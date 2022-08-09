SOFTBALL
Jasper County Junior High 14, Parkview Junior High School 0
Jasper County defeated Parkview, 14-0, Tuesday.
The Eagles scored one run in the first, eight in the second, and five in the third.
Dhom hit two singles and one double and had three RBIs for Jasper County (4-0, 1-0 Little Eastern Illini Conference). Probst hit one single and one double. Miller hit one triple and had three RBIs. Schumacher hit one single and had two RBIs. Hermann hit one single and had one RBI. Schackmann hit one single and had one RBI, and Reich, Flowers, and Shull had one RBI.
Ghast, Reynolds, and Miller all pitched for the Eagles. Ghast threw one inning; Reynolds threw one inning and struck out one batter, and Miller threw three innings and allowed one hit and struck out four batters.
UP NEXT: Jasper County returns to the field Thursday against Casey-Westfield.
