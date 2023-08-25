DIETERICH — The Dieterich volleyball team fell to Cisne on Tuesday in two sets.
The Movin Maroons (1-1) lost the first set 25-23 after leading 22-14 at one point during it.
They then lost the second 25-15.
Olivia Brummer had 13 digs and seven kills. Hailey McWhorter had one ace, one dig and two kills. Ruby Westendorf had three aces, five digs, three kills and one blocked shot. Ella Kreke had four digs, two kills and 12 assists. Bailey McClain had one dig. Marli Michl had 14 digs, two kills and one assist. Frances Verdeyen had one kill and one blocked shot and Allie Uthell had five digs and one kill.
Teutopolis 2, Olney (Richland County) 0
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes defeated the Olney (Richland County) Tigers in two sets on Tuesday.
Teutopolis (2-0) won the first set 25-15 and the second 25-18.
Emma Deters had four kills, three blocked shots, one dig and one assist. Sara Niemerg had five kills, one ace and two digs. TaNeal Einhorn had two kills. RyLee Dittamore had four kills, one ace and five digs. Molly Pals had two kills, two blocked shots and two digs. Megan Brummer had one kill and one dig. Sara Zumbahlen had one kill and five assists. Danielle Probst had four aces, one dig and nine assists. Claresa Ruholl had 12 digs and one assist. Summer Wall had one ace. Ava Ruholl had one dig. Gabby Tegeler had one dig and Olivia Cates had one ace.
“We did our silly run to start things with three unforced errors out of the gate, but after that, we played a smart match,” said head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Daily News. “We weren’t aced once, which is fabulous passing and by limiting our errors, we kept the pressure on Olney all evening.”
Bethany (Okaw Valley) 2, Neoga 1
The Neoga Indians fell to the Bethany (Okaw Valley) Timberwolves in three sets on Tuesday.
Neoga (0-1) lost the first set 23-25, won the second 25-14 and lost the third 25-27.
Haylee Campbell had eight kills, one blocked shot and five digs. Natalie O’Dell had four kills, one blocked shot, eight assists and one ace. Brynn Richards had four kills and two blocked shots. Audrey Kepp had eight assists and one ace. Katelyn Strohl had eight digs. Allison Sampson had five digs and Gracie Eaton had one ace.
St. Elmo/Brownstown 2, Martinsville 0
The St. Elmo/Brownstown Eagles defeated the Martinsville Bluestreaks in two sets on Tuesday.
SE/B (1-1) won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-15.
Jayna Ireland had nine kills, two blocked shots and one dig. Anna Stine had three kills and two digs. Addie Sasse had three kills, three aces, one dig and 12 assists. Abbi Ledbetter had two kills and two aces. Peyton Garrard had two kills, one ace and two digs. Macie Gammon had two kills, two aces and one dig. Daniella Haslett had one kill. Kinley Carson had three aces, one dig and six assists. Presley Williams had one blocked shot and one dig and Cordelia Lytle had one dig and one assist.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 2, Mulberry Grove 1
The Cowden-Herrick Bobcats defeated the Mulberry Grove Lady Aces in two sets on Tuesday.
CH/BC (1-0) won the first 25-16, lost the second 22-25 and won the third 25-19.
Karlee Smith had five kills, three aces, one assist, two blocked shots and two digs. Ellie Miller had three kills, one ace and 11 digs. Marissa Summers had one ace, 17 assists and four digs. Macee Rodman had six kills, two aces and three digs. Birgen Schlanser had one kill and eight digs. Kyleigh Wallace had five kills, three aces and one blocked shot. Sarah Doedtman had one assist and Katlyn Arnett had two aces and two digs.
Oblong 2, Toledo (Cumberland) 0
The Cumberland Lady Pirates lost to the Oblong Lady Panthers in two sets on Tuesday.
Cumberland (0-1) lost the first set 19-25 and the second 23-25.
Katelyn Shoemaker had five kills and four blocked shots. Hannah Shoemaker had four kills and two blocked shots. McKenzie Matteson had two kills and two digs. Charlee Thornton had one kill, one ace, five blocked shots and eight digs. Alysa Dittamore had one kill, one blocked shot and one dig. Jadalyn Sowers had one ace. Suzanna Fritts had nine digs. Leah Gray had three digs. Katelyn Haarmann had two digs and Brielle Aaron had one dig.
Robinson 2, Louisville (North Clay) 0
The North Clay Lady Cardinals fell to the Robinson Maroons in two sets on Tuesday.
North Clay (0-1) lost the first set 25-27 and the second 22-25.
Camdyn Tappendorf had four kills, eight digs and eight assists. Morgan Hance had four kills, one blocked shot, six digs and one assist. Miah Ballard had two kills and 14 digs. Samantha Craig had two kills, two aces and three digs. Callie Johnson had two kills and 10 digs. Keidra Kuenstler had 14 digs. Sydney Kincaid had seven digs and Kyia Cone had one dig.
Farina (South Central) 2, Ramsey 1
The South Central Lady Cougars defeated the Ramsey Lady Rams in three sets on Tuesday.
South Central (1-0) lost the first 23-25, won the second 25-15 and won the third 25-13.
Emma Runge had 10 digs. Megan Yates had 12 assists, two digs and two aces. Jalynn Mitchell had five digs and two aces. Raegan Roberts had one kill, 10 assists, two digs and two aces. Lauren Johnson had one kill. Emma Chambers had two kills, two digs and one ace. Brooke Cowger had 13 kills, five digs and one blocked shot. Emma Jenne had six kills and Bailey Wodtka had two kills, one dig and three aces.
Farina (South Central) 11, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 0
The South Central Cougars defeated the Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets on Tuesday, 11-0.
Brody Markley went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Zane Montes went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Colton Smith went 0-for-2 with two runs, one RBI and one walk. Coen West went 0-for-1 with one run and two walks. Callaway Smith went 0-for-1 with one run, one RBI and two walks. Colby Bursott went 0-for-2 with one run, two RBIs and one walk. Trevan Sidwell went 0-for-2 with one run, one RBI and one walk. Max Magnus went 0-for-2 with one run, one RBI and one walk. Maddox Robb went 2-for-2 with one RBI and one walk and Lucas Bursott scored one run.
Callaway Smith and Sidwell pitched for South Central (4-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference). Smith allowed one hit and three strikeouts over three innings. Sidwell allowed two hits and three strikeouts over two innings.
For Stewardson-Strasburg (0-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Ben Bridges went 2-for-3 with one double and Connor Manhart went 1-for-2.
Jackson Gurgel, Kendall Morris, Branson Tingley and Manhart pitched for the Hatchets. Gurgel allowed two hits, four runs (two earned) and two walks to two strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings. Morris allowed two hits, seven runs (six earned) and five walks. Tingley allowed two walks in 2/3 of an inning and Manhart allowed two hits and two strikeouts over two innings.
