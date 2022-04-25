PIRATE INVITE
Newton won the Boys Pirate Invite Tuesday at Cumberland High School.
The Eagles finished with 148 points.
St. Anthony, Altamont, Cumberland, Brownstown St. Elmo, and Teutopolis also competed. The Bulldogs finished third with 78 points, the Indians finished fourth with 66 points, the Pirates finished sixth with 33 points, the Bombers finished in a tie for ninth with 10 points, and the Wooden Shoes finished in a tie for 11th with eight points.
Below is how the top-six athletes did in their respective events.
100m — 1. Parker Wolf, Newton, 11.61; 2. Evan Schafer, Newton, 11.78; 3. Ethan McLain, Salt Fork, 11.91; 4. Galen Martinez, Cumberland, 12.01; 5. Ben Jessup, Salt Fork, 12.11; 6. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 12.25.
200m — 1. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 24.43; 2. Ben Jessup, Salt Fork, 24.76; 3. Galen Martinez, Cumberland, 24.80; 4. Max Sager, St. Anthony, 25.10; 5. Konner Pearman, Heritage, 25.34; 6. Jackson Vonderheide, Teutopolis, 25.66.
400m — 1. Evan Schafer, Newton, 51.65; 2. Parker Wolf, Newton, 52.35; 3. Max Sager, St. Anthony, 53.19; 4. Brysen Vasquez, Salt Fork, 53.22; 5. Noah Klimpel, Altamont, 54.39; 6. Austin Finn, Cumberland, 57.36.
800m — 1. Owen Mahaffey, Newton, 2:04.87; 2. Luke Weber, Newton, 2:06.77; 3. Zack Ruwe, Heritage, 2:10.41; 4. Rowan Denmark-Collins, Heritage, 2:14.21; 5. Mason Evens, Casey-Westfield, 2:15.45; 6. Tyler Smoot, Salt Fork, 2:16.65.
1600m — 1. Griffen Elder, St. Anthony, 4:42.44; 2. Nick Zwilling, Newton, 4:43.44; 3. Luke Weber, Newton, 4:51.79; 4. Zack Ruwe, Heritage, 5:07.24; 5. Aidan Braunecker, St. Anthony, 5:09.34; 6. Hutson Holsapple, Casey-Westfield, 5:16.01.
3200m — 1. Griffen Elder, St. Anthony, 10:20.21; 2. Clay Bergbower, Newton, 10:43.80; 3. Brock Probst, Newton, 11:51.90; 4. Hunter Montgomery, Heritage, 12:10.29; 5. George Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 12:16.83; 6. Logan Henthorn, Salt Fork, 12:20.83.
110m hurdles — 1. Nathan Kirby, Salt Fork, 15.83; 2. Evan Baltzell, Newton, 17.30; 3. Lowell Wilhour, Brownstown St. Elmo, 18.87; 4. Nicki Roberts, Palestine, 20.41; 5. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 21.24; 6. Gavin Holmes, Salt Fork, 22.21.
300m hurdles — 1. Nathan Kirby, Salt Fork, 43.74; 2. Evan Baltzell, Newton, 44.31; 3. Conlan Walsh, St. Anthony, 44.71; 4. Lowell Wilhour, Brownstown St. Elmo, 46.58; 5. Nicki Roberts, Palestine, 48.28; 6. Devon Sloan, Altamont, 49.69.
4x100m relay — 1. Salt Fork, 44.73; 2. Newton, 44.93; 3. Altamont, 46.53; 4. Casey-Westfield, 47.03; 5. Cumberland, 48.40; 6. Vandalia, 51.37.
4x200m relay — 1. Casey-Westfield, 1:40.16; 2. Newton, 1:41.80; 3. Altamont, 1:45.23; 4. Salt Fork, 1:50.10; 5. Vandalia, 1:50.27; 6. Teutopolis, 1:50.37.
4x400m relay — 1. Newton, 3:36.28; 2. Casey-Westfield, 3:45.56; 3. Salt Fork, 3:46.76; 4. Altamont, 3:54.53; 5. Cumberland, 4:00.51; 6. St. Anthony, 4:01.57.
4x800m relay — 1. Newton, 8:48.79; 2. St. Anthony, 9:10.21; 3. Heritage, 9:29.70; 4. Salt Fork, 9:49.19; 5. Cumberland, 11:42.17.
Shot Put — 1. Garrett Taylor, Salt Fork, 51-03.50; 2. Jacob Wickham, Newton, 46-02.50; 3. Eric Kollmann, Altamont, 42-01; 4. Kolton Tedrick, Teutopolis, 39-11; 5. Riley Probst, Teutopolis, 37-11; 6. Sam Frost, Altamont, 37-10.
Discus — 1. Garrett Taylor, Salt Fork, 168-05.50; 2. Ben Jessup, Salt Fork, 129-0; 3. Jacob Wickham, Newton, 119-0; 4. Eric Kollmann, Altamont, 118-03.25; 5. Tristan Quick, Hume Shiloh, 107-07; 6. Zach Hurren, St. Anthony, 103-0.
High Jump — 1. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 6-0; 2. Preston Nestrick, Vandalia, 5-10; 3. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 5-04; 4. Hayden Summers, Altamont, 5-04; 5. Hayden Parcel, Casey-Westfield, 5-04; 6. Mason Evens, Casey-Westfield, 5-0.4
Pole Vault — 1. Max Sager, St. Anthony, 10-0; 2. Kelby Bierman, Cumberland, 9-06; 3. Justin Kollmann, Altamont, 9-0; 4. Christian Duplayee, Vandalia, 8-0.
Long Jump — 1. Ryan Richards, Casey-Westfield, 19-10.50; 2. Galen Martinez, Cumberland, 19-02; 3. Aaron McMicheal, Hume Shiloh, 18-10; 4. Elliott Meadows, Palestine, 18-08; 5. Devon Sloan, Altamont, 18-07; 6. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 18-06.
Triple Jump — 1. Kamdyn Keller, Salt Fork, 37-09; 2. Evan Webb, Salt Fork, 36-0; 3. Kevin Gonzalez, St. Anthony, 35-10; 4. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 34-08; 5. Garrett Schultz, Altamont, 33-01; 6. Tristan Holmes, Casey-Westfield, 32-03.50.
TRI-COUNTY INVITATIONAL
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City boys and girls competed at the Tri-County Invitational at Sullivan Tuesday.
The boys finished fourth with 58 points, while the girls finished eighth with 24.
Neoga and Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg also competed in the event. On the boys' side, Neoga finished eighth with 17 1/2 points, and WSS finished 10th with three points; on the girls' side, Neoga finished ninth with 19 points, and WSS finished 10th with one point.
Below is how each local athlete did in their respective events.
BOYS
100m — 6. Paci McClure, Neoga, 12.08; 16. Blake Mueller, CHBC, 13.78; 17. Michael Kleptzig, CHBC, 15.24.
200m — 2. Paci McClure, Neoga, 23.87; 14. Trenton Monette, CHBC, 27.83; 15. John Cook, WSS, 28.17; 16. Cam Hill, Neoga, 29.10; 17. Henry Vonderheide, WSS, 29.40; 18. Luke Dispennett, WSS, 29.67; 19. Michael Kleptzig, CHBC, 31.39.
400m — 3. Jadon Robertson, CHBC, 52.16; 14. John Cook, WSS, 1:02.02; 16. Trenton Monette, CHBC, 1:02.70; 17. Evan Petzing, WSS, 1:03.71; 18. Rylan Eaton, Neoga, 1:07.34; 19. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 1:07.60; 20. Blayke Brownlee, WSS, 1:07.96.
800m — 8. Zander Merryfield, CHBC, 2:19.38; 12. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 2:38.70.
1600m — 5. Zander Merryfield, CHBC, 5:19.54; 9. Lucas Keller, Neoga, 5:40.49.
110m hurdles — 1. Jadon Robertson, CHBC, 15.12; 7. Mitch Moran, Neoga, 18.96.
300m hurdles — 3. Mitch Moran, Neoga, 47.66.
4x400m relay — 6. Neoga, 4:25.42.
4x800m relay — 5. WSS, 10:36.73.
Shot Put — 1. Daniel Lucas, CHBC, 16.00m; 6. Charles Garner, Neoga, 11.27m; 10. Dane Fearday, Neoga, 11.04m; 18. Peyton Dandurand, WSS, 9.79m; 20. Kendal Sparr, WSS, 9.25m; 26. Carter Davis, Neoga, 8.14m.
Discus — 1. Daniel Lucas, CHBC, 44.39m; 9. Peyton Dandurand, WSS, 29.92m; 10. Trenton Monette, CHBC, 29.76m; 12. Carter Davis, Neoga, 26.92m; 19. Charles Garner, Neoga, 23.10m.
High Jump — 1. Jadon Robertson, CHBC, 2.03m; 6(t). Dontye Perry, Neoga, 1.73m.
Pole Vault — 8. Cam Hill, Neoga, 2.59m.
Long Jump — 1. Jadon Robertson, CHBC, 6.42m; 6. Kendal Sparr, WSS, 5.50m; 8. Dontye Perry, Neoga, 5.41m; 11. Paci McClure, Neoga, 5.13m; 17. Blayke Brownlee, WSS, 4.42m; 18. Luke Dispennett, WSS, 4.41m.
Triple Jump — 8. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 10.16m; 9. Dane Fearday, Neoga, 9.81m; 10. Peyton Dandurand, WSS, 9.72m.
GIRLS
100m — 9. Abbbagayl Howald, Neoga, 14.82; 12. Aubree Brown, WSS, 15.30; 13. Gracie Gresens, Neoga, 15.48.
400m — 5. Addison Mast, Neoga, 1:11.66.
800m — 5. Maggie Clark, Neoga, 2:57.80; 7. Olivia Durbin, CHBC, 3:07.98; 9. Atalie Osborn, Neoga, 3:14.58; 11. Emma Garrett, WSS, 3:28.58.
1600m — 7. Lexie Fletcher, Neoga, 6:49.69; 8. Olivia Durbin, CHBC, 6:52.17.
100m hurdles — 5. Ellie Miller, CHBC, 19.63; 8. Atalie Osborn, Neoga, 21.63.
300m hurdles — 7. Ellie Miller, CHBC, 1:02.56; 9. Saebra Curl, CHBC, 1:05.14; 12. Myah Wright, Neoga, 1:24.61.
4x200m relay — 6. Neoga, 2:12.99.
4x400m relay — 5. Neoga, 4:58.79.
4x800m relay — 2. Neoga, 12:10.52.
Shot Put — 4. Kyliegh Wallace, CHBC, 9.06m; 8. Cheyenne Smith, Neoga, 7.51m; 16. Atalie Osborn, Neoga, 6.66m.
Discus — 1. Kyliegh Wallace, CHBC, 30.24m; 18. Cheyenne Smith, Neoga, 11.17m.
High Jump — 4. Gracie Gresens, Neoga, 1.42m; 9. Ellie Miller, CHBC, 1.37m.
Long Jump — 2. Ellie Miller, CHBC, 4.44m; 6. Emma Garrett, WSS, 4.25m; 7(t). Aubree Brown, WSS, 4.07m; 7(t). Lexie Fletcher, WSS, 4.07m; 12. Saebra Curl, CHBC, 3.61m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.