SOFTBALL
Effingham 3, Teutopolis 2
Effingham defeated Teutopolis, 3-2, at Effingham High School Softball Field.
Raegan Boone had two hits and one RBI. Sidney Donaldson and Jennifer Jamison each had one hit and one RBI and Riley Cunningham, Mya Harvey and Madi Kirk each had one hit for the Flaming Hearts.
Natalie Armstrong pitched for Effingham and allowed four hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with eight strikeouts over seven innings.
As for the Lady Shoes, Emily Konkel had one hit and two RBIs and Malea Helmink, Kaylee Niebrugge and Jordan Goeckner each had one hit.
Courtney Gibson pitched for T-Town and allowed seven hits, three runs and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings.
Altamont 6, Dieterich 0
Altamont defeated Dieterich, 6-0, at Dieterich High School Softball Field.
Claire Boehm had two hits. Grace Lemke had one hit and two RBIs. Lanie Tedrick had one hit and one RBI and Skylie Klein, Peyton Osteen, Sophia Pearcy and Kylie Osteen each had one hit for the Lady Indians.
Lemke pitched and allowed two hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts over seven innings.
As for the Maroons, Estella Meinhart and Allie Uthell each had hits.
Mulberry Grove 12, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 3
CHBC fell to Mulberry Grove, 12-3, at Beecher City Community Park.
Ruby Stuckemeyer had two hits and two RBIs. Madison Wojcik, Birgen Schlanser and Marissa Summers each had one hit and Macee Rodman had one RBI for the Bobcats.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 10, Toledo (Cumberland) 0
WSS defeated Cumberland, 10-0, in Windsor.
Kaylyn Carey had two hits and two RBIs. Ella Kinkelaar and Sam Porter each had two hits and one RBI. Alexis Gee had one hit and two RBIs. Sam Hayes, Ava Richards, Ellie Wittenberg and Katelyn VonBhrens each had one hit and Alaira Firese had one hit and one RBI for the Hatchets.
Hayes pitched for WSS and allowed one hit and three walks with eight strikeouts over six innings.
As for the Lady Pirates, Isabel Martinez had the lone hit.
BASEBALL
Benton 5, Teutopolis 4
Teutopolis fell to Benton, 5-4, at Teutopolis High School Baseball Field.
Logan Roepke had three hits and one RBI. Caleb Siemer had two hits and two RBIs. Evan Waldhoff had two hits and one RBI. Conner Siemer had two hits and Brett Kreke had one hit for the Wooden Shoes.
Tyler Pruemer and Caleb Siemer pitched for T-Town. Pruemer threw five innings and allowed seven hits, four runs and three walks with five strikeouts; Siemer threw two innings and allowed two hits, one run and one walk with four strikeouts.
Altamont 7, Brownstown/St. Elmo 0
Altamont defeated Brownstown/St. Elmo, 7-0, at Brownstown High School Baseball Field.
Nathan Stuemke had two hits and two RBIs. Mason Robinson, Wyatt Phillips and Dillan Elam each had one hit. Kaidyn Miller and Logan Cornett each had two RBIs and Nathan Shepard hard one RBI for the Indians.
Ethan Robbins pitched for Altamont and allowed two walks with 12 strikeouts over seven innings.
As for the Bombers, Adam Atwood had the lone hit.
Dieterich 3, Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville 0
Dieterich defeated Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville, 3-0, at Dieterich High School Baseball Field.
Garrett Niebrugge, Noah Dill, Sam Hardike, Andrew Hall and Lucas Westendorf each had one hit for the Maroons.
Westendorf pitched for Dieterich and allowed four hits with seven strikeouts over seven innings.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 3, Mulberry Grove 2
CHBC defeated Mulberry Grove, 3-2, at Beecher City High School.
Clayton Wojcik and Jacob Doty each had one RBI. AJ Radloff and Layne Jones each had two hits. Wyatt Rueff had one hit and one RBI and Gage Lorton and Blake Mueller each had one hit for the Bobcats.
Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) 7, Newton 1
Newton fell to Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 7-1, at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park.
Dalton Baltzell had two hits. Owen Mahaffey, Gage Reynolds and Payton Harris each had one hit and Carder Reich had one RBI for the Eagles.
Max Meinhart pitched for Newton and allowed seven hits, seven runs (two earned) and one walk with two strikeouts.
Toledo (Cumberland) 15, Cerro Gordo/Bement 9
Cumberland defeated Cerro Gordo/Bement, 15-9, in Cerro Gordo.
Hudson McElravy had three hits and three RBIs. Maddox McElravy, Gavin Hendrix, Sawyer Keyser and Bryant Weber each had two hits. Kade McMechan had two hits and one RBI. Trevin Magee had one hit and one RBI. Blake McMechan had one hit and Ty Bradley had one hit and three RBIs for the Pirates.
Louisville (North Clay) 6, Vandalia 4
North Clay defeated Vandalia, 6-4, at Vandalia High School.
Daniel Warren had three hits and two RBIs. Cody Zimdars had two hits and one RBI. Carder Walden had two hits and Alex Boose had one hit and two RBIs for the Cardinals.
Walden and Jack Compton pitched for North Clay. Walden threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, four runs (two earned) and three walks with one strikeout; Compton threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed one hit with three strikeouts.
BOYS TENNIS
Effingham 5, Newton 4
Effingham defeated Newton, 5-4, on Senior Day at Effingham High School Tennis Courts.
The Flaming Hearts honored their lone senior, Thad Dillow, during the match.
In singles competition, Dillow defeated Ben Street (6-3, 7-5). Isaac Street defeated Blayne Pals (6-1, 6-1). Joao Sandoval defeated Evan Pryor (6-1, 6-0). Isaac Kocher defeated Preston Siner (7-5, 6-2). Ross Schaefer defeated Alex Bigard (3-6, 6-3, 10-6) and Cannon Bockhorn defeated Wesley Britton (6-2, 6-3).
In doubles matches, Dillow and Pals defeated Ben Street and Kocher (6-3, 6-4). Isaac Street and Sandoval defeated Siner and Pryor (6-0, 6-2) and Schaefer and Bockhorn defeated Bigard and Britton (6-1, 6-2).
Effingham (St. Anthony) 6, Flora 3
St. Anthony defeated Flora, 6-3, at Flora High School.
Manaye Mossman lost to Bobby Powless (6-7, 2-6). Adam Rudibaugh defeated Ollie Collins (6-2, 6-1). Evan Mossman defeated Justin Pietz (6-1, 6-2). Aidan Tegeler defeated Adam Pietz (6-3, 6-4). Connor Eggars defeated Braxton Pipher (6-4, 6-3) and Matt Herzing fell to Zaiden Lewis (4-6, 4-6).
In doubles matches, Tegeler and Manaye Mossman defeated Powless and Collins (6-4, 4-6, 10-2). Evan Mossman and Rudibaugh defeated Adam Pietz and Jordan Gocey (6-4, 6-1) and Herzing and Eggars fell to Justin Pietz and Pipher (3-6, 6-7).
