GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Red Hill Meet
Newton competed in the Red Hill Girls Track and Field Meet on Monday.
The Lady Eagles won the event with 125 points, while Red Hill finished second with 57 points, Oblong third with 22 points, and Lawrenceville fourth with 11 points. Here is how each event turned out:
» 100M DASH
Newton's Laney Hemrich won the 100-meter dash after a time of 13.26 seconds.
Teammate Elley Bennett was second at 14.13 seconds, Red Hill's Madilyn Loudermilk was third at 14.81 seconds, and Oblong's Debrosha Daugherty was fourth at 16.44 seconds.
» 200M DASH
Newton's Sydney Kinder won the 200-meter dash after a time of 29.73 seconds.
Teammates Brooke Schafer and Allyson Kuhl finished second and third, at 30.25 seconds and 30.45 seconds, respectively. Red Hill's Loudermilk was fourth at 31.97 seconds, and the Lady Eagles' Klingler, Gracie Smithenry, Jaleena Hemrich, and April Howard were fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth to round out the event.
» 400M RUN
Newton's Laney Hemrich won the 400-meter dash after a time of 1:02.93.
Teammate Elley Bennett was second at 1:09.18, Lawrenceville's Rupel was third at 1:12.48, Oblong's Radlee was fourth at 1:13.05, Red Hill's Lianna Hasewinkle was fifth at 1:16.41, and Oblong's Howard and Hemrich were sixth and seventh, at 1:16.96 and 1:24.38, respectively.
» 800M RUN
Newton's Rylea Borgic won the 800-meter run after a time of 2:33.61.
Oblong's Genell Russell was second at 2:44.57, Red Hill's Loudermilk was third at 2:47.94, Newton's Paige Klingler was fourth at 3:05.53, and Red Hill's Olivia Painter was fifth at 3:49.85.
» 1600M RUN
Newton's Natalie Kistner finished second in the 1600-meter run after a time of 6:21.20.
Oblong's Russell won the event at 6:16.44, while Red Hill's Kyra Griesemer and Phelia Klein were third and fourth, respectively, after a time of 6:24.80 and 6:52.02, and Lawrenceville's Reese Tracy was fifth at 7:43.66.
» 3200M RUN
Newton's Kaitlyn Olmstead won the 3200-meter run after a time of 17:55.75. She was the only runner in the event.
» 100M HURDLES
Newton's Gracie Smithenry finished third in the 100-meter hurdles after a time of 19.11 seconds.
Oblong's Russell won the event at 18 seconds, while Red Hill's Madalynn Hulfachor was second at 18.63 seconds, teammate Kendall Davis was fourth at 22.71 seconds, and Oblong's Ddbrosha Daugherty was fifth at 23.20 seconds.
» 300M HURDLES
Newton's Borgic won the 300-meter hurdles after a time of 51.52 seconds.
Teammate Alexis Hetzer was second at 52.33 seconds, while Red Hill's Hulfachor was third at 54.79 seconds, Newton's Jorja Whitaker was fourth at 1:01.47, and teammate Gracie Smithenry was fifth at 1:03.61.
» 4x100M RELAY
The quartet of Hulfachor, Loudermilk, Hasewinkle, and Davis won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 57.42 seconds. They were the only team to compete.
» 4x200M RELAY
Newton's quartet won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:58.15. They were the only team to compete.
» 4x400M RELAY
Newton's quartet won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:33.72. They were the only team to compete.
» SHOT PUT
Newton's Brooke Schafer won the shot put event after a throw of 8.78 meters.
Red Hill's Kamee Lytle and Melayna Moore were second and third, respectively, with throws of 8.43 meters and 8.37 meters.
Newton's Marlee Kocher was fourth at 8.31 meters. Lawrenceville's Ruppel was fifth at 7.45 meters. Red Hill's Gabby Przygocki was sixth at 7.24 meters. Lawrenceville's Siegel was seventh at 6.31 meters. Red Hill's Shayla Peters was eighth at 6.05 meters, and Lawrenceville's Newlin was ninth at 5.31 meters.
» DISCUS
Newton's Brooke Schafer finished third in the discus event after a throw of 24.13 meters.
Red Hill's Lytle and Moore were first and second, respectively, after throws of 30.02 meters and 26.97 meters.
Newton's Kocher was fourth at 22.58 meters. Red Hill's Przygocki was fifth at 21.84 meters. Oblong's Russell was sixth at 21.25 meters. Lawrenceville's Sanders, Siegle, and Newlin were seventh, eighth, and ninth, and Red Hill's Peters was 10th at 11.14 meters.
» HIGH JUMP
Newton's Gracie Smithenry won the event after a leap of 4-feet-10-inches.
Lawrenceville's Sanders was second at 4-feet-2-inches. Newton's Makayla McVicar was third at 4-feet, and Red Hill's Klein and Peters were fourth and fifth, but their times were not listed.
» LONG JUMP
Newton's Sydney Kinder won the long jump after a leap of 14-feet-5.75-inches.
Teammate Alexis Hetzer was second at 14-feet-1.5-inches. Red Hill's Hasewinkle was third at 13-feet-1.75-inches. Lawrenceville's Yarber was fourth at 11-feet-11-inches, and Red Hill's Shelbi Lukens was fifth at 11-feet-10-inches.
» TRIPLE JUMP
Newton's Alexis Hetzer won the triple jump after a leap of 32-feet-11-inches.
Teammate Brooke Schafer was second at 29-feet-10-inches. Teammate Allyson Kuhl was third at 28-feet-7.25-inches, and Red Hill's Hasewinkle and Lukens were fourth and fifth, respectively, at 26-feet-10.5-inches and 23-feet.
