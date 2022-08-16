GIRLS GOLF
Teutopolis Girls Invitational
Effingham defeated St. Anthony and Teutopolis at the Teutopolis Girls Invitational Tuesday.
The Flaming Hearts fired a 205, the Bulldogs shot a 226, and the Lady Shoes shot a 247.
Senior Marah Kirk led Effingham with a final round 46; senior Marissa Allie shot a 50; junior Elena Niebrugge shot a 54; freshman Ella Tuman shot a 55; senior Ella Niebrugge shot a 57, and senior Anna Hirtzel shot a 58.
Sophomore Addie Krouse led St. Anthony with a final round 39; senior Madison Brummer shot a 49; junior Sydney Kibler shot a 66, and sophomore Mia Schwing shot a 72.
Lastly, freshman Halle Bushue led Teutopolis with a 57; senior Alaina Helmink shot a 60; senior Abigail Wortman shot a 64; Bloemer shot a 66; senior Josie Deters shot a 67, and senior Mollie Koester shot a 68.
The three Lady Shoes' scores that didn't count toward the team total came from Niemerg (70), sophomore Margaret Wente (71), and sophomore Madi Deters (87).
BASEBALL
Christ Our Rock Lutheran 10, Brownstown St. Elmo 3
Brownstown St. Elmo (BSE) fell to Christ Our Rock Lutheran (CORL), 10-3, Monday.
The Bombers scored one run in the first, one in the fourth, and one in the sixth.
Jarrett Pasley hit one double in four at-bats for BSE (0-1). Wyatt Forbes hit two singles in four at-bats; Cade Schaub hit two singles in four at-bats and had one RBI; Corey Hoppingarner hit one single and one double in three at-bats; Lucas Powell hit one single in two at-bats, and Calin Chandler hit one single in one at-bat and had one RBI.
Adam Atwood took the loss for the Bombers. He threw three innings and allowed eight runs — three earned — and three walks with one strikeout.
UP NEXT
BSE returns to the field Thursday when they play at Wayne City/Webber.
