Coach Cork Invitational
Newton won the Coach Cork Invitational on April 22.
The Eagles finished with 136 points.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City finished fifth with 51 points, Altamont sixth with 29 points, Brownstown St. Elmo in a tie for 10th with eight points, and Teutopolis 14th with four points.
Below is how the top-six athletes did in their respective events.
100m - 1. Parker Wolf, Newton, 10.8; 2. Ayden Cothern, Olney Richland County, 10.8; 3. Evan Schafer, newton, 11.1; 4. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 11.1; 5. Sean Thornton, Salem, 11.2; 6. Ivan Holt, Mt. Carmel, 11.3.
200m - 1. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 23.3; 2. Branden Baker, Robinson, 23.6; 3. Brayden Smith, Salem, 23.6; 4. Dayton Brimm, Mt. Carmel, 23.7; 5. Samual Stimler, Bridgeport, 23.7; 6. Dalton Baltzell, Newton, 23.8.
400m - 1. Evan Schafer, Newton, 51.8; 2. Parker Wolf, Newton, 52.1; 3. Sean Thornton, Salem, 55.1; 4. Samual Stimler, Brigeport, 55.5; 5. Noah Gilmore, Robinson, 56.2; 6. Alec Kocher, Olney Richland County, 57.6.
800m - 1. Isaac Stanford, Flora, 2:00.5; 2. Owen Mahaffey, Newton, 2:05; 3. Luke Weber, Newton, 2:06.9; 4. Brooks Julian, Olney Richland County, 2:08.8; 5. Nick Shamhart, Newton, 2:14.4; 6. Anthony Bleyer, Mt. Carmel, 2:18.8.
1600m - 1. Austin Wesley, Robinson, 4:47.3; 2. Nick Zwilling, Newton, 4:50.5; 3. Clay Bergbower, Newton, 5:07.8; 4. Caidien Beer, Salem, 5:14; 5. Owen Ayers, Flora, 5:17.4; 6. Zander Merryfield, CHBC, 5:19.6.
3200m - 1. Holden Hough, Olney Richland County, 10:35.5; 2. Nick Zwilling, Newton, 10:39.5; 3. Austin Wesley, Robinson, 10:53.6; 4. Clay Bergbower, Newton, 11:09.2; 5. Brock Probst, Newton, 12:12.8; 6. Jacob Ware, Salem, 12:33.8.
110m hurdles - 1. Jadon Robertson, CHBC, 14.2; 2. Chase Travis, Olney Richland County, 16.5; 3. Evan Baltzell, Newton, 16.7; 4. Lowell Wilhour, BSE, 18.3; 5. Caleb Rudolphi, Olney Richland County, 18.5; 6. Nicki Roberts, Palestine, 19.4.
300m hurdles - 1. Jadon Robertson, CHBC, 39.3; 2. Evan Baltzell, Newton, 43.6; 3. Chase Travis, Olney Richland County, 44.5; 4. Lowell Wilhour, BSE, 44.9; 5. Nicki Roberts, Palestine, 44.9; 6. Caleb Rudolphi, Olney Richland County, 47.1.
4x100m relay - 1. Newton, 44.4; 2. Olney Richland County, 45.4; 3. Altamont, 46.0; 4. Salem, 46.2; 5. Mt. Carmel, 46.2; 6. Robinson 46.3.
4x200m relay - 1. Mt. Carmel, 1:36.5; 2. Robinson, 1:36.5; 3. Olney Richland County, 1:37; 4. Newton, 1:37.2; 5. Salem, 1:40.9.
4x400m relay - 1. Newton, 3:34.3; 2. Olney Richland County, 3:46.9; 3. Robinson, 3:50.5; 4. Altamont, 4:03.5; 5. Salem, 4:12.9.
4x800m relay - 1. Newton, 8:55.9; 2. Robinson, 9:43.7; 3. Salem, 10:16.5; 4. Olney Richland County, 10:36.2; 5. Lawrenceville, 10:55.4.
Shot Put - 1. Caleb Smith, Salem, 55-10.25; 2. Jacob Wickham, Newton, 51-8.75; 3. Cole Johnson, Salem, 42-5; 4. Kolton Tedrick, Teutopolis, 42-3.5; 5. Eric Kollmann, Altamont, 41-6; 6. Jevan Wampler, Robinson, 41-5.
Discus - 1. Daniel Lucas, CHBC, 153-8; 2. Caleb Smith, Salem, 147-8; 3. Cole Johnson, Salem, 136-8; 4. Jacob Wickham, Newton, 125-9; 5. Kannon King, Salem, 125-2; 6. Eric Kollmann, Altamont, 120-6.
High Jump - 1. Jadon Robertson, CHBC, 6-7; 2. Drew Rogers, Paris, 6-6; 3. Noah Gilmore, Robinson, 6-4; 4. Drew Blank, Olney Richland County, 6-0; 5. Ethan Pride, Salem, 6-0; 6. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 5-10.
Pole Vault - 1. David Staller, Robinson, 12-6; 2. Alek Bandy, Salem, 12-0; 3. Jared Hermann, Robinson, 11-0; 4. Bryson Quinn, Salem, 10-0; 5. Hudson Lathrop, Olney Richland County, 9-6; 6. Justin Kollmann, Altamont, 9-0.
Long Jump - 1. Jadon Robertson, CHBC, 20-6.5; 2. Parker Hardiman, Lawrenceville, 18-10; 3. Chase Travis, Olney Richland County, 18-6; 4. Elliott Meadows, Palestine, 18-1; 5. Blake Green, Robinson, 18-0.5; 6. Dawson Dietz, Newton, 18-0.5.
Triple Jump - 1. Noah Gilmore, Robinson, 39-0.5; 2. Colby McGahey, Robinson, 37-3; 3. Brody Runyon, Olney Richland County, 36-9.5; 4. Connor Tennyson, Salem, 36-1.5; 5. Cooper Loll, Robinson, 35-0.5; 6. Zechariah Wease, Olney Richland County, 34-11.5.
36th Annual Tuscola Open
St. Anthony, Neoga, and Cumberland competed in the 36th Annual Tuscola Open on April 22.
In girls' events, the Bulldogs finished sixth with 46 points, the Indians finished in a tie for 10th with 14 points, and the Lady Pirates finished in 13th with six points.
In boys' events, the Indians finished in a tie for ninth with 18 points, the Pirates finished in a tie for ninth with 18 points, and the Bulldogs finished 13th with 15 points.
Below is how the top-six athletes did in their respective events.
BOYS
100m - 1. Max Allen, ALAH, 11.17; 2. Ethan McLain, Salt Fork, 11.55; 3. Brysen Vasquez, Salt Fork, 11.70; 4. Ben Hornaday, Tuscola, 11.74; 5. Galen Martinez, Cumberland, 11.82; 6. Aian Fryman, Sullivan, 11.88.
200m - 1. Max Allen, ALAH, 22.51; 2. Nathan Kirby, Salt Fork, 22.72; 3. Paci McClure, Neoga, 23.89; 4. Braydon Dowler, Villa Grove, 24.05; 5. Galen Martinez, Cumberland, 24.30; 6. Aian Fryman, Sullivan, 24.43.
400m - 1. Max Allen, ALAH, 51.28; 2. Brysen Vasquez, Salt Fork, 52.61; 3. Kyle Corkill, Sullivan, 54.32; 4. Layne Rund, Villa Grove, 54.70; 5. Logan Wallace, Tuscola, 55.07; 6. Will Foltz, Tuscola, 55.85.
800m - 1. Jace Green, ALAH, 2:05.24; 2. Jacob Duzan, ALAH, 2:06.32; 3. Mason Evens, Casey-Westfield, 2:06.84; 4. Josiah Hortin, Tuscola, 2:07.14; 5. Zack Ruwe, Broadlands, 2:07.79; 6. Jackson Barrett, Tuscola, 2:11.98.
1600m - 1. Jace Green, ALAH, 4:35.51; 2. Logan Beckmier, ALAH, 4:35.85; 3. Dylan Howell, Cerro Gordo, 4:42.98; 4. Jackson Barrett, Tuscola, 4:47.17; 5. Randall Robinson, Marshall, 4:57.74; 6. Aidan Braunecker, St. Anthony, 5:06.89.
3200m - 1. Logan Beckmier, ALAH, 10:00.51; 2. Dylan Howell, Cerro Gordo, 10:15.01; 3. Jackson Barrett, Tuscola, 10:19.81; 4. Jacob Adcock, ALAH, 10:35.55; 5. Eli Hiatt, Marshall, 11:12.73; 6. Hunter Montgomery, Broadlands, 12:03.58.
110m hurdles - 1. Nathan Kirby, Salt Fork, 15.02; 2. Landon Waldrop, 16.70; 3. Caleb Woods, Central A&M, 17.00; 4. Kyden Boyer, Marshall, 17.56; 5. Bryan Mendoza, Arcola, 18.50; 6. Tristan Gadomski, Tuscola, 18.93.
300m hurdles - 1. Nathan Kirby, Salt Fork, 41.84; 2. Kyden Boyer, Marshall, 42.90; 3. Conlan Walsh, St. Anthony, 44.65; 4. Tristan Gadomski, Tuscola, 45.64; 5. Mitch Moran, Neoga, 45.75; 6. Mason Conour, Cerro Gordo, 48.03.
4x100m relay - 1. Sullivan, 45.77; 2. Arcola, 46.25; 3. Villa Grove, 46.45; 4. ALAH, 46.77; 5. Cumberland, 47.22; 6. Central A&M, 47.98.
4x200m relay - 1. Tuscola, 1:34.35; 2. Arcola, 1:35.41; 3. Sullivan, 1:36.87; 4. Casey-Westfield, 1:38.77; 5. Central A&M, 1:41.44; 6. Villa Grove, 1:42.86.
4x400m relay - 1. Tuscola, 3:36.69; 2. Casey-Westfield, 3:41.60; 3. ALAH, 3:42.04; 4. Salt Fork, 3:42.70; 5. Sullivan, 3:48.09; 6. St. Anthony, 3:49.99.
4x800m relay - 1. Tuscola, 8:46.67; 2. ALAH, 8:50.32; 3. Casey-Westfield, 9:17.35; 4. St. Anthony, 9:17.68; 5. Salt Fork, 9:36.52; 6. Sullivan, 9:51.85.
Shot Put - 1. Chris Boyd, Tuscola, 17.32; 2. Garrett Taylor, Salt Fork, 16.49; 3. Mitchel Myers, Arcola, 12.42; 4. Haven Hatfield, Tuscola, 12.29; 5. Austin Abercrombie, ALAH, 12.15; 6. Matt Schumacher, Farmer City, 11.83.
Discus - 1. Garrett Taylor, Salt Fork, 50.36; 2. Haven Hatfield, Tuscola, 43.07; 3. Chris Boyd, Tuscola, 42.38; 4. Ben Jessup, Salt Fork, 41.98; 5. Taylor Smith, St. Anthony, 41.74; 6. Mitchel Myers, Arcola, 41.24.
High Jump - 1. Dontye Perry, Neoga, 1.98m; 2. Caleb Woods, Central A&M, 1.82m; 3. Chance Young, Cerro Gordo, 1.77m; 4. Dalton Smith, Fisher, 1.77m; 5(t). Hayden Parcel, Casey-Westfield, 1.72m.
Pole Vault - 1. Will Foltz, Tuscola, 3.99m; 2. Ben Bushue, Sullivan, 3.91m; 3. Brett Bushue, Sullivan, 3.51m; 4. Kelby Bierman, Cumberland, 3.05m; 5. Cooper Yocum, Cumberland, 2.44m.
Long Jump - 1. Connor Lewis, Tuscola, 6.38m; 2. Ryan Richards, Casey-Westfield, 6.27m; 3. Galen Martinez, Cumberland, 6.21m; 4. Landon Waldrop, ALAH, 6.10m; 5. Dalton Smith, Fisher, 5.98m; 6. Aldo Garcia, Arcola, 5.90m.
Triple Jump - 1. Kamdyn Keller, Salt Fork, 11.70m; 2. Caleb Woods, Central A&M, 11.70m; 3. Landon Waldrop, ALAH, 11.60m; 4. Cody Browne, Sullivan, 11.31m; 5. Philip Lehman, Central A&M, 11.23m; 6. Elijah Kiesel, Villa Grove, 10.95m.
GIRLS
100m - 1. Alyssa Williams, Tuscola, 12.33; 2. Alexa Miller, ALAH, 13.19; 3. Elizabeth Curry, Casey-Westfield, 13.44; 4. Jalexis Barrett, Sullivan, 13.49; 5. Jillian Alexander, Tuscola, 13.55; 6. Adi Scott, Marshall, 13.63.
200m - 1. Alyssa Williams, Tuscola, 25.66; 2. Lia Patterson, Tuscola, 25.81; 3. Elizabeth Curry, Casey-Westfield, 27.94; 4. Jalexis Barrett, Sullivan, 28.36; 5. Isabel Arthur, Marshall, 28.56; 6. Adi Scott, Marshall, 28.81.
400m - 1. Elizabeth Curry, Casey-Westfield, 1:00.61; 2. Madalyn Booker, Sullivan, 1:00.92; 3. Addison Mast, Neoga, 1:08.62; 4. Ashley Sanders, Marshall, 1:09.47; 5. Taylor Miller, St. Anthony, 1:12.38; 6. Bailee Lubben, Broadlands, 1:17.15.
800m - 1. Isabel Arthur, Marshall, 2:27.54; 2. Jasmyn Self, Casey-Westfield, 2:32.97; 3. Rylie Vanausdoll, Tuscola, 2:41.36; 4. Adrina Simmons, Tuscola, 2:45.25; 5. Ada Rozene, St. Anthony, 2:46.78; 6. Maggie Clark, Neoga, 2:50.36.
1600m - 1. Brooklyn Bender, Marshall, 5:35.94; 2. Macie Russell, Salt Fork, 5:36.96; 3. Jasmyn Self, Casey-Westfield, 5:39.78; 4. Cailin Morris, Marshall, 5:44.54; 5. Stacie Vonderheide, St. Anthony, 5:56.71; 6. Emma Helmink, St. Anthony, 6:04.
3200m - 1. Brooklyn Bender, Marshall, 11:23.37; 2. Isabel Arthur, Marshall, 12:05.06; 3. Ani Edwards, Cumberland, 14:13.47; 4. Lillian Montgomery, Broadlands, 14:28.71; 5. Gabby Block, Cerro Gordo, 15:56.91; 6. Lauren Woods, Tuscola, 16:45.43.
100m hurdles - 1. Lia Patterson, Tuscola, 15.20; 2. Shelby McGee, Salt Fork, 17.35; 3. Izabelle Hay, Sullivan, 17.58; 4. Brynlee Keeran, Salt Fork, 17.88; 5. Evie Strullmyer, St. Anthony, 18.13; 6. Grace Towles, Casey-Westfield, 18.17.
300m hurdles - 1. Lia Patterson, Tuscola, 45.14; 2. Shelby McGee, Salt Fork, 50.56; 3. Kelsey Moore, Arcola, 51.51; 4. Gabby Block, Cerro Gordo, 55.13; 5. Grace Towles, Casey-Westfield, 55.60; 6. Emma Edwards, ALAH, 55.86.
4x100m relay - 1. Sullivan, 51.90; 2. Cerro Gordo, 53.48; 3. Tuscola, 53.59; 4. St. Anthony, 54.47; 5. ALAH, 54.99; 6. Salt Fork, 56.26.
4x200m relay - 1. Tuscola, 1:48.42; 2. Sullivan, 1:51.31; 3. Arcola, 1:57.57; 4. St. Anthony, 2:01.48; 5. Cerro Gordo, 2:02.69; 6. Broadlands, 2:03.64.
4x400m relay -1. Cerro Gordo, 4:27.12; 2. Arcola, 4:37.26; 3. St. Anthony, 4:39.62; 4. Sullivan, 4:40.05; 5. Tuscola, 4:40.33; 6. Neoga, 4:40.68.
4x800m relay - 1. Marshall, 11:05.67; 2. St. Anthony, 11:29.83; 3. Villa Grove, 11:51.68; 4. Cerro Gordo, 11:52.75; 5. Neoga, 11:54.35; 6. Sullivan, 12:18.43.
Shot Put - 1. Jazzi Hicks, Cerro Gordo, 10.97m; 2. Ava Vollmer, Villa Grove, 9.37m; 3. Ruby Haegen, Sullivan, 9.21m; 4. Mikaela Moore, Sullivan, 8.83; 5. Brooke Clark, ALAH, 8.79m; 6. Natalie Hasting, Tuscola, 8.65m.
Discus - 1. Jazzi Hicks, Cerro Gordo, 31.93m; 2. Brooke Clark, ALAH, 31.33m; 3. Adi Scott, Marshall, 29.33m; 4. Natalie Hasting, Tuscola, 28.65m; 5. Olivia Wallace, Tuscola, 28.28m; 6. Hazelyn Hunter, Salt Fork, 27.23m.
High Jump - 1. Crystal Ramirez, Arcola, 1.47m; 2(t). Evie Strullmyer, St. Anthony, 1.42m; 2(t). Gracie Gresens, Neoga, 1.42m; 4(t). Trinity Stroisch, Cerro Gordo, 1.42m; 4(t). Kamryn Soard, Broadlands, 1.42m.
Pole Vault - 1. Brynlee Keeran, Salt Fork, 3.66m; 2. Sofia Nuzzo, Sullivan, 2.74m; 3. Allison Geen, St. Anthony, 2.74m; 4. Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 2.59m; 5. Belle Notaro, Tuscola, 2.13m.
Long Jump - 1. Alyssa Williams, Tuscola, 5.31m; 2. Bella Zigler, Cerro Gordo, 5.04m; 3. Brynlee Keeran, Salt Fork, 4.85m; 4. Callaway Cox, Salt Fork, 4.58m; 5. Audrey Hossleton, Casey-Westfield, 4.58m; 6. Harley Woodard, Tuscola, 4.48m.
Triple Jump - 1. Brynlee Keeran, Salt Fork, 10.95m; 2. Shelby McGee, Salt Fork, 10.64m; 3. Alexa Miller, ALAH, 10.30m; 4. Loran Tate, Broadlands, 9.61m; 5. Haley Garrett, Cerro Gordo, 9.52m; 6. Grace Niebrugge, St. Anthony, 9.37m.
