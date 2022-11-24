BOYS BASKETBALL
Breese Central 58, Effingham 32
Effingham fell to Breese Central on Tuesday in the St. Anthony Turkey Tournament.
The Flaming Hearts (0-1) lost 58-32.
Garrett Wolfe had 12 points for Effingham. Andrew Donaldson had seven. Cannon Bockhorn had five. Logan Heil had four, and Andrew Splechter and Spencer Fox had two.
Teutopolis 48, Highland 36
Teutopolis defeated Highland on Tuesday in the St. Anthony Turkey Tournament.
The Wooden Shoes (2-0) won 48-36.
Caleb Siemer had 16 points. Joey Niebrugge had eight. Garrett Gaddis had seven. James Niebrugge had five. Brendan Niebrugge had four. Logan Ropke and Mitch Koester had three, and Tyler Pruemer had two.
Morton 64, Altamont 53
Altamont fell to Morton on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup at Morton High School.
The Indians (0-1) lost 64-53.
Mason Robinson had 16 points. Avery Jahraus had 14. Eric Kollmann had eight. Wyatt Phillips had seven. Dillan Elam had six, and Aden McManaway had two.
North Clay 63, Newton 62
North Clay defeated Newton on Tuesday in the Cumberland Turkey Tournament.
The Cardinals (1-0) won 63-62.
Logan Fleener had 31 points. Alex Boose had 21. Levi Smith and Carder Walden had four. Ethan Kuenstler had two, and Jesse Wiedner had one.
As for the Eagles (0-1), Caden Nichols had 22 points. Parker Wolf had 14. Dylan Gier had 12. Kyle Bergbower had five. Gus Bierman had four. Marc Jansen had three, and Max Meinhart and Jacob Weber had one.
Cumberland 66, Marshall 30
Cumberland defeated Marshall on Tuesday in the Cumberland Turkey Tournament.
The Pirates (1-0) won 66-30.
Gavin Hendrix had 22 points for Cumberland. Jaxon Boldt had 12. Trevin Magee had 10. Kelby Bierman had nine. Blake McMechan and Maddox McElravy had four. Bryant Weber had three, and Zack Harmon had two.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 47, LeRoy 41
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated LeRoy on Tuesday in the Cerro Gordo-Bement Tournament.
The Hatchets (1-0) won 47-41.
Austin Wittenberg had 16 points. Carter Chaney had 12. Jordan Wittenberg had nine. Nathaniel Gracey had four, and Talon Bridges, Rhett Rincker, and Dylan Curry had two.
South Central 54, Flora 44
South Central defeated Flora on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup at Flora High School.
The Cougars (1-0) won 54-44.
Aidan Dodson had 19 points for South Central. Anthony Buonaura had 14. Ethan Watwood had nine. Seth Bergmann had seven. Brody Markley had three, and Rahkeim Anderson had two.
Ramsey 64, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 55
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Ramsey on Tuesday in the Mulberry Grove FNB Community Bank Turkey Tournament.
The Bobcats (0-1) lost 64-55.
Clayton Wojcik had 15 points. AJ Radloff had seven. Gage Lorton and Kenny Robbins had six. Trevor Thies and Layne Jones had five. Carson Evans and Kaidyn Calame had three. Carter Bain and Carson Underwood had two, and Drake Davis had one.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dieterich 49, Bridgeport Red Hill 14
Dieterich defeated Bridgeport Red Hill on Tuesday in the Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Movin' Maroons (1-3) won 49-14.
Miley Britton had 19 points. Cortney Brummer and Ruby Westendorf had eight. Estella Meinhart and Heaven Kinnison had four, and Madison Hahn, Addison Miller, and Sammi Goebel had two.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 67, Ramsey 22
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Ramsey on Tuesday in the Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Bobcats (3-0) won 67-22.
Macee Rodman had 19 points and four steals for CHBC. Gracie Heckert had 17 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. Carmen Olesen had 10 points. Mady Wojcik had nine points and 11 rebounds. Ruby Stuckemeyer had five points. Marissa Summers had four points, and Karlee Smith had three points.
Cumberland 57, Macon Meridian 28
Cumberland defeated Macon Meridian on Tuesday in the Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Lady Pirates (1-2) won 57-28.
Katelyn Shoemaker had 22 points for Cumberland. Jadalyn Sowers had four. Paige Dittamore had 13. Abbie Becker had six. Isabel Martinez had four, and Jade Carr had eight.
Brownstown-St. Elmo 45, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 32
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg on Tuesday in the Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Bombers (3-0) won 45-32.
Lexi Seabaugh had 18 points. Natelly Beall had 10. Alice Turco had five. Laney Baldrige had four, and Avery Myers, Anna Stine, Sydney Stine, and Jayna Ireland had two.
As for the Hatchets (0-3), Ella Kinkelaar had 16 points. Samantha Hayes had 14, and Ellie Wittenberg had two.
North Clay 58, Bluford Webber 38
North Clay defeated Bluford Webber on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup at Webber High School.
The Lady Cardinals (3-0) won 58-38.
Alexis VanDyke had 21 points for North Clay. Allison Czyzewski had 15. Miah Ballard had seven. Sydney Kincaid had six. Matia Price had four. Leah Wetherholt had three, and Karlie Guinn had two.
