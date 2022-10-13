Joey Trupiano woke up Sunday still not believing everything that just happened to him happened.
The St. Anthony sophomore was not only a team state champion but also an individual state champion after firing a one-over-par 73 on Saturday and a three-over-par 75 on Friday at the Class 1A Boys Golf State Final Tournament at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista Golf Course.
“Now that I’ve realized it, it’s crazy,” Trupiano said. “I never got to experience a win like that before, and it’s a moment I’ll never forget. I’m happy I get to be in the trophy case now and my picture and name up on the board in the basketball gym.”
Trupiano now joins select company in Bulldogs’ lore, as well, by becoming the second individual in the program’s history to win an individual state championship.
Mike Imburgia last won it 20 years ago — as a junior — with a two-day score of 147. He also shared the title in 2001 with five other individuals, but the weather forced the tournament to only last one day. Imburgia shot a 72.
Despite Imburgia and Trupiano winning their first individual crowns as sophomores, St. Anthony head coach Phil Zaccari said they both are different.
“Joey’s was two days, and I didn’t expect him to do that for two days because he’s never done it two days in a row,” Zaccari said. “He matured, and he grew, and I don’t know if it was the focus that he wanted to win the state championship for the team, so he just played the way he played to make sure that the team would do what they wanted to do, but his whole demeanor is even-keel.”
Trupiano was one shot shy of tying Imburgia.
Zaccari believes that will only be extra motivation for Trupiano, though, along with the added competition on the team.
“That’ll give something for Joey to shoot for next year, and there will probably be three to four other guys on this team trying to do the same thing,” Zaccari said.
What Trupiano will bring to the table that others don’t is the needed confidence that he can score a favorable round for successive days in a big moment — something that has eluded him.
“It’s increased so much right now,” said Trupiano of his confidence. “Everybody’s talking to me about winning a state championship, being an individual winner, and everything. It’s a dream. You always want to be able to play good golf, especially for two-consecutive days in a tournament that means everything to you. It’s very special.”
As a freshman, Trupiano shot the same score (75) that he shot as a sophomore on the first day.
The only difference was Day 2.
Trupiano fired an 85 on the second day during his freshman campaign; he was 12 shots better as a sophomore.
To Trupiano, though, it’s all about playing the course multiple times to get a handle on how to play it.
“It’s not easy,” Trupiano said. “It gets harder I feel like every time I play it, and that shouldn’t be the case, but I learn more about it every time I play there. I made sure to stay smart on my tee shots, read my putts extra well, and get the speeds dialed in.”
