Little Illini Conference Meet
Newton took first in girls' events and second in boys' events at the Little Illini Conference Meet hosted at Casey-Westfield Wednesday.
The girls finished with 158 points while the boys finished with 148 points.
Below is how the top-six athletes did in their respective events.
GIRLS
100m — 1. Elizabeth Curry, Casey-Westfield, 13.35; 2. Mary Elliott, Robinson, 13.41; 3. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 13.57; 4. Vivian Moore, Paris, 13.78; 5. Kristen Greenwood, Olney Richland County, 13.83; 6. Adi Scott, Marshall, 13.84.
200m — 1. Elizabeth Curry, Casey-Westfield, 27.30; 2. Mary Elliott, Robinson, 27.47; 3. Kristen Greenwood, Olney Richland County, 27.84; 4. Vivian Moore, Paris, 28.25; 5. Addyson O'Dell, Newton, 28.66; 6. Makayla McVicar, Newton, 28.66.
400m — 1. Tatum David, Olney Richland County, 59.92; 2. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 1:01.57; 3. Elizabeth Curry, Casey-Westfield, 1:01.69; 4. Danielle Clodfelter, Olney Richland County, 1:03.91; 5. Elley Bennett, Newton, 1:06.14; 6. Elizabeth Shea, Robinson, 1:07.03.
800m — 1. Tatum David, Olney Richland County, 2:13.86; 2. Isabel Arthur, Marshall, 2:23.97; 3. Ella Tingley, Robinson, 2:24.14; 4. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 2:29.76; 5. Mackenzie Thomas, Olney Richland County, 2:33.38; 6. Jasmyn Self, Casey-Westfield, 2:34.91.
1600m — 1. Tatum David, Olney Richland County, 5:17.49; 2. Brooklyn Bender, Marshall, 5:32.81; 3. Katelyn Jones, Robinson, 5:41.13; 4. Cailin Morris, Marshall, 5:46.39; 5. Jasmyn Self, Casey-Westfield, 5:51.59; 6. Kyra Griesemer, Red Hill, 6:03.39.
3200m — 1. Tatum David, Olney Richland County, 10:58.40; 2. Brooklyn Bender, Marshall, 11:33.76; 3. Isabel Arthur, Marshall, 12:01.94; 4. Quinn Wesley, Robinson, 13:13.85; 5. Rylee Young, Robinson, 14:08.76; 6. Maddie Piercefield, Olney Richland County, 14:13.10.
100m hurdles — 1. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 17.44; 2. Grace Towles, Casey-Westfield, 17.77; 3. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 18.54; 4. Brielle Seiler, Olney Richland County, 18.65; 5. Breena Mick, Olney Richland County, 19.76; 6. Gracie Dyer, Paris, 19.84.
300m hurdles — 1. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 48.71; 2. Brielle Seiler, Olney Richland County, 50.34; 3. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 52.31; 4. Melina Loudermilk, Red Hill, 52.94; 5. Grace Towles, Casey-Westfield, 53.34; 6. Kali Walker, Mt. Carmel, 59.94.
4x100m relay — 1. Robinson, 52.97; 2. Newton, 53.38; 3. Olney Richland County, 55.12; 4. Red Hill, 55.79; 5. Marshall, 56.21; 6. Casey-Westfield, 57.63.
4x200m relay — 1. Robinson, 1:52.65; 2. Newton, 1:55.97; 3. Olney Richland County, 1:57.59; 4. Red Hill, 2:00.49; 5. Paris, 2:04.04; 6. Mt. Carmel, 2:04.90.
4x400m relay — 1. Newton, 4:13.26; 2. Robinson, 4:16.94; 3. Olney Richland County, 4:29.79; 4. Marshall, 4:42.53; 5. Red Hill, 4:45.04; 6. Mt. Carmel, 4:54.33.
4x800m relay — 1. Robinson, 10:08.30; 2. Marshall, 10:50.52; 3. Olney Richland County, 10:59.92; 4. Newton, 11:20.38; 5. Mt. Carmel, 12:17.37; 6. Red Hill, 14:14.70.
Shot Put — 1. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 33-08.50; 2. Amber Russell, Newton, 33-07.50; 3. Kamee Lytle, Red Hill, 31-0; 4. Abigail Ramsey, Robinson, 29-11.50; 5. Libby McFarland, Marshall, 29-0; 6. Raley Inskeep, Olney Richland County, 28-04.
Discus — 1. Adi Scott, Marshall, 112-10; 2. Abigail Ramsey, Robinson, 97-08; 3. Amber Russell, Newton, 97-01; 4. Kamee Lytle, Red Hill, 95-0; 5. Melayna Moore, Red Hill, 87-02; 6. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 81-11.
High Jump — 1. Gracie Smithenry, Newton, 5-01; 2. Eden Wankel, Mt. Carmel, 5-01; 3. Madi Stevens, Mt. Carmel, 4-10; 4. Danielle Brown, Olney Richland County, 4-06; 5(t). Aliyah Tracy, Olney Richland County, 4-04; 5(t). Kyra Gilliam, Casey-Westfield, 4-04.
Pole Vault — 1. Kylee Weber, Robinson, 10-0; 2. Elley Bennett, Newton, 9-0; 3. Karasyn Martin, Newton, 8-06.
Long Jump — 1. Rylee Bloomer, Olney Richland County, 15-03; 2. Eden Wankel, Mt. Carmel, 15-0.5; 3. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 15-0; 4. Addyson O'Dell, Newton, 14-10.75; 5. Audrey Hossleton, Casey-Westfield, 14-03.75; 6. Katie Elder, Robinson, 13-10.5.
Triple Jump — 1. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 32-05; 2. Elizabeth Shea, Robinson, 31-03.5; 3. Eden Wankel, Mt. Carmel, 30-04.5; 4. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 29-05.75; 5. Madi Stevens, Mt. Carmel, 28-08; 6. Sophie Stark, Robinson, 28-04.25.
BOYS
100m — 1. Ayden Cothern, Olney Richland County, 11.35; 2. Parker Wolf, Newton, 11.36; 3. Evan Schafer, Newton, 11.79; 4. Ivan Holt, Mt. Carmel, 11.91; 5. Shane Weir, Mt. Carmel, 12.14; 6. Dylan Johnson, Robinson, 12.20.
200m — 1. Parker Wolf, Newton, 23.05; 2. Ayden Cothern, Olney Richland County, 23.57; 3. Horaciao Solis, Robinson, 24.09; 4. Dayton Brimm, Mt. Carmel, 24.19; 5. Rex Hallam, Olney Richland County, 24.37; 6. Ivan Holt, Mt. Carmel, 24.62.
400m — 1. Evan Schafer, Newton, 51.38; 2. Parker Wolf, Newton, 52.09; 3. Cooper Loll, Robinson, 54.75; 4. Drew Blank, Olney Richland County, 56.17; 5. Zechariah Wease, Olney Richland County, 56.94; 6. Jaiden Quinn, Paris, 58.17.
800m — 1. Owen Mahaffey, Newton, 2:02.16; 2. Brooks Julian, Olney Richland County, 2:02.99; 3. Mason Evens, Casey-Westfield, 2:05.19; 4. Luke Weber, Newton, 2:06.18; 5. Randall Robinson, Marshall, 2:14.36; 6. Donnie Tillman, Robinson, 2:15.05.
1600m — 1. Luke Weber, Newton, 4:48.30; 2. Brooks Julian, Olney Richland County, 4:50.17; 3. Nick Zwilling, Newton, 4:50.24; 4. Austin Wesley, Robinson, 4:57.40; 5. Hutson Holsapple, Casey-Westfield, 4:59.33; 6. Randall Robinson, Marshall, 5:03.90.
3200m — 1. Nick Zwilling, Newton, 10:11.29; 2. Austin Wesley, Robinson, 10:12.91; 3. Clay Bergbower, Newton, 10:29.19; 4. Eli Hiatt, Marshall, 10:45.15; 5. Jason Miller, Mt. Carmel, 11:40.47; 6. Ian Strong, Olney Richland County, 12:39.53.
110m hurdles — 1. Chase Travis, Olney Richland County, 16.49; 2. Kyden Boyer, Marshall, 16.94; 3. Evan Baltzell, Newton, 17.07; 4. Caleb Rudolphi, Olney Richland County, 18.53; 5. Patrick McGovern, Robinson, 20.16; 6. Trentin Casburn, Mt. Carmel, 20.49.
300m hurdles — 1. Chase Travis, Olney Richland County, 41.51; 2. Kyden Boyer, Marshall, 41.52; 3. Evan Baltzell, Newton, 43.26; 4. Caleb Rudolphi, Olney Richland County, 46.37; 5. Reese Ralston, Red Hill, 46.81; 6. Hoban Forshee, Paris, 47.53.
4x100m relay — 1. Newton, 44.35; 2. Olney Richland County, 45.25; 3. Robinson, 46.79; 4. Casey-Westfield, 47.04; 5. Lawrenceville, 48.14; 6. Paris, 48.75.
4x200m relay — 1. Olney Richland County, 1:34.58; 2. Mt. Carmel, 1:35.92; 3. Robinson, 1:36.71; 4. Newton, 1:36.79; 5. Casey-Westfield, 1:37.64; 6. Paris, 1:43.13.
4x400m relay — 1. Casey-Westfield, 3:41.76; 2. Robinson, 3:42.58; 3. Olney Richland County, 3:47.86; 4. Paris, 3:52.54; 5. Marshall, 3:58.53; 6. Red Hill, 4:27.60.
4x800m relay — 1. Newton, 9:08.04; 2. Olney Richland County, 9:24.63; 3. Robinson, 9:29.90; 4. Casey-Westfield, 10:24.15; 5. Lawrenceville, 10:35.77.
Shot Put — 1. Jacob Wickham, Newton, 47-09.50; 2. Gabe Winans, Paris, 44-01; 3. Logan Bartley, Paris, 41-02; 4. Jevan Wampler, Robinson, 40-09.25; 5. Rylan King, Robinson, 39-07.25; 6. Maddox Dorn, Olney Richland County, 35-10.75.
Discus — 1. Jacob Wickham, Newton, 148-09; 2. Logan Bartley, Paris, 137-01; 3. Nathan Wernz, Robinson, 122-06; 4. Rylan King, Robinson, 112-09; 5. Caleb McNary, Newton, 110-09; 6. Maddox Dorn, Olney Richland County, 109-08.
High Jump — 1. Drew Blank, Olney Richland County, 6-02; 2. Drew Rogers, Paris, 6-02; 3. Hayden Parcel, Casey-Westfield, 6-0; 4. Noah Gilmore, Robinson, 6-0; 5. Dalton Baltzell, Newton, 5-08; 6. Cole Livingston, Casey-Westfield, 5-04.
Pole Vault — 1. David Staller, Robinson, 12-06; 2. Jared Hermann, Robinson, 11-06; 3. Hudson Lathrop, Olney Richland County, 10-0; 4. Detrych Curtis, Olney Richland County, 8-0.
Long Jump — 1. Rex Hallam, Olney Richland County, 21-02.5; 2. Horaciao Solis, Robinson, 20-01; 3. Chase Travis, Olney Richland County, 19-07; 4. Ryan Richards, Casey-Westfield, 18-06.75; 5. Blake Green, Robinson, 18-04; 6. Drew Rogers, Paris, 18-04.
Triple Jump — 1. Noah Gilmore, Robinson, 39-11.5; 2. Drew Blank, Olney Richland County, 39-03.5; 3. Brody Runyon, Olney Richland County, 38-01.75; 4. Colby McGahey, Robinson, 37-10; 5. Robert Wells, Paris, 37-08.5; 6. Parker Hardiman, Lawrenceville, 35-08.
