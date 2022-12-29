BOYS BASKETBALL
Altamont 54, Johnston City 51
Altamont defeated Johnston City on Tuesday in the Sesser-Valier Tournament.
The Indians (8-3) won 54-51.
Mason Robinson had 20 points. Wyatt Phillips had nine. Dillan Elam and Avery Jahraus had six. Logan Cornett and Kienon Eirhart had four. Eric Kollmann had three, and Kaidyn Miller had two.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54, Neoga 45
Neoga fell to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday in the Monticello Tournament.
The Indians (5-9) lost 54-45.
Quintin Richards had 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting with seven rebounds and one block. Brady Reynolds had 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting with five rebounds, two assists, and three steals, and Kaden Will had three points on 1-of-1 shooting with three rebounds and one steal.
As for the Falcons, Seth Barnes had 27 points on 13-of-20 shooting with four rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Seth Kollross had nine points on 4-of-8 shooting with seven rebounds and four assists. Kellan Fanson had nine points on 2-of-10 shooting with eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Chase Minion had five points on 2-of-3 shooting with two rebounds, and Brayden Elliott had four points on 1-of-2 shooting with one rebound and one assist.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49, Neoga 38
Neoga fell to Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday in the Monticello Tournament.
The Indians (5-8) lost 49-38.
Brady Reynolds had 16 points on 4-of-10 shooting with eight rebounds, three assists, one block, and four steals. Trey Sheehan had nine points on 4-of-13 shooting with two rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Quintin Richards had seven points on 2-of-8 shooting with seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Kaden Will had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Luke Keller had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with one rebound, and Braydon Letterle had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with one rebound.
As for the Panthers, Kayden Snelling had 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting with five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Noah Steiner had nine points on 3-of-7 shooting with five rebounds and one assist. Mason Uden had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting with four assists and four steals. Jeremiah Ager had six points on 2-of-4 shooting with six rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Ty Graham had five points on 2-of-5 shooting with three assists, one block, and two steals. Griffin Johnson had three points on 1-of-3 shooting. Sawyer Floyd had three points on 1-of-1 shooting with four rebounds. Ethan Donaldson had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with four rebounds and one steal, and Robert Boyd-Meents had two points on 1-of-4 shooting with one rebound, two assists, and three steals.
Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 51, Cumberland 39
Cumberland fell to Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Tuesday in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament.
The Pirates (5-8) lost 51-39.
Gavin Hendrix had 17 points. Trevin Magee had 12. Kelby Bierman had five. Maddox McElravy had three, and Bryant Weber had two.
Cumberland 49, Vandalia 44
Cumberland defeated Vandalia on Tuesday in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament.
The Pirates (5-7) won 49-44.
Gavin Hendrix had 19 points. Trevin Magee had 11. Blake McMechan and Maddox McElravy had seven, and Bryant Weber had five.
As for the Vandals, Preston Nestrick had 15 points. Wade Brannon had 10. Matthew Hagy had nine. Reid Well had six. Andrew Kelly had three, and Jacob Johnson had two.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 42, Effingham 36
Teutopolis defeated Effingham on Tuesday in the Charleston Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Shoes (12-2) beat the Flaming Hearts (12-4), 42-36.
Kaylee Niebrugge had 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting with nine rebounds and one assist. Emily Konkel had nine points on 3-of-10 shooting with four rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Summer Wall had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting with two steals. Chloe Probst had four points on 2-of-4 shooting with four rebounds and two assists, and Courtney Gibson had four points on 2-of-4 shooting with four rebounds, four steals, and two assists.
As for Effingham, Bria Beals had 17 points. Alyssa Martin had nine. Ella Niebrugge had five. Madison Mapes and Olivia Moser had two, and Rylea Hodge had one.
Effingham 74, Charleston 17
Effingham defeated Charleston on Tuesday in the Charleston Holiday Tournament.
The Flaming Hearts (12-3) won 74-17.
Bria Beals had 20 points. Saige Althoff had 14. Alyssa Martin had 12. Ella Niebrugge had six. Averie Wolfe, Rylea Hodge, and Olivia Moser had five. Taylor Greene had three. Lily Wise had two, and Marissa Allie and Riley Cunningham had one.
St. Anthony 61, Sullivan 47
St. Anthony defeated Sullivan on Tuesday in the Mattoon Tournament.
The Bulldogs (12-3) won 61-47.
Stacie Vonderheide had 19 points. Nancy Ruholl had 13. Lucy Fearday had 11. Anna Faber had 10. Ady Rios had six and Rillie Willenborg had two.
Champaign Central 64, St. Anthony 42
St. Anthony fell to Champaign Central on Tuesday in the Mattoon Tournament.
The Bulldogs (11-3) lost 64-42.
Lucy Fearday had 17 points. Nancy Ruholl and Anna Faber had 14. Stacie Vonderheide had six, and Kallie Kabbes had one.
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Altamont 26
Altamont fell to Mahomet-Seymour on Tuesday in the Mattoon Tournament.
The Lady Indians (10-5) lost 49-26.
Peyton Osteen had nine points. Claire Boehm had six. Bri Grunloh, Kaylee Lurkins, and Libby Reardon had three, and Kylie Osteen had two.
Mattoon 48, Altamont 35
Altamont fell to Mattoon on Tuesday in the Mattoon Tournament.
The Lady Indians (10-4) lost 48-35.
Remi Miller had seven points. Peyton Osteen and Kaylee Lurkins had six. Claire Boehm and Skylie Klein had five. Kylie Osteen had four, and Bri Grunloh had two.
Neoga 65, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28
Neoga defeated Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday in the Monticello Tournament.
The Indians (16-1) won 65-28.
Sydney Richards had 29 points on 13-of-16 shooting with four rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Haylee Campbell had 14 points on 7-of-16 shooting with eight rebounds, four assists, and six steals. Brynn Richards had seven points on 3-of-9 shooting with eight rebounds, six assists, and one steal. Gracie Eaton had seven points on 3-of-3 shooting with one rebound, one steal, and one block. Allison Worman had six points on 3-of-7 shooting with four rebounds, one steal, and two blocks, and Sydney Hakman had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with one rebound and two assists.
Neoga 82, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 29
Neoga defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday in the Monticello Tournament.
The Indians (15-1) won 82-29.
Sydney Richards had 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting with six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks. Haylee Campbell had 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting with 15 rebounds. Brynn Richards had 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting with three rebounds, two assists, five steals, and three blocks. Allison Worman had eight points on 4-of-5 shooting with six rebounds, one assist, and three blocks. Gracie Eaton had three points on 1-of-5 shooting with two steals. Atalie Osborn had three points and one steal. Allison Sampson had two points on 1-of-4 shooting with one rebound, four assists, two steals, and one block, and Karly McKinney had two points on 1-of-1 shooting.
North Clay 71, Trenton Wesclin 52
North Clay defeated Trenton Wesclin on Tuesday in the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Cardinals (8-4) won 71-52.
Miah Ballard had 25 points. Allison Czyzewski and Alexis VanDyke had 14. Sydney Kincaid had eight. Matia Price had six, and Lucy Clark and Leah Wetherholt had two.
