Trinity Lutheran’s Cardinals flew home last weekend with a state volleyball championship.
Trinity won against St. Rose, 25-11, 25-19, in the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association (SIJHSAA) Small School title game on March 26 at Herrin High School. That ended a long day of volleyball competition for the Cardinals. The SIJHSAA state tournament is a marathon of competition with the finalists playing three other volleyball matches throughout the day.
“In our final set, the eighth graders had amazing services to win the championship. The team still had what was needed to win after playing two intense matches earlier in the day,” said Trinity Lutheran Volleyball Coach Tammy Manhart during a phone interview earlier this week. “It was a two-hour drive back home, so we arrived in town at midnight. We haven’t had a celebration yet; we are going to do it at 5:30 on Friday with a fire truck parade and a reception at the school.”
The Cardinals opened their state tournament bid with a hard-fought 3-set win over St. John Chester by scores of 21-25, 25-17, 15-13 (the third matches in junior high play end at 15 points or above.)
“I didn’t think we’d make it through the day if we had more matches like that one,” Manhart recalled.
After a 90-minute break, Trinity played the team from Jonesboro Middle School. The Cardinals dominated that match, 25-13, 25-12.
“I was relieved we weren’t involved in another knock-down-drag-out match like the first one,” Manhart said.
The toughest test for the Cardinals came in the semi-finals against Pinckneyville. Trinity lost the first set, 25-23, and then soared back in the second, 25-22. Manhart realized her players were exhausted in the third set, so she urged them to keep going for the title.
“My girls were just gassed; I told them you dig deep and step to make plays. That was a true team effort to win that final set,” Manhart.
The postseason for Trinity started on March 15 at the Altamont Regional with impressive wins over St. Peter and Patoka.
The state title season for the parochial school with 100 students will be a fond memory for years to come. And the girls might carry on their winning ways when they play for the Hatchets in high school.
