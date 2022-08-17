SOFTBALL
Effingham Junior High School 16, Mattoon Middle School 5
Effingham defeated Mattoon, 16-5, Tuesday.
The Mustangs scored six runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third, and seven in the fourth.
Raddatz hit two singles and two doubles and had two RBIs for Effingham (4-0). Koenig hit two singles and one triple and had one RBI. Hayes hit two singles and one double and had four RBIs. Kirk hit one single and one double and had two RBIs. McBride hit two singles and had two RBIs, and Fearday, Schlanser, and Burgholzer hit one single.
McBride and Poe pitched for the Mustangs. McBride threw three innings and allowed five hits, two earned runs, and two walks with one strikeout; Poe threw two innings and allowed one walk with two strikeouts.
St. Anthony Grade School 22, Moulton Middle School 19
St. Anthony defeated Moulton Middle School, 22-19, Tuesday.
The Bullpups scored eight runs in the first, one in the second, one in the third, six in the fourth, four in the sixth, and two in the seventh.
Schultz hit two singles and one double and had one RBI for St. Anthony. Emmerich hit three singles. Frisbie hit three singles. Kinkelaar hit three singles, and Vineyard, Wines, Denning, Henning, and Hardiek hit one single.
Myers and Wines pitched for the Bullpups. Myers threw four innings and allowed three hits, one earned run, and six walks with three strikeouts; Wines threw three innings and allowed six hits, one earned run, and two walks with four strikeouts.
Cumberland Junior High School 19, Altamont Grade School 6
Cumberland defeated Altamont, 19-6, Tuesday.
The Raiders scored seven runs in the first, three in the third, and nine in the fourth.
Tolen, Claybaugh, Sowers, and Himes hit two singles for Cumberland, while Miller, McMechan, and Schnepper hit one.
Himes pitched for the Raiders. She threw five innings and allowed four hits, two earned runs, and three walks with seven strikeouts.
As for the Wildcats, they scored four runs in the first and two in the second.
Roberts, Hankins, Nelson, and Higgs all hit singles for Altamont (4-3).
Nelson and Long pitched for the Wildcats. Nelson threw one inning and allowed three hits, three earned runs, and four walks with one strikeout; Long threw three innings and allowed eight hits, nine earned runs, and six walks with one strikeout.
Jasper County Junior High 12, Dieterich Junior High School 2
Jasper County defeated Dieterich, 12-2, Tuesday.
The Eagles scored three runs in the first, four in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth, and one in the fifth.
Hermann hit one double and one triple for Jasper County (8-1). Miller hit one triple. Reich hit two singles. Probst hit two singles, and Dhom and Shull hit one single.
Miller and Inyart pitched for the Eagles. Miller threw three innings and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and one walk with two strikeouts; Inyart pitched two innings and allowed one hit and three walks with two strikeouts.
As for the Roadrunners, Michl hit one home run, Funneman hit two singles, and Will hit one single.
Will and Michl pitched for Dieterich. Will threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits, nine earned runs, and four walks with one strikeout; Michl pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed one hit, no earned runs, and three walks, with four strikeouts.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg Grade School 15, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City Junior High 0
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg (WSS) defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City (CHBC), 15-0, Tuesday.
The Comets scored seven runs in the first and eight in the second.
As for the Bobcats, they fell to 2-5 with the loss.
St. Joseph Middle School 17, North Clay Clay City Junior High School 4
North Clay/Clay City fell to St. Joseph, 17-4, Tuesday.
The loss pushed the Indians to 0-5 on the season.
BASEBALL
St. Anthony Grade School 12, Altamont Grade School 2
St. Anthony defeated Altamont, 12-2, Tuesday.
The Bullpups scored three runs in the first, eight in the third, and one in the fourth.
Bushur hit one single and one double and had one RBI for St. Anthony. Wilhour hit one double and three RBIs. Gannaway hit two singles and had one RBI. Waldhoff hit two singles, and Bierman, Stephens, and Bloemer hit one single.
Hann and Gannaway pitched for the Bullpups. Hann threw four innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, and five walks with three strikeouts; Gannaway threw one inning and allowed one walk with three strikeouts.
As for the Wildcats, they scored one run in the second and one in the fourth.
Lee hit one double and had one RBI for Altamont, while Logue hit one single.
Reardon, Durbin, and Burrus pitched for the Wildcats. Reardon threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, six earned runs, and two walks with five strikeouts; Durbin pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed two hits and one earned run, and Burrus pitched one inning and allowed two hits and one earned run.
Jasper County Junior High School 1, Dieterich Junior High School 0
Jasper County defeated Dieterich, 1-0, Tuesday.
The Eagles scored one run in the first.
Cleaver, Clark, and Will hit singles for Jasper County (4-0).
Mulvey and Oldham pitched for the Eagles. Mulvey threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts; Oldham threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed two walks.
As for the Roadrunners, Mineheart and Schottman hit singles.
French pitched for Dieterich. He threw six innings and allowed three hits, no earned runs, and three walks with four strikeouts.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City Junior High School 13, Pana Junior High School 3
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City (CHBC) defeated Pana, 13-3, Tuesday.
The Bobcats scored two runs in the first, six in the second, four in the fourth, and two in the fifth.
Stoldt hit two singles for CHBC. Arnold hit one double, and Howell, McConkey, Wells, C. Vaughn, Lilly, Reed, and G. Vaughn hit one single.
Dilley and Stoldt pitched for the Bobcats. Dilley threw two innings and allowed four hits, three earned runs, and three walks with three strikeouts; Stoldt threw three innings and allowed two hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
North Clay Clay City Junior High 8, Selmaville 7
North Clay/Clay City defeated Selmaville, 8-7, Tuesday.
The win pushed the Indians to 2-2 on the season.
