaidyn Calame had two.

 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 
St. Anthony 20 25 17 69 
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 25 
STA — Westendorf 24, Willenborg 4, Fearday 15, Sehy 15, Koenig 4, Martelli 3, Dietzen 2, Hatton 2. FG 26, FT 13-21, F 12. (3-pointers: Westendorf 2, Sehy 1, Martelli 1)
CHBC — Wojcik 8, Evans 2, Calame 2, Thies 10, Lorton 3. FG 12, FT 1-6, F 18.

Dieterich 45, Neoga 44

Dieterich defeated Neoga on Tuesday night in a National Trail Conference matchup.

The Movin' Maroons (4-2, 1-1 National Trail Conference) defeated the Indians (4-2, 2-1 National Trail Conference) 45-44.

Caleb Gephart finished with 16 points. Lucas Westendorf and Garrett Niebrugge had eight. Kolton Kidd had six. Tanner Will had five, and Luke Wente had two.

 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 
Dieterich 17 13 11 45 
Neoga 16 10 16 44 
D — Niebrugge 8, Funneman 2, C. Will 5, Westendorf 8, Gephart 16, Kidd 6. FG 20, FT 0-2, F 9. (3-pointers: Gephart 2, Niebrugge 2, C. Will 1)
N — Reynolds 13, Letterle 13, Sheehan 14, Will 2. FG 16, FT 4-7, F 10. (3-pointers: Reynolds 4, Sheehan 1, Richards 1)

Newton 54, Altamont 47

Newton defeated Altamont on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup.

The Eagles (5-1) defeated the Indians (2-2) 54-47.

Parker Wolf had 19 points. Dylan Gier had 11. Caden Nichols had nine. Kyle Bergbower had eight. Jacob Weber had five, and Gus Bierman had two.

As for Altamont, Mason Robinson had 16 points. Dillan Elam and Kienon Eirhart had seven. Logan Cornett had six. Wyatt Phillips had five, and Avery Jahraus, Eric Kollmann, and Kaidyn Miller had two.

 1st 2nd 3rd4thF
Newton 15 15 15 54 
Altamont 16 12 14 47 
N — Bergbower 8, Nichols 9, Bierman 2, Wolf 19, Weber 5, Gier 11. FG 19, FT 14-19. (3-pointers: Bergbower 1, Wolf 1)
A — Phillips 5, Elam 7, Jahraus 2, Robinson 16, Cornett 6, Eirhart 7, Kollman 2, Miller 2. FG 17, FT 11-14. (3-pointers: Phillips 1, Robinson 1)

Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 66, Arcola 22

Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Arcola on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup.

The Hatchets (6-1) won 66-22.

Austin Wittenberg and Carter Chaney had 14 points. Dylan Curry and Jordan Wittenberg had nine. Nathaniel Gracey had seven. Talon Bridges had four. Robbie McDaniel had three, and Rhett Rincker, Joe Dispennett, and Jesse Smith had two.

North Clay 68, St. Elmo-Brownstown 60

North Clay defeated St. Elmo-Brownstown on Tuesday night in a National Trail Conference matchup.

The Cardinals (4-3, 2-0 National Trail Conference) defeated the Eagles (5-2, 0-2 National Trail Conference) 68-60.

Logan Fleener finished with 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting with 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and four turnovers. Alex Boose had 14 points on 7-of-18 shooting with three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and seven turnovers. Levi Smith had 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two turnovers. Ethan Kuenstler had six points on 2-of-5 shooting with one rebound, two assists, and one turnover. Carder Walden had four points on 2-of-7 shooting with 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one turnover. Cody Zimdars had two points on 1-of-4 shooting with five rebounds, one assist, and one turnover and Jesse Weidner did not record a point but had one assist.

As for SEB, Jarrett Pasley had 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting with six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one turnover. Adam Atwood had 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting with nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and four turnovers. Cade Schaub had seven points on 2-of-6 shooting with four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one turnover. Josiah Maxey had six points on 2-of-8 shooting with four rebounds, two steals, and two turnovers. Wyatt Stine had four points on 2-of-5 shooting with three rebounds, one assist, and one turnover. Collin Maxey did not record a point but had one rebound, and Brody Mason did not record a point on 0-of-1 shooting.

 1st2nd 3rd 4th 
North Clay 26 10 20 12 68 
St. Elmo-Brownstown 20 15 16 60 
NC — Fleener 21, Boose 21, Smith 14, Kuenstler 6, Walden 4, Zimdars 2. FG 27, FT 4-10, F 13. (3-pointers: Boose 6, Fleener 2, Smith 1, Kuenstler 1)
SEB — Pasley 19, Atwood 18, Schaub 7, Maxey 6, Campbell 6, Stine 4. FG 22, FT 9-15, F 15. (3-pointers: Pasley 3, Atwood 2, Schaub 1, Maxey 1)

Vandalia 49, South Central 44

South Central fell to Vandalia on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup.

The Cougars (3-1) lost 49-44.

Aidan Dodson had 28 points. Ethan Watwood had six. Brody Markley had four, and Anthony Buonaura, Seth Bergmann, and Jesse Smith had two.

 1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT 
South Central 11 14 11 44 
Vandalia 17 10 13 49 
SC — Dodson 28, Markley 4, Magnus 2, Watwood 6, Bergmann 2, J. Smith 2. FG 18, FT 4-7, F 15. (3-pointers: Dodson 2, Watwood 2. Fouled out: Markley)
V — Nestrick 15, Hagy 6, Well 14, Kelly 2, Robbins 10, Brannon 2. FG 17, FT 11-17, F 13. (3-pointers: Well 3, Hagy 1)

Casey-Westfield 65, Cumberland 43

Cumberland fell to Casey-Westfield on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup.

The Pirates (1-4) lost 65-43.

Gavin Hendrix had 22 points. Trevin Magee had nine, and Blake McMechan and Maddox McElravy had six.

 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 
Casey-Westfield 14 15 11 25 65 
Cumberland 16 13 43 
CUM — McMechan 6, McElravy 6, Magee 9, Hendrix 22. FG 15. FT 6-12, F 13. (3-pointers: Hendrix 3, McMechan 2, Magee 2)
CW — J. Parcel 29, N. Clement 9, H. Parcel 7, Sullivan 14, J. Clement 6. FG 26, FT 8-9, F 12. (3-pointers: J. Parcel 3, N. Clement 1, H. Parcel 1)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Neoga 54, Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland 36

Neoga defeated Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup.

The Indians (9-0) won 54-36.

Brynn Richards had four points. Allison Sampson had seven. Gracie Eaton had two. Sydney Hakman had six. Sydney Richards had 20, and Haylee Campbell had 15.

 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 
Neoga 12 16 10 16 54 
Tri-County 11 10 36 
N — B. Richards 4, Sampson 7, Eaton 2, Hakman 6, S. Richards 20, Campbell 15. FG 19, FT 13-18. (3-pointers: Sampson 1, Hakman 1, S. Richards 1)
TC — Williams 8, Barry 2, Armstrong 19, Hales 5. FG 16, FT 3-15. (3-pointers: Armstrong 1)

Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 54, Decatur St. Teresa 46

Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Decatur St. Teresa on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup.

The Bobcats (8-2) won 54-46.

Gracie Heckert had 19 points and eight rebounds. Macee Rodman had 13 points and seven rebounds. Ruby Stuckemeyer had 12 points and three steals. Mady Wojcik had eight points, and eight rebounds, and Marissa Summers had two points.

 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 24 14 54 
Decatur St. Teresa 11 14 12 46 
CHBC — Summers 2, Rodman 13, Heckert 19, Wojcik 8, Stuckemeyer 12. FG 14, FT 24-38. (3-pointers: Heckert 2)
DST — Livingston 20, Corley 3, Taylor 12, L. Corley 11. FG 16, FT 10-24. (3-pointers: Livingston 4)

Tags

Trending Video