BOYS BASKETBALL
Altamont 60, Flora 28
Altamont defeated Flora, 60-28, at Flora High.
Dillan Elam led the Indians (20-3) with 19 points, while Avery Jahraus had 13; Kienon Eirhart and Kaidyn Miller had seven; Eric Kollmann had five; Jared Hammer had three, and Kaden Davis, Keegan Schultz, and Logan Cornett had two.
As for the Wolves (15-9), Malachi Tolliver had nine points; Jacob Stanford had seven; Trevor Johnson had five, and Neil Young had four.
|Altamont
|12
|8
|18
|22
|60
|Flora
|12
|3
|11
|2
|28
A - Hammer 3, Davis 2, Elam 19, Av. Jahraus 13, Schultz 2, Cornett 2, Eirhart 7, Kollmann 5, K. Miller 7. FG 23, FT 4-8, F 10. (3-pointers: Elam 5, Av. Jahraus 3, Hammer 1, K. Miller 1).
St. Elmo-Brownstown 73, Dieterich 61
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Dieterich in overtime, 73-61, at St. Elmo High.
Jarrett Pasley led the Eagles (16-7, 2-3 National Trail Conference) with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Adam Atwood had 21 points on 5-of-9 shooting with seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals.
Cade Schaub had 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting with three rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one blocked shot.
Brody Mason had five points on 2-of-3 shooting with one rebound and one steal.
Wyatt Stine had four points on 2-of-5 shooting with three rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one blocked shot, and Caleb Campbell had four points on 0-of-6 shooting with one rebound, one assist, and one blocked shot.
As for the Movin' Maroons (12-10, 3-4 National Trail Conference), Lucas Westendorf had 25 points on 6-of-13 shooting with nine rebounds, six assists, and five steals.
Kolton Kidd had 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting with three rebounds.
Caleb Gephart had nine points on 4-of-14 shooting with six rebounds, six assists, and two blocked shots.
Dane Curry had six points on 2-of-4 shooting with one rebound and one steal.
Jaxon Funneman had four points on 2-of-6 shooting with two rebounds.
Cole Will had three points on 1-of-4 shooting with two rebounds and one steal.
Luke Wente had three points on 1-of-1 shooting with one rebound, and Garrett Niebrugge had one point on 0-of-2 shooting with two rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
|St. Elmo-Brownstown
|19
|6
|18
|13
|17
|73
|Dieterich
|14
|19
|10
|13
|5
|61
SEB - Pasley 23, Atwood 21, Schaub 16, Mason 5, Stine 4, Campbell 4. FG 23, FT 19-26, F 17. (3-pointers: Pasley 4, Schaub 2, Atwood 1, Mason 1. Fouled out: Pasley); D - Westendorf 25, Kidd 10, Gephart 9, Curry 6, Funneman 4, C. Will 3, Wente 3, Niebrugge 1. FG 20, FT 13-16, F 22. (3-pointers: Westendorf 3, Curry 2, Kidd 1, Gephart 1, Wente 1).
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 74, Mulberry Grove 45
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Mulberry Grove, 74-45, at Beecher City High.
AJ Radloff led the Bobcats (6-18, 2-0 Egyptian Illini Conference) with 15 points, while Kaidyn Calame had 14; Trevor Thies had 12; Carter Bain had 10; Clayton Wojcik had eight; Gage Lorton had seven; Carsen Underwood had six, and Kyle Lamb had two.
As for the Aces (3-17), Carter Scoggins and Arjan Epperson had nine points; Landon Sugg had seven; Aaron Cook had six; Jackson Icenogle had five; Conner Hartman had three, and Hagan Hendrichsmeyer, Logan Bauer, and Brody Bauer had two.
|Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City
|20
|20
|18
|16
|74
|Mulberry Grove
|8
|14
|12
|11
|45
CHBC - Bain 10, Wojcik 8, Underwood 6, Calame 14, Thies 12, Lorton 7, Radloff 15, Lamb 2. FG 30, FT 7-15, F 14. (3-pointers: Bain 2, Underwood 2, Calame 2, Thies 1).
Neoga 76, Louisville (North Clay) 55
Neoga defeated Louisville (North Clay), 76-55, at Neoga High.
Quintin Richards led the Indians (8-17, 3-4 National Trail Conference) with 33 points, while Brady Reynolds had 17; Bryar Hennesay had eight; Trey Sheehan and Kaden Will had six; Landon Titus had four, and Ryan Koester had two.
As for the Cardinals (16-8, 4-2 National Trail Conference), Alex Boose had 22 points; Logan Fleener had 16; Levi Smith had eight; Cody Zimdars had four; Carder Walden had three, and Ethan Kuenstler had two.
|Neoga
|14
|15
|18
|29
|76
|Louisville (North Clay)
|12
|9
|10
|24
|55
N - Titus 4, Reynolds 17, Sheehan 6, Richards 33, Hennesay 8, Will 6, Koester 2. FG 28, FT 12-18, F 13. (3-pointers: Reynolds 4, Richards 3, Hennesay 1); NC - Zimdars 4, Kuenstler 2, Smith 8, Fleener 16, Boose 22, Walden 3. FG 22, FT 8-14, F 15. (3-pointers: Zimdars 1, Smith 1, Boose 1. Fouled out: Boose).
Pana 41, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 40
Pana defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 41-40, at Pana High.
Carter Chaney led the Hatchets (17-8) with 11 points; Austin and Jordan Wittenberg had eight; Dylan Curry had seven; Nathaniel Gracey had three; Talon Bridges had two, and Jackson Gurgel had one.
As for the Panthers (13-11), Devon Peebles had 25 points; Max Lynch had seven; Ace Armstrong had five, and Parker Ruot and Brant Bowker had two.
|Pana
|11
|15
|6
|9
|41
|Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg
|13
|10
|13
|4
|40
WSS - Chaney 11, J. Wittenberg 8, A. Wittenberg 8, Curry 7, Gracey 3, Bridges 2, Gurgel 1. FG 17, FT 8-13. (3-pointers: Gracey 1, Chaney 1).
Toledo (Cumberland) 57, Cerro Gordo-Bement 31
Cumberland defeated Cerro Gordo-Bement, 57-31, at Cumberland High.
Gavin Hendrix had 21 points to lead the Pirates (12-12, 3-3 Lincoln Prairie Conference), while Trevin Magee had 11; Maddox McElravy had six; Jaxon Boldt had five; Blake McMechan and Bryant Weber had three, and Kaleb Bierman, Grady Jones, Zack Buescher, and Zack Harmon had two.
|Cumberland
|18
|15
|12
|12
|57
|Cerro Gordo-Bement
|11
|6
|6
|8
|31
C - McMechan 3, Weber 3, McElravy 6, Ka. Bierman 2, Jones 2, Buescher 2, Harmon 2, Magee 11, Hendrix 21, Boldt 5. FG 21, FT 11-13, F 11. (3-pointers: Magee 2, McMechan 1, Weber 1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Effingham 65, Charleston 10
Effingham defeated Charleston, 65-10, at Charleston High.
Ella Niebrugge and Bria Beals led the Flaming Hearts (18-9, 5-5 Apollo Conference) with 10 points, while Alyssa Martin and Saige Althoff had eight; Taylor Greene and Riley Cunningham had seven; Sidney Donaldson and Olivia Moser had four; Rylea Hodge had three, and Lily Wise and Abby Cunningham had two.
|Effingham
|24
|19
|13
|9
|65
|Charleston
|2
|0
|3
|5
|10
E - Niebrugge 10, Althoff 8, Beals 10, Donaldson 4, Wise 2, Hodge 3, Greene 7, R. Cunningham 7, A. Cunningham 2, Moser 4, Martin 8. FG 28, FT 5-8, F 3. (3-pointers: Niebrugge 1, Hodge 1, Greene 1, R. Cunningham 1).
Teutopolis 59, Altamont 36
Teutopolis defeated Altamont, 59-36, at Altamont High.
Kaylee Niebrugge led the Lady Shoes (24-3) with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting with five steals.
Courtney Gibson had six points on 3-of-5 shooting with one rebound and one steal.
Katie Kremer had six points on 3-of-4 shooting with two rebounds.
Anna Probst had five points on 1-of-3 shooting.
Emily Konkel had five points on 3-of-4 shooting with one steal.
Isabelle Zerrusen had four points on 2-of-3 shooting with one rebound.
Estella Mette had three points on 1-of-4 shooting with one rebound.
Mollie Ruholl had three points on 1-of-3 shooting, and Joleen Deters, Taylor Bueker, Summer Wall, and Allie Ruholl had two points.
As for the Lady Indians (11-15), Kaylee Lurkins had 10 points, while Peyton Osteen had seven; Skylie Klein had six; Claire Boehm and Libby Reardon had four; Bri Grunloh had three, and Kylie Osteen had two.
|Teutopolis
|19
|12
|14
|14
|59
|Altamont
|7
|14
|7
|8
|36
T - A. Probst 5, Gibson 6, Deters 2, Bueker 2, Probst 2, Kremer 6, Konkel 5, Niebrugge 17, Mette 3, Wall 2, Ruholl 3, Zerrusen 4, A. Ruholl 2. FG 23, FT 13-18, F 7. (3-pointers: Konkel 1, M. Ruholl 1); A - Grunloh 3, Boehm 4, P. Osteen 7, Lurkins 10, K. Osteen 2, Klein 6, Reardon 4. FG 16, FT 2-5, F 13. (3-pointers: Grunloh 1, P. Osteen 1).
Robinson 75, Dieterich 48
Dieterich fell to Robinson, 75-48, at Dieterich High.
Cortney Brummer led the Movin' Maroons (12-15) with 16 points, while Miley Britton had 12; Estella Meinhart had seven; Ruby Westendorf had five; Kady Tegeler had four, and Sammi Goebel and Heaven Kinnison had two.
|Robinson
|17
|20
|24
|14
|75
|Dieterich
|12
|15
|7
|14
|48
D - Tegeler 4, Brummer 16, Britton 12, Westendorf 5, Meinhart 7, Goebel 2, Kinnison 2. FG 21, FT 5-13, F 20. (3-pointers: Brummer 1. Fouled out: Britton).
Tuscola 46, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 22
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Tuscola, 46-22, at Tuscola High.
Ella Kinkelaar led the Hatchets (9-16) with 11 points, while Samantha Hayes had six; Ava Richards and Morgan Mathis had two, and Ellie Wittenberg had one.
|Tuscola
|20
|5
|12
|9
|46
|Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg
|4
|4
|8
|6
|22
