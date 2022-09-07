GIRLS TENNIS
Effingham 9, Charleston 0
Effingham defeated Charleston, 9-0, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Madison Mapes defeated Maggie Goetten, 6-2, 6-0. Aila Woomer defeated Maci Mayhall, 6-1, 6-0. Izzy Volpi defeated Kailee Gough, 6-2, 6-0. Gracie Kroenlein defeated Sarah Wright, 6-1, 6-1. Ella Seaman defeated Mia Carcasi, 6-1, 6-0, and Kaitlyn Parker defeated Tessa Ashley, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles matches, Seaman and Parker defeated Kaylie Hutton and Ashley, 6-0, 6-0. Volpi and Woomer defeated Mayhall and Goetten, 6-2, 6-1, and Mapes and Kroenlein defeated Wright and Gough, 6-0, 6-0.
Newton 7, Mt. Carmel 2
Newton defeated Mt. Carmel, 7-2, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Charlotte Schackmann defeated Camryn Strine, 10-7. Jean Lin defeated Carli Merritt, 10-8. Grace Warfel fell to Mackenzie Sanders, 10-3. Avery Zumbahlen defeated Ashleigh Hedge, 10-4. Paige Klingler fell to Elizabeth Hefner, 10-4, and Jailyn Hall defeated Selby Patberg, 10-5.
In doubles matches, Schackmann and Lin defeated Strine and Merritt, 10-6. Warfel and Zumbahlen defeated Sanders and Hedge, 11-9, and Klingler and Hall defeated Hefner and Patberg, 10-5.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Anthony 2, Neoga 0
St. Anthony defeated Neoga in straight sets Tuesday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-15 and the second set 25-13.
Ally Repking had one dig for St. Anthony (6-3, 2-0 National Trail Conference). Anna Faber had one kill, one ace, 13 assists, and five digs. Andrea Rudolphi had seven kills, two blocks, and three digs. Abbi Hatton had three kills, three aces, one block, and six digs. Taylor Quandt had three digs. Kenzie Kabbes had one kill. Lucy Fearday had three kills, one ace, and two blocks. Maddie Kibler had one kill and eight digs. Anna Niemeyer had two kills, one block, and two digs, and Sophia Seagle had two kills, one block, and two digs.
As for the Indians (3-5, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Sydney Richards had five kills, seven digs, one ace, and five blocks. Klowee Conder had five kills. Audrey Kepp had two kills, four digs, one ace, and six assists. Haylee Campbell had one kill and three blocks. Allison Worman had one kill and four blocks. Allison Sampson had three digs. Sydney Hakman had eight digs, and Natalie O'Dell had three digs and seven assists.
Sullivan 2, Teutopolis 1
Teutopolis fell to Sullivan in three sets Tuesday.
The Lady Shoes won the first set 25-23, lost the second 23-25, and lost the third 13-25.
Niemerg had six kills, two aces, and 15 digs for Teutopolis (5-5). Bueker had four kills and two digs. Einhorn had three kills, two blocks, and two digs. Pals had four kills and one dig. Konkel had three kills, two aces, two blocks, and five digs. Huber had one kill and one dig. Kremer had five digs. Zumbahlen had two kills, one block, one dig, and 17 assists. Ruholl had six digs. Wall had seven digs and one assist. Probst had two digs and one assist, and Swingler had one ace.
"Too many mental errors tonight," said Teutopolis head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Effingham Daily News. "Twenty missed serves are impossible to recover from, and we added to that with hesitation on defense. When we hit the road, we aren't the same team we are for home games or practice. Winning on the road is tough, and now we get the Crossroads and the teams in that."
South Central 2, Dieterich 0
South Central defeated Dieterich in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-15 and the second 25-14.
Sierra Arnold had eight digs for South Central (5-4, 2-1 National Trail Conference). Olivia Brauer had three kills, eight assists, one ace, one dig, and three blocks. Brooklyn Garrett had six kills, three aces, and four digs. Sidney Shumate had five assists and three digs. Chloe Smith had one kill and one assist. Emma Chambers had one kill. Brooke Cowger had two kills and four blocks. Rayna Hall had six aces and two digs, and Emma Jenne had two kills and one dig.
North Clay 2, Altamont 1
North Clay defeated Altamont in three sets Tuesday.
The Lady Indians (4-3-1) won the first set 25-18, lost the second 16-25, and lost the third 18-25.
Lanie Tedrick had three attacks, one assist, one block, and one dig. Maddie Splechter had three attacks and 11 digs. Alyvia Wills had eight attacks, one ace, and five digs. Briana Hassebrock had four attacks and one block. Peyton Osteen had one attack, 18 assists, and nine digs. Della Berg had two attacks, two blocks, and two digs. Brianna Grunloh had nine dig, and Libby Reardon had three digs.
Newton 2, Fairfield 1
Newton defeated Fairfield in three sets Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles (9-4) won the first set 25-21, lost the second 22-25, and won the third 25-22.
Bennett had four aces, two assists, and 10 digs for Newton. Hemrich had four aces and six digs. Rauch had three aces, six kills, and three digs. Utley had one ace. Schafer had one ace, three kills, 24 assists, one block, and four digs. Kessler had six kills. Shull had five kills and two blocks. Smithenry had four kills and two blocks. Zumbahlen had four kills and one dig. Martin had two assists and five digs, and Stanley had four digs.
St. Elmo Brownstown 2, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
St. Elmo Brownstown defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City in straight sets Tuesday.
The Eagles won the first set 25-15 and the second set 25-19.
Laney Baldrige had six kills, five digs, and two assists for SEB (4-2, 2-1 National Trail Conference). Peyton Garrard had three kills, three aces, one block, four digs, and seven assists. Olivia Baker had three kills. Morgan Hall had two kills, three aces, one block, three digs, and one assist. Jayna Ireland had two kills and two digs. Avery Myers had one kill and one dig. Kinley Carson had one kill, five digs, and one assist. Shelby Sasse had three aces, three digs, and two assists, and Lydia Smith had one assist.
As for the Bobcats (5-4, 1-1 National Trail Conference), Gracie Heckert had three kills and four digs. Madison Wojcik had one kill and four digs. Marissa Summers had three assists and three digs. Karlee Smith had three aces. Birgen Schlanser had one ace and six digs. Kyleigh Wallace had two kills, two aces, and six digs, and Carmen Olesen had one kill, one assist, and one block.
SOCCER
Mattoon 3, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Mattoon, 3-1, Tuesday.
Maicol Sefton had one goal for the Flaming Hearts. Camilo Aden had one assist, and Xander Marler had 11 saves.
Teutopolis 4, Altamont 0
Teutopolis defeated Altamont, 4-0, Tuesday.
Ethan Thoele scored two goals for the Wooden Shoes (7-0-1). Ethan Mette had one, and Evan Waldhoff had one. Josh Habing also added one assist.
Newton 4, Richland County 1
Newton defeated Richland County, 4-1, Tuesday.
The Eagles (6-0-2) received two goals from Carder Reich, one from Luke Weber and another from Joao Sandoval. Reich, Weber, and Sandoval also had assists.
FALL BASEBALL
St. Anthony 10, North Clay 0
St. Anthony defeated North Clay, 10-0, Tuesday.
The Bulldogs scored one run in the first, three in the third, and six in the sixth.
Will Hoene hit one single and one double and had two RBIs for St. Anthony (13-1, 4-1 National Trail Conference). Beau Adams hit one single. Eli Levitt hit one single and had one RBI. Brock Fearday hit one double and had one RBI. Connor Roepke hit one single and had one RBI. Nick Ruholl hit one single and had two RBIs, and JC Trupiano hit one single and had one RBI.
Levitt pitched for the Bulldogs. He threw six innings and allowed two hits, two walks, and had eight strikeouts.
As for the Cardinals (4-4-1, 2-2 National Trail Conference), Alex Boose and Carder Walden hit singles.
Cayden Craig, Ayden Jones, Jack Compton, and Trenton Ingram pitched for North Clay. Craig threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit, one earned run, and four walks; Jones threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and two walks with one strikeout; Compton threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed three hits, four earned runs, and one walk and Ingram threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit, one earned run, and two walks.
Teutopolis 16, Woodlawn 1
Teutopolis defeated Woodlawn, 16-1, Tuesday.
The Wooden Shoes (4-4) scored seven runs in the first, five in the second, and four in the third.
Garrett Gaddis hit two singles and one double and had two RBIs for Teutopolis. Caleb Siemer hit one single and one double. Conner Siemer hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Henry Thompson hit one single and had one RBI. Mitch Koester hit one double and had one RBI. Ben Goeckner hit one single and had one RBI. Caleb Bloemer hit one single. Tyler Schwerdt hit one double and had two RBIs, and Devin Kreke had one RBI.
Caleb Siemer pitched for the Wooden Shoes. He threw four innings and allowed one hit with nine strikeouts.
Altamont 6, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 1
Altamont defeated Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, 6-1, Tuesday.
The Indians scored one run in the first, two in the third, one in the fourth, and two in the sixth.
Jared Hammer hit one single, one double, and one triple and had one RBI for Altamont (6-2, 3-1 National Trail Conference). Nathan Stuemke hit two singles and had two RBIs. Mason Robinson hit one single. Keinon Eirhart hit one single and had two RBIs, and Eli Miller hit one single.
Dillan Elam pitched for the Indians. He threw seven innings and allowed four hits, one earned run, and one walk, with six strikeouts.
As for the Hatchets, they scored one run in the sixth inning.
Austin Wittenberg hit two singles for WSS (6-2, 3-2 National Trail Conference). Tyler Wetherell hit one single and had one RBI, and Kendall Morris hit one single.
Rhett Rincker and Wetherell pitched for the Hatchets. Rincker threw three innings and allowed six hits, three earned runs, and one walk with two strikeouts; Wetherell pitched three innings and allowed three hits, one earned run, and one walk with three strikeouts.
Neoga 7, Dieterich 4
Neoga defeated Dieterich, 7-4, Tuesday.
The Indians scored seven runs in the sixth inning.
Ryan Koester hit one single and one home run and had four RBIs for Neoga (4-4, 2-2 National Trail Conference). Brady Reynolds hit one single and had one RBI. Malachi Staszak hit one double. Quintin Richards hit one single, and Josiah Gentry hit one single.
Bryar Hennesay, Staszak, and Reynolds pitched for the Indians. Hennesay threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, three earned runs, and seven walks with five strikeouts; Staszak threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits and one earned run with one strikeout, and Reynolds threw one inning.
As for the Movin' Maroons (6-5, 2-4 National Trail Conference), Andrew Hall hit one single and one double and had two RBIs. Pete Britton hit one single. Garrett Niebrugge hit one single and had one RBI. Noah Dill hit one single, and Jaxon Funneman hit one home run and had one RBI.
Dill and Lucas Westendorf pitched for Dieterich. Dill threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, six earned runs, and five walks with three strikeouts; Westendorf threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed two hits, one earned run, and one walk with two strikeouts.
Brownstown St. Elmo 9, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
Brownstown St. Elmo defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 9-0, Tuesday.
The Bombers scored three runs in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, and three in the sixth.
Adam Atwood had one hit, a double, and one RBI for BSE (5-4, 1-3 National Trail Conference). Wyatt Stine had one RBI. Wyatt Forbes had one RBI. Kyle Behl had two hits and one RBI. Josiah Maxey had two hits, and Lucas Powell had two hits.
Stine pitched for BSE. He threw six innings and allowed one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts.
As for the Bobcats (0-5, 0-3 National Trail Conference), Clayton Wojcik and Blake Mueller hit singles.
GIRLS GOLF
Effingham 171, St. Anthony 194, Mt. Zion 217
Effingham defeated St. Anthony and Mt. Zion Tuesday.
The Flaming Hearts finished with a team score of 171. The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 194, and Mt. Zion finished with a team score of 217.
Marah Kirk fired a career-best 37. Ella Niebrugge shot a 41. Anna Hirtzel shot a 44, and Elena Niebrugge shot a 49.
The scores that didn't count toward the team total were Marissa Allie's 54 and Ella Tuman's 60.
For St. Anthony, Addie Krouse fired a 38. Maddie Brummer fired a 48, and Mia Schwing and Sydney Kibler shot 54.
O'Fallon Invitational
Teutopolis finished 12th at the O'Fallon Invitational Tuesday.
The Lady Shoes finished with a team score of 416.
Alaina Helmink fired a final round of 97. Halle Bushue finished with a 103. Abigail Wortman finished with a 107, and Brileigh Bloemer finished with a 109.
The two scores that didn't count were Mollie Koester's 115 and Josie Deters' 122.
CROSS COUNTRY
Robinson Invitational
St. Anthony defeated Robinson, 23-32, on the boys' side at the Robinson Invitational Tuesday.
Conlan Walsh finished second for the Bulldogs with a time of 18:13.74. Griffen Elder finished third with a time of 18:24.93. Gio Buccio finished fourth with a time of 18:33.84. Julius Ramos finished fifth with a time of 18:35.31, and Aidan Braunecker finished 10th with a time of 19:58.47.
Other St. Anthony times included James Emmerich (17th at 21:05.52), Oliver Kreke (18th at 21:11.62), Vincent Vogel (19th at 21:13.64), Noah Flaig (20th at 21:13.93), Max Sager (23rd at 21:31.86), Calvin Sudkamp (25th at 22:02.50), Sam Deters (31st at 25:37.33), and Nick Wiedman (33rd at 26:49.06).
As for Teutopolis, Oliver Lee finished 14th at 20:32.72, Joseph Lee finished 27th at 22:43.60, and Luke Dennis finished 28th at 22:45.37.
Meanwhile, on the girls' side, Emma Helmink finished seventh at 22:22.19, Ava Faber finished 11th at 23:59.03, Taylor Miller finished 13th at 24:55.73, and Grace Niebrugge finished 15th at 26:45.22.
As for Teutopolis, Maddie Zane finished 19th at 31:22.22, and Claire Overbeck finished 20th at 25:39.85.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.